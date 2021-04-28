23 of Our Favorite Buys From This Year's Way Day
You've planned out your dining room redecoration, designed your dream workspace, and read up on the newest decor trends for your living room. Now you just need to deck out your space! You're in luck because Wayfair is having their biggest sale of the year, Way Day on April 28th and 29th with up to 80% off (plus free shipping!). Shop quickly — you won't want to miss these sales.
Rachael Ray Aluminum Cookware Set ($150, was $300): The nonstick cookware in this set will cover all your simmering, searing, and sautéing needs. The aluminum gives you even heating, and the glass lids are even shatter-resistant.
Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter ($52): These planters are perfect for smaller apartments or rooms that don't have a lot of floor space.
Hashtag Home Wrenshall Plastic Side Chair ($64+, was $78+): The iconic Eiffel silhouette will add some mid-century modern flair to any room you want.
Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser ($26+, was $41+): Breakfast just got a little more fun with these cereal dispensers that'll teach your kids good portion sizes and how to serve themselves. We're in love.
Dotted Line Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack ($51, was $97): You won't ever need to trek mud through the house again with this rack that's perfect for rainy days.
Andover Mills Rolled Arm Settee ($300, was $1,366): We would love to curl up with our favorite book on this settee.
Wade Logan 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group ($550, was $2,630): Break out the La Croix and grab your fave swimsuit, because we're spending all summer right here.
Zipcode Design 3 Piece Rattan Sectional ($510, was $719): We love the splash of color this sectional adds to any outdoor patio.
Beachcrest Home Kearney 9' Market Umbrella ($50, was $130): If you're as ready for afternoons outside as we are, you won't want to skip grabbing this umbrella for your outdoor space!
Mistana Hillsby Floral Multicolor Area Rug ($51+, was $130+): This rug will give your home some fresh color, cushioning, and texture to your space.
Andover Mills Matheney Platform Bed ($121+, was $220+): This bed will fit any style, and it offers all the support you need for a good night's sleep. No box spring needed, just top with a mattress.
17 Stories Hanging Fruit and Storage Organizer Set ($24+, was $50): If you have more fruit than you do counter space, you've got to try out these sturdy metal baskets.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Wicker Basket ($53+, was $81): Bring some color to your organization with this basket perfect for blankets, books, or magazines.
Peach & Pebble Modern Porcelain Pot Planter ($45+): House plants are always a good idea and this premium ceramic plant pot is no exception.
Three Posts Square Pillow Cover ($24+, was $45): Switch up your space with this cotton and chenille pillow cover, which features a zipper closure so you can slip out your favorite insert whenever you want.
Birch Lane Antionette Single Bathroom Vanity Set ($770+, was $1,835+): The four tapered legs on this vanity give you room to clean underneath, and the drawers and doors offer enough space for all your toiletries.
Three Posts Luxora Smile Lumbar Pillow Cover ($23, was $29): Bring some colorful cheer to any bed, sofa, or chair with this pretty pillow.
Kelly Clarkson Accent Mirror ($197, was $258): A little bit regal, a little bit modern, this metal mirror will add some glam to every room.
Gold Flamingo White, Gray, and Gold Marbled Painting ($19+, was $27+): This piece is printed with the highest quality fade resistant ink and is beautiful enough to capture the attention of every art fan.
Andover Mills Ulloa Comforter Set ($52, was $114): If you need to spruce up your bedroom, consider switching your comforter for a one that packs a serious candy-colored punch.
Spode Blue Italian Dinnerware Set ($87, was $310): Whether you're serving high tea, or just want a new dining room display, you can't go wrong with this dinnerware set that's microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Liviza App Remote Control Timer Automatic Feeder ($121, was $284)
Feed your fur baby anytime with this app-controlled automatic pet feeder.
Little Seeds Closet System Reach-In Sets ($180, was $659): We totally understand if you haven't started your spring cleaning yet — if you're looking for a closet update, this is a perfect place to start!
What are your favorite Way Day purchases? Let us know @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!
