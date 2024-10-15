Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

2024 advent calendars
Gifts

10 Amazing Advent Calendars That Are Literally Full Of Surprises For 2024

taylor swift eras tour book
Books

Yes, Taylor Swift FINALLY Wrote A Book — But It’s Not The One Fans Anticipated

taylor swift travis kelce halloween couples costume
Halloween Costumes

This Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Couples Costume Is The Easiest (& Cutest) Halloween Look

tyra banks victoria's secret fashion show
TV

Tyra Banks Returns To Runway After 20 YEARS For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Tonight

dunkin holiday menu 2024 leaked
Food

Dunkin’s Leaked Holiday Menu Has Something Starbucks Doesn’t

best places to travel in november
Travel

13 Beautiful Places To Travel In November For Off-Season Prices

wuthering heights movie
Movies

'Wuthering Heights' Snubs $150 Million Netflix Offer For This One Reason

starbucks holiday menu leak 2024
Food

Sound The Alarms: Starbucks’ 2024 Holiday Menu Was Just Leaked

Weekly Horoscope October 13-19
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Horoscope For October 13-19 Is Officially In!

leave in conditioner for curly hair
Today's Must Reads

8 Leave-In Conditioners For Silky, Smooth, & Strong Curly Hair

postpartum body
Body Positivity

No, I Actually Don't Need My Postpartum Body To "Bounce Back"

home design upgrades
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

7 Instant Home Decor Fixes Top Designers Swear By