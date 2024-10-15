Is A ‘Pride And Prejudice’ TV Series Coming To Netflix? Here’s What To Know.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It is a truth universally acknowledged that I will absolutely eat up any Pride and Prejudice adaptation. Jane Austen's most famous story has everything: romance, sisterly love, and the blueprint for the enemies-to-lovers trope. To this day, I've never read a fight with dialogue as memorable as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and the fact the story eventually gave us THE hand flex in Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation? That's just the cherry on top.
If you've been on TikTok for more than a day, you've probably seen the scene, which stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, replayed at different speeds and angles, which is both its own commentary on the female gaze and a testament to how rich Austen's books are. There are countless glances and touches between Elizabeth and Darcy that add so much nuance to their relationship. And it looks like we're getting countless other moments to turn into TikTok edits because, according to Deadline, Netflix is reportedly developing a new a series based on the novel.
Who's in the Netflix Pride and Prejudice cast?
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Pride and Prejudice Cast
The biggest question on everyone's minds is Who's going to play Elizabeth and Darcy? We're still waiting on official casting announcements (and for the show to be greenlit in the first place), but according to The Daily Mail, Daisy Edgar-Jones (Twisters) has been sent scripts for the series, and could wind up playing Elizabeth Bennet, a role previously played by Keira Knightley in 2005 and Jennifer Ehle in 1995. This could be the perfect opportunity for Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal to reunite after Normal People, but even if they don't end up playing Elizabeth and Darcy, I could totally see them as Elizabeth's older sister Jane and Darcy's best friend Bingley!
Deadline also reports that Netflix has tapped Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) to write the script for Pride and Prejudice, but other members of the cast and crew are still being finalized.
When is the new Pride and Prejudice TV show coming out?
Nick Wall/Netflix
Pride and Prejudice Release Date
The series would be available to stream on Netflix, and would mark the first time the streamer has adapted a Jane Austen story since 2022's Persuasion, which received a 30 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and led to reviews with titles like Netflix's Persuasion is an absolute disaster and ‘Persuasion’ Is Awful and It’s Also Everything That’s Wrong with Netflix. The report also follows the news that the BBC is adapting The Other Bennet Sister, which revolves around Mary.
With Alderton reportedly behind the scenes, I'm sure the new adaptation will have the same biting wit as the original story, with a modern edge that will attempt to make it more relatable, with (hopefully) enough respect for the original work to make it not feel untrue to the original story.
What is Pride and Prejudice about?
Amazon
Pride and Prejudice Plot
Pride and Prejudice follows the Bennet family and their five daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia. When Mr. Darcy arrives to town — and Elizabeth immediately dislikes him — she strives to see as little of him as possible. This proves to be a difficult task when Jane falls for his best friend Mr. Bingley.
Is Pride and Prejudice available on Netflix?
Focus Features
The 2005 Pride & Prejudice is streaming on Starz, while you can watch Persuasion on Netflix now!
Amazon
Check out The Best Jane Austen Books Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf to catch up on all the best Austen novels.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!