June can't some soon enough!
We Just Got A Brand New Look At Prime Video's Mystery Thriller 'We Were Liars'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We Were Liars is coming to Prime Video this June, and we finally have a teaser trailer. After a terrible accident last summer, Cady is on the hunt for the truth, because as she tells us in a voiceover, "When you're left for dead, you want answers." Here's when you can watch all 8 episodes of We Were Liars on Prime Video.
Watch the We Were Liars trailer below, and check out the full episode guide.
The 'We Were Liars' trailer is packed with summer goodness.
The new We Were Liars trailer has everything I love about summer: the beach, hanging out with friends, and warm weather adventures. But it also features a mystery Cady (Emily Alyn Lind) is trying to solve: something terrible happened last summer, and no one will tell her what it is. On top of that, everyone's acting different and Cady wonders if summer will ever be the same again.
Where can I watch We Were Liars?
We Were Liars premieres on Prime Video June 18, 2025. And you'll be able to watch all the episodes in one go if you want.
How many episodes is in We Were Liars?
The We Were Liars show will have eight episodes total.
- Season 1, Episode 1 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 premieres June 18, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 8 premieres June 18, 2025
Who's in the We Were Liars cast?
The We Were Liars cast more than one face you might recognize.
- Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair: the eldest Sinclair granddaughter trying to remember last summer.
- Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil: the Sinclair family friend who's thoughtful and driven.
- Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair: a reckless Sinclair cousin.
- Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair: another hilarious member of the Sinclair family.
- Candice King as Bess Sinclair: Mirren's mom, and Penny and Carrie's sister.
- Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair: Johnny's mom, and Penny and Bess' sister.
- Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair: Cady's mom, and Carrie and Bess' sister.
Where did We Were Liars film?
We Were Liars filmed in Nova Scotia during the summer of 2024. So those summer vibes aren't just part of the story ;).
Are you excited for the We Were Liars show? Check out 14 Must-See Shows And Movies Based On Books while you wait for June to get here.