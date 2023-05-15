How Much Should You Really Spend On A Wedding Gift? — And Other Etiquette Rules
Weddings are one of the most significant and special events in our lives, marking a celebration of love, commitment, and family. They're an occasion to gather together with loved ones and share in the joy of the couple as they start a new chapter in their lives. From the wedding planning process to the ceremony itself, weddings are full of traditions, customs, and personal touches that make each one unique. Whether you're a bride or groom-to-be, a wedding guest, or simply interested in the history and significance of weddings, there's no denying the allure and excitement that surrounds this special event.Regardless if you're attending a traditional wedding or a more modern celebration, choosing the right gift can be a challenge. It's a tricky matter, as there are many factors to consider, such as your relationship with the couple, your budget, and regional customs. But fear not, as we're here to guide you through the world of wedding gift etiquette. In this article, we'll discuss how much you should really spend on a wedding gift, as well as other important etiquette rules to keep in mind when attending a wedding. So whether you're a wedding gift-giving pro or a first-timer, read on for our expert advice.
Deciding the Budget
Photo by Carsten Vollrath / PEXELS
Relationship with the couple: The amount you spend on a gift can depend on how close you are to the couple. If they are family members or close friends, you may want to consider spending more on a gift.
Personal financial situation: It's important to be realistic about your personal finances and not overspend on a gift. Consider your own budget and financial responsibilities before deciding on a gift.
The wedding location and type of celebration: The location and type of wedding can also influence your gift budget. A destination wedding or black-tie event may warrant a more expensive gift, while a casual backyard wedding may call for a less expensive gift.
The couple's registry: Check if the couple has a wedding registry, as this can give you an idea of the types of gifts they would like and the price range.
Cultural or regional norms: Cultural or regional norms may also impact how much you spend on a wedding gift. For example, in some cultures, cash gifts are expected, while in others, a physical gift is preferred.
Wedding Gift Ideas
When choosing a wedding gift, it's important to consider the couple's interests, lifestyle, and needs. A thoughtful and personalized gift is always appreciated, regardless of its cost. Here are some creative and affordable wedding gift ideas to help you if you're in a pinch.
Wedding Venue Portrait ($41)
A bespoke wedding venue portrait is a unique and thoughtful gift that captures the special memories of the big day.
Custom Engraved Brass Decision Coin ($20)
A unique and practical gift for all those couples that know the importance of compromise in marriage!
Pure White Matte Ceramic Vases ($18 - $125)
The pure white ceramic vase collection from West Elm adds an elegant touch to any room.
Antropologie Grecian Bust Pot ($28.00 – $31, was $44)
Perfect wedding gift for artsy couples that would make for a stunning addition to any home decor collection.
Money gift for the wedding with a bouquet of dried flowers ($29)
This cleverly designed money gift for weddings features a decorative envelope and card. Proof that giving money can be esthetic and creative as well!
Custom Wedding Mug Gift ($19, was $24)
This personalized wedding mug is a great gift to warm up the couple’s mornings with a heartfelt message and a warm beverage. The elegant design and high-quality materials make it a timeless keepsake that will be treasured for years to come.
Modern Acacia Wood Serveware Collection ($185)
Modern wood serveware collection from West Elm makes for a stylish and practical wedding gift, perfect for those who love to entertain and appreciate unique, natural design elements in their home.
Reflections Matelasse Quilt & Shams ($180)
Matelassé quilt and sham set offers a cozy and sophisticated addition to any couple's bedroom, providing both style and comfort for a good night's sleep.
Archie Glass Dinnerware Collection ($60)
The textured glass used for this tableware is influenced by the Gothic architecture discovered in the western Sardinian town of Alghero, creating a visually striking appearance. Moreover, the glass is sturdy and can be easily cleaned in a dishwasher, making it a practical choice.
Personalized Bronze Clock ($58, was $83)
This customizable bronze clock makes for a thoughtful gift with its ability to feature personalized text and dates, and its elegant yet understated design that suits any décor. Plus, it runs on a silent mechanism, ensuring a peaceful and uninterrupted night's sleep.
Wedding Etiquette Rules
Image via Min An / PEXELS
- RSVP promptly: If you are invited to a wedding, respond to the invitation as soon as possible. The couple needs to know how many guests to expect and how many meals to order.
- Dress appropriately: Check the wedding invitation for the dress code and dress appropriately. If there is no dress code specified, ask the couple what they prefer.
- Respect the wedding ceremony: During the ceremony, be quiet, attentive, and respectful. Turn off your phone and refrain from taking pictures or videos unless the couple has given permission.
- Don't bring uninvited guests: Don't assume that you can bring a guest unless the invitation specifically says "and guest." If you're unsure, ask the couple.
- Don't arrive late: Plan to arrive at the wedding ceremony at least 10-15 minutes early. If you're running late, wait until an appropriate time to enter, such as during a hymn or after the processional.
- Be mindful of cultural traditions: If the wedding includes cultural traditions that are unfamiliar to you, take the time to learn about them and respect them.
Header photo by Emma Bauso/ PEXELS