Your relationship with your finances is one of the most important relationships you'll ever have, and you can't avoid it. That said, for many of us, the pandemic only added to our financial stress. If you find yourself feeling frazzled, just remember that financial insecurity isn't a net-worth issue — it's a mindset issue. And, we happen to have plenty of advice on how to turn your money mindset around so you can take charge of your funds once and for all.
To start, feeling secure begins with a strong foundation, and there's no better time than now to get started stacking the bricks. It's easy to get swept up in the January "new year, new me" mentality, but really? Any time is the right time to get yourself in order. You don't need to wait for a new year, a new moon, the right moment, or a sign from above. You don't even have to start on the first day of the month — you just need to start.
Introducing NerdWallet: A Safe and Reliable Money App
To help with that, we've put together a list of the just-right-for-you ways that NerdWallet can help you monitor your financial outlook. Haven't heard of them yet? NerdWallet is a personal finance company that helps consumers make smarter financial decisions. Their website and app let you compare different financial products, find articles and tools to make financial decisions with confidence, and keep tabs on your finances (hey there, credit score, I see you!) all in one place. Plus, NerdWallet has over 75,000 glowing reviews in the App Store (and a 4.8 star rating) if you want to read up on any more testimonials.
Tim Chen, NerdWallet's CEO and co-founder, started this financial journey in 2009 after his sister needed help finding a credit card. Even with an economics degree and a Wall Street background, it took awhile for Tim to find the right recommendation (so don't feel too bad when it takes you a while, too). Their mission is to bring clarity to all of life's financial decisions.
So it's safe to say that NerdWallet is a pretty good sherpa for your journey, too.
Get the most from your money
Did you know that the money you park in a savings account can lose value? Harsh, but true. If your money isn't earning interest that's on pace with inflation it will actually be worth less to you in the future. And if the bank charges fees? Forget about it. Make sure you're earning the interest you deserve and come out on top. NerdWallet has researched dozens of financial institutions to help consumers find the best options. The hard work has already been done for you, so you can just select the account that works best for you and your nest egg.
Keep an eye on everything, securely
Once everything is set up, tracking and managing your finances is what will keep the money machine running smoothly. You can create an account either through the site or the app and link your bank accounts, then keep tabs on all your finances in one place. Get a clear picture of your saving and spending, get insights into how to master your money, and even build your credit score all in one place.
Get extra credit points
Do you have the best credit card for your lifestyle? Some cards give cash back on every purchase, ones with travel perks, and ones that charge way less interest than you're paying now. NerdWallet takes the guesswork out of choosing the right credit card with simple side-by-side comparisons of different credit cards so that you feel confident choosing the right one. Whatever you want to do, NerdWallet can help you find the best credit card to get it done.
Know your options for settling down
Mortgage rates are pretty low and it looks like they're going to stay that way for awhile, so buying a home might be the move sooner than you think. But there's so much more to a mortgage than just the interest rate! To help you choose a mortgage lender, NerdWallet has in-depth reviews on multiple lenders in a mixture of categories so you get the home loan with the mortgage rate, term, and fees that's right for you.
Settle an old score
NerdWallet helps you monitor your credit score for free and helps you see how little things (like raising the limit on your credit card or paying your bills on time) can increase your score. NerdWallet partners with TransUnion® to provide your VantageScore® 3.0, based on information in your TransUnion® credit report. Your score and credit report information are updated weekly. But that's not even close to all:
- They provide you with tips from experts on how you could build or optimize your credit score
- You'll get a detailed look at your credit score and all the factors that go into it—your payment history, credit utilization, the age and type of accounts, balances, and any recent inquiries
- The credit simulator tool gives you an idea of how your credit score would change if you applied for a new credit card, closed your oldest credit card, or got a new auto loan
- You also get free, unlimited access to your credit report
When it comes to managing your money, safe and reliable is where it's at. Establishing a healthy relationship with your finances begins when you take control and practice habits that build wealth. Signing up just takes a few minutes. Set your intentions to build a solid financial foundation, it will only strengthen your relationship with your finances. And don't be afraid to get a little nerdy while you're at it.