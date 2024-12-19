David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan's ‘Superman’ 2025 Actually Has Me Excited For A Superhero Movie Again
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you ask me, the cure for superhero fatigue isn't eliminating the genre altogether — it's creating unique and passionate stories that viewers will care about. Because that's the issue: people just don't care anymore! Well, despite the fact I've always been more of a Marvel movie gal, DC & Warner Bros.' new Superman 2025 trailer has me absolutely gagged.
It's got so much life and color, where previous adaptations made me feel like they were draining the life out of the comics. And the best part? The movie's led by the hottest guy from Twisters. No, not Glen Powell: David Corenswet! (Whose initials are DC...it's meant to be!)
Here's your first official look at Superman 2025 starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.
Who is the new Superman in 2025?
The new Superman movie is led by David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. We'll also see Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Sara Sampaio, Pruitt Taylor Vince, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, and Neva Howell.
And honestly, David might be my favorite Superman yet! He has the adorable nerdy quality that I always felt like Henry Cavill was missing, but that doesn't sacrifice any of his power. He also understands Superman inside and out.
"One of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," writer-director James Gunn said on the movie set (via Gizmodo). "He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes…He’s incredibly powerful and could be considered scary. He wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope and shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me.”
When is Superman coming out?
Superman is flying into theaters July 11, 2025 ;).
What is the new Superman movie about?
Superman 2025 is going to have a lot of the qualities you love about older Superman movies, with a whole new tone. According to Warner Bros., the film will have "a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind." And that particular mix of qualities and emotion is exactly what Superman is all about.
“There’s humor in it, but it’s trying to create something that is grounded, but also it’s an incredibly fanciful world," James continues. "It’s fantasy, it’s taking from other things like Game of Thrones where it’s this universe where superheroes actually exist. What are they like? There’s a magic there that’s undeniable.”
In the new trailer we get flashes of a bloodied Superman FINALLY reuniting with his dog Krypto, the hustle and bustle of the Daily Planet newsroom, Clark's family farm in Smallville, and some butterfly-inducing kisses between Clark and Lois.
