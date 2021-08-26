11 Wedding Gift Ideas for Your Literal BFF, The Bride
Registries make it easy to know what to get a couple for their wedding. Couples can pick out exactly what they want, put it on a list, and watch their new plates, knives, wall art, and honeymoon funds roll in. But if you and the bride are literal BFFs, getting a gift from the registry might feel a little... impersonal. Even if you do spring for a registry pick, you might want to slip the bride a personal memento that's just between you and her. So we've rounded up 11 gift ideas for the bride, from her bestie.
Teah Stacey Studio Custom Portrait Illustration ($22+)
We LOVE how Teah Stacey Studio recreates your favorite photos into custom illustrations. Find a portrait of you and your best gal that you love, and have it made into fine art for her wall.
gorjana Jewelry Bespoke Plate Adjustable Bracelet ($60)
This stunning customizable bracelet from gorjana gives a whole new meaning to the concept of friendship bracelets. Gone may be the days of hemp and twine friendship bracelets, but you and your bestie can still showcase your love for each other with this grown-up token of friendship.
Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Lamp ($99+)
Light up your best friend's life, no matter how far away you are. These set of two lamps allows you and the bride to let each other know when you're thinking about the other. When you touch your lamp, hers turns on (and vice versa), no matter where in the world the lamps are plugged in.
The Adventure Challenge Friends Camera Set ($147)
The old trope about your friendships taking a back seat once you get married is outdated and tired. The truth is, you and your bestie are going to keep making memories long after she says "I do," and this set is the perfect way to do that! The kit comes with a series of adventurous challenges for you and your best gal to partake in, and a camera for documenting the fun you have along the way. (If you already have a nice camera at home, you can always skip the kit and purchase the Adventure Challenge sans camera for just $40).
mint & lily Not Sisters By Blood But Sisters By Heart Personalizable Cuff Bracelet ($39, was $80)
Another grown-up take on the friendship bracelet, this gorgeous piece puts into words what you know to be true in your heart: the best family are the ones you choose.
Book of Us Personalized Best Friend Book ($34)
This fully customizable book is the perfect way to put your friendship story to paper. The characters, pages, and story details are all customizable, making this gift choice the ultimate representation of you and your BFF's unique bond.
Love People As Yourself Best Friend Definition Bottle ($33)
How sweet is this customizable bottle? Have the bride's name printed on the top, followed by the perfect definition of a best friend.
In Good Taste Wild Child Wines Collection ($65)
We're taking a hard left and going from nostalgic mode to party zone. If you and your bestie are more about making memories than reliving them, this pack of eight super-untraditional wines might be just the ticket. You can make brand new memories sampling them together.
mint & lily Double Name Ring ($39, was $100)
Her SO is putting a ring on it — why shouldn't you?
CL Astrology Birth Charts Print ($55)
If you and the bride are both into astrology, this is the gift for you. It may be labeled as "for couples," but anyone familiar with astrology knows that ALL relationships are written in the stars. Gift her a print that will lay out your birth charts side by side to showcase your unique friendship synastry.
KNACK Relaxing Calm Experience Gift ($103)
For the bride who loves self-care, this restorative (not to mention adorable) set features products from Herbivore, a clean-ingredient brand every beauty lover is sure to recognize.
