Surprise Your Favorite Duo With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts For Couples
Every couple is different, but what it all comes down to is love and connection. Whether it's over an adventurous night out or a shared meal made in tandem at home, your fave pair just wants to be together! But that's exactly what can make finding gifts for couples so hard.
If you're searching for the perfect gift to give a couple, it's important to take their shared interests into account. Do they like to go to the movies together, or happier being homebodies? Next, consider gifts for couples that'll be practical. Perhaps they've mentioned a kitchen gadget that broke recently or their dream set of sheets they've been eyeing – this attention to even the smallest of details can really round out your gift-giving for the both of them!
No matter the duo you're doin' the shopping for, this gift guide of 25 gifts for couples will guide you toward a great pick. We've got something for everyone!
Mix It Up: Date Night Generator
This deck can generate over 100,000 different combinations so they never run out of date night ideas!
Wölffer Wine Club Membership
There are a few different tiers within the elegant Wölffer Estate Wine Club to suit any wino. You can choose from reds, whites, or pinks to be shipped right to your couples' door every month. This way, they can both experience new flavors and discover their faves on a regular basis!
Photo by Vanessa Loring / PEXELS
Online Cooking Class
A pass to an online cooking class is a great gift for couples because it presents an opportunity for them to not only try something completely new, but bond over it with the added bonus of a yummy home-cooked meal. Sur la Table offers a wide range of cuisines for cooking, from Thai food to baked goods.
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven
If they've already done the whole cooking class thing and mastered their go-to meals, this premium-quality outdoor pizza oven will be a very exciting addition to their kitchen! They're gonna want to bust it out the moment it starts getting warm outside, so they can host you and their closest friends + fam over some delicious pies.
Compartés Chocolate Covered Fruits Assortment Gift Box
This gourmet dessert offering will ensure their next date night ends on a sweet note! It features a spread of apricot, pineapple, orange, peach, pears, dates, all dipped in a generous layer of milk chocolate. Once they get a taste, we can guarantee they'll be craving more!
Custom Couples Portrait
Personalized gifts for couples are never a bad idea. We adore this minimalistic design because it can match any couples' space! You can offer up a reference photo of the two of them, and even include their pet (if they have one) for the final drawing.
Photo by Pixabay / PEXELS
Book of the Month Subscription
For the bookworm boos, the Book of the Month subscription presents them with a small, curated selection of reads every month. BOTM focuses on newly released books + fresh perspectives to keep their minds moving and provides a topic of discussion that'll never wane!
Matching Women's + Men's Bombas Sherpa-Lined Booties
For the couple who always stays home, these lined house shoes will elevate their cozy routine to the max. The cushy, durable footbed makes these feel more lush than a simple pair of socks, plus they have a grippy texture on the sole to precent slips.
Willow Park Gemma Cocktail Glasses
These uniquely-designed glasses make shaking up a cocktailso much more enticing. Stock their home bar with this set to instantly help elevate their hosting game!
Heyday Gift Cards
Basically anyone would be happy to jump on the opportunity of a free self-care service, which is why facials make great gifts for couples. Heyday (with locations all over the US) provides a supreme service that's tailored to every person's unique skin type, and with a gift card, all your couple has to do is book the appointment and relax.
100 Movies Scratch Off Bucket List Book
If hittin' the theater is their thing, your couple will quickly become obsessed with this fan-focused activity book. It's focused on 100 classic films that they can rate and review. Forget Letterboxd – this pick will host their conjoined movie memories (in a real-life hub!) for years to come.
Dame Massage Oil Candle
This warm-wicked candle will absolutely set the mood. It doubles as a massage oil once the contents melt down a bit, so your closest couple can take turns taking care of each other's sore muscles in between the calming scents of sandalwood, green tea, and white peach.
Canopy Aroma Diffuser
This waterless diffuser makes filling the room with their favorite scent super easy. It's small and discreet so it won't take up too much space in their home as it produces long-lasting, serene smells.
Vosges Chocolate 16-Piece Dark Chocolate Truffle Collection
This box of truffles comes equipped with a comprehensive tasting guide that your couple can follow in order to maximize the flavors that lie under the layers of dark chocolate. It makes for an unforgettable (and fun) date idea!
Royal Craft Wood 3-Piece Cutting Board Set
This trio will have your duo jumping for joy, especially if they never seem to leave the kitchen. They've never known the ease of meal prep, cutting, slicing, and dicing until they've used these durable cutting boards.
The I Love Trader Joe's Snack Boards Cookbook By Pamela Ellgen
Trader Joe's is full of snacky surprises, and your couple probably shops there on the reg. With this lively snack board guide, they can unlock even more yumminess son their next grocery trip *and* bring it home to create a truly life-changing charcuterie to share with each other.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle
This kettle checks the box for 'practical,' but it's also super chic. Your duo will enjoy its ability to produce the perfect pour-over coffee and the fact that it can stay warm for up to 60 minutes so they can give their mugs a lil' refresh when they need it most.
Piecework Pet Lovers Puzzle
This vibrant gift is perfect for dog-lovers *and* puzzle nerds. It's truly the best in show when it comes to rainy day activities to do as a couple!
Sushi For Two Gift Set
These galactic dishes supply a sleek platform for hosting homemade sushi (or any other dish, really)! Even if they order takeout, it helps them step up their dinner spread with a matching set.
Delta Travel Gift Cards
Travel can be expensive, so gifting them a gift card to their airline of choice will be much appreciated, especially if they're major jet-setters.
Parachute Home Linen Sheet Set
These linen sheets bring comfort like they've never known before. They get softer and softer with every wash and add some unique textures to the duo's bed that are instantly relaxing!
Big Night The All Night Candle Set
The couple who always hosts will cherish this candle set for the dinner party evenings filled with music, love, and laughter. They're yummy enough to burn even when the house is just the two of them!
A Gift Inside Chocolate, Caramel & Crunch Grand Gift Basket
Chocolate is always welcome, no matter the couple, because even if one person doesn't like it, the other likely will. This packed-to-the-brim snack box has more than just chocolate, though: popcorn, nuts, and dried fruit join the sweet mix that can accompany their nights in.
Our Place Always Pan® 2.0
If their go-to frying pan is looking fried, fix them up with this sleek, lightweight non-stick pan from Our Place. It comes in a handful of different colors, too, so you can shop for your couple's exact kitchen vibe. One pot pastas and stir fries will taste so much better in this design!
Mariposa Heart Small Square Picture Frame
This darling little frame presents something different from the rest of their existing wall art with a heart-shaped cutout that celebrates their love!
Shop more gift ideas on our Amazon storefront!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via brands.
- 21 Creative Wedding Gifts That Aren't Just Money ›
- Wedding Gifts for Any Couple in 2024 | Brit + Co Reviews ›
- These 30 Engagement Gifts Are Exceptionally Sentimental ›
- Why Setting Gift Spending Limits With Your Partner Can Make You Both Happier ›
- 25 Unique Valentine's Day Experiences and Gifts To Connect With Your S.O. ›
- How Much Should You Really Spend On A Wedding Gift? — And Other Etiquette Rules ›
- The 68 Best Valentine's Day Gifts To Give (Or Get) This Year ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.