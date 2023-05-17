Here's Everything You Should Splurge, Save, Or Skip At Your Wedding
Making decisions feels like a full time job when you’re in the thick of wedding planning. Every day, ten new questions pop up and another list emerges. And then on top of everything, there IS a budget to keep in mind! It's so difficult to decide where to make cuts on the big day, but we’re luckily here to help guide you through it all. Should you splurge on it, figure out how to save on it, or skip it entirely? Let’s take a look!
Photography — Splurge
Image via Hannah Morgan
Number one is a no-brainer. You want to prioritize photography in the top tier of your budget. Get to know your photographer before you sign any contracts and make sure that you feel confident they match the style that you’re looking for. You’ll look back on these photos for the rest of your life and they should be as close to perfect as possible!
Invitations — Save
Image via Hannah Morgan
Wedding invitations are so exciting to design and prepare, but they can be wildly expensive depending on what you’re looking for. If you’re worried about invitations taking up a large chunk of budget, you have options. Instead of bulk ordering the most extravagant invitation suites, order a handful to use in day-of detail photos and for your closest family and friends, and then order some slightly less detailed for the rest of your guests.
Complex Cocktails — Skip
Image via Hannah Morgan
We all LOVE a good complex cocktail, but on a night that your bartenders will inevitably be slammed, avoid over-complicating any signature drinks with too many involved ingredients. This will hold up the line, and your guests will spend more time waiting for drinks than celebrating!
Getting Ready Morning Of — Splurge
Image via Hannah Morgan
This often gets forgotten until the last minute, but you and your bridal team will spend a full day in this space. You want it to be as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Consider ordering catering to span over breakfast and lunch so you can keep everyone from getting antsy or hungry. A mimosa or spritz bar is another great touch to add to the bridal suite, but be sure you and your party don’t drink too much before your trip down the aisle so you don’t actually trip…down the aisle.
Music — Save
Image via Khaki Bedford Photography
If you’re looking for an area to save in your budget, go with a DJ versus a full band! DJs are incredible with the crowd, and they work hard to get to know your music style and the way you want your party to feel. This expands your musical potential, too, so you don’t have to worry about a band’s genre limitations.
Programs — Skip
Image via Khaki Bedford Photography
Programs are incredibly cute, but most people won’t pay much attention to them. And let’s be real…they get thrown away so quickly. Take what you would spend on programs and reallocate that into your signage budget to commission custom calligraphy pieces.
Florals — Splurge
Image via Khaki Bedford Photography
While many may say you should save on wedding florals, arrangements really will change the look of your event drastically. Your photos will burst with color and texture, and a statement piece in the reception space will wow your attendees, leaving them talking about it all night.
Catering — Save
Image via Hannah Morgan
Whether you’re a foodie or not, no matter how much work you put into crafting your menu, an abundance of things can go wrong with your catering. While you should definitely have what you want, don’t put it at the top of your list of things to stress about being the most extravagant meal your guests have ever had. Just pick what's good and go with it! A pizza bar, taco trucks, and breakfast buffets will all leave your guests excited and satisfied.
Champagne Toast — Save
Image via Hannah Morgan
No need to skip a toast in general, but you can do it with whatever your guests are already drinking. Take the champagne budget and add it to the rest of the bar.
Photo Op + Lounge — Splurge
Image via Hannah Morgan
It may seem like an extra expense, but a photo space or lounge will give your guests something to do while you’re taking photos or a break from the dance floor. Not only that, but you’ll get so many fun photos from your friends to scroll through and see what they were up to throughout the night!
Reception Centerpieces — Save
Image via Jim Trice Photography
There’s a vast array of options when it comes to centerpieces, so you’re not required to splurge here. You can even mix and match centerpieces around your reception space with some that are more complex than others. And even better? You can reuse your bridal bouquets for the reception tables.
Favors — Skip
Image via Khaki Bedford Photography
Unless your heart is set on having favors at the wedding, skip them entirely! You can make much better use of your cash in other departments that day. And if you are gonna give out favors, make it something small and actually usable. Content Editor Haley Sprankle gave out little bags of candy — simple, sweet, and to the point!
Planning — Splurge
Image via Hannah Morgan
You might initially think you can plan the big day by yourself, but it’s shocking how many things come into play from beginning to end! It will definitely relieve you of an enormous amount of stress to have a wedding planner and their team taking care of all the little details before, or at least you and your loved ones on the day of. This luckily leaves you with one job: get married!
Costly Transportation — Save
Image via Hannah Morgan
One last save to finish us off: transportation! Transportation can add up REALLY quickly, but there are some super fun ways to move your guests around. For those of you with high guest counts, renting a school bus is a unique option to move more people with less vehicles and less trips! Your family and friends will love flashing back to their school days and choosing seat partners. Otherwise, people can easily call an Uber!
And as for yourself? Feel free to invest a little more in your getaway car. 😘
