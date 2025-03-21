Nothing gets me more excited about cooking quite like a set of new kitchen tools and appliances. A sharp chef's knife, a fresh cutting board, a shiny new set of stainless steel cookware, and I'm all in, apron tied. Right now, Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week Sale is serving up some seriously good deals on top-rated kitchen essentials – with up to 80 percent off and free shipping until Monday, March 24. Whether you're upgrading your space or stocking up on must-haves for cooking, prepping, and serving, these 10 kitchenessentials are definitely worth checking out.

Scroll for 10 Wayfair kitchen essentials you don't want to miss!

Wayfair Staub Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven A true kitchen staple, this heirloom-worthy piece is perfect for slow-cooking meats, roasting vegetables, and simmering hearty stews and soups. It also comes in gorgeous colors!

Wayfair John Boos Maple Wood Reversible Cutting Board Chop meats, fruits, veggies, and more on this solid maple wood cutting board (you can use both sides). It's designed with a beeswax finish that seals the cutting board and helps prevent moisture and bacteria from seeping in.

Wayfair Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set Treat yourself to this 17-piece stainless steel set for all your cooking needs. The handles stay cool on the stovetop!

Wayfair Nordic Ware Naturals 3 Piece Baking Set Bakers gonna bake with this trio of baking pans.

Wayfair Basic Essentials Cooking Utensil Set with Utensil Crock Keep your most-used utensils within reach in this farmhouse-style tub of tools.

Wayfair Lexi Home Cast Iron Frying Pan Set Saute sear, fry, bake, and stir fry with these pre-seasoned cast-iron pans in three different sizes. The perfect gift for newlyweds, birthdays, and home chefs!

Wayfair Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven Start prepping healthier fried foods with this 8-in-1 oven that you can use to bake, grill, broil and even warm leftovers.

Wayfair Cuisinart Culinary Collection 12-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set This ceramic collection is your go-to for all non-stick cooking. Choose from four colors: teal, black, sapphire, and Wayfair's exclusive white set.

Wayfair Stainless Steel 14-Piece Nested Mixing Bowl Set Nested bowls come in handy for all your kitchen prep and are easy to store. These also have a rolled rim for pouring ingredients and are dishwasher safe!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor shopping ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.