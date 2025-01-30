Surprise! Watch Jenna Ortega In The First Glimpse At 'Wednesday' Season 2.

Netflix has some amazing new TV shows coming in 2025, including Stranger Things 5, Squid Game season 3, and Wednesday season 2. Finally! We've already seen a first look at Jenna Ortega's return as the gothic, moody teen, but in Netflix's new 2025 preview, we get a brief clip from a new episode that features an unexpected standoff.

Keep reading to see Jenna Ortega in the first glimpse at Wednesday season 2.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in 2025. Netflix's "Next On Netflix 2025" preview is one of my favorite commercials they've ever released. It features a young woman who tunes out of her meeting to watch Stranger Things instead (relatable) and ends up getting sucked into all her favorite shows, starting with The Upside Down totally taking over the conference room. After evading the guards from Squid Game and ditching a potential match from Love is Blind, our leading lady finds herself at Nevermore Academy. When Thing knocks a book into her hands, she receives a vision of Willowhill Psychiatric Hospital, where we see Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, who stands opposite Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin, who's chained to the wall. We also get a reimagining of Emily in Paris season 5 and Cobra Kai season 6, just to name a few. Talk about a crazy lineup!

And what Jenna Ortega say to expect from 'Wednesday' season 2. We don't have a Wednesday season 2 release date yet, aside from knowing it's coming in 2025, but Jenna Ortega has teased what to expect — leading with more horror. “We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” she told E! Newslast January. "There’s really, really good one-liners and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.” "A show like this, you know, with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, [you don't] want to take yourself too seriously," she said in her Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning. "So I think that we're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday which is really great, and then also we have such incredible female leads in the show." We know that the Wednesday season 2 cast will include Jenna Ortega, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nayo, Joy Sunday, Owen Painter, Emma Myers, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Noah Taylor, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Steve Buscemi, Moosa Mostafa, and Hunter Doohan.

