Your Weekly Horoscope For February 16-23 Is Totally "Revitalizing"

Planetary energies encourage us to soften, open our emotional senses, practice compassion and forgiveness, and experience life through a mystical lens. We may find ourselves simply wanting to stare out the window and watch the clouds drift by. While it’s essential to take time to recuperate from life’s frenetic pace, be mindful not to get lost in illusion. If you feel the urge to escape, stay aware of the temptation to disengage completely. There is still work to be done, and if we blend this dreamy influence with a practical mindset, we have the potential to achieve real progress.

Pisces dominates the cosmic landscape, urging us to tap into sensitivity, intuition, and creativity. Strive for grace and adaptability. This is a powerful time to demonstrate compassion and empathy while maintaining healthy boundaries — an area where Pisces energy can blur the lines. Embrace your emotional depth, but avoid absorbing the burdens of others as your own.

With four planets and the North Node in Pisces, the universe offers an opportunity to elevate our spirits. Mercury, which represents communication and learning, entered Pisces last week, encouraging us to speak with kindness and insight. Neptune, Pisces’ ruling planet, has been in its home sign for 13 years, deepening our connection to intuition and spirituality. Saturn is also in Pisces, and on February 18, the Sun joins the mix. This is a powerful moment to embody Piscean wisdom with the mantra: Keep Your Eyes Wide Open.

We are also encouraged to take practical steps toward our dreams. This is an ideal time to take meaningful action and stand up for our values. Some may feel inspired to improve their physical space, launching a remodeling or redecorating project. Whatever your goal, ensure that it aligns with your deeper values and move forward with clarity. Mars, the planet of action, has been retrograde, urging us to rethink our strategies. Now, as Mars turns direct on February 23, it forms a beneficial trine with Saturn, the planet of responsibility. This alignment supports bold, disciplined action in pursuit of our aspirations. It’s time to stand up for what’s right, work toward our dreams, and take courageous steps that benefit both our personal lives and communities.

Brit + Co Aries (March 21 – April 19) Your home is a reflection of your inner world, and now is the perfect time to make changes that align with your true self. Acknowledge your personal growth and find creative ways to express it. Appreciate your roots, but also recognize your potential to evolve into the person you aspire to be. You may feel ready to embark on a home improvement project — just be sure to create a space where you can truly rest and recharge. Word of the Week: Rejuvinate

Brit + Co Taurus (April 21 – May 21) You’re likely to experience a surge of mental energy. This is a great time to express your emotions and resolve misunderstandings. However, be mindful that your directness could come across as aggressive. Choose your words with care, aiming to open conversations rather than simply assert your viewpoint. Take time to reflect on your emotions and intentions. Practicing meditation can help you find clarity and balance. Word of the Week: Catharsis

Brit + Co Gemini (May 22 – June 21) Your worth isn’t defined by material success. Integrity, honesty, kindness, and your natural curiosity are what truly matter. If someone challenges your beliefs, resist the urge to react defensively. Instead, view it as a chance to refine your perspective. Clarify what you genuinely believe, and strive to embody your highest self in every interaction. Word of the Week: Self-love

Brit + Co Cancer (June 22 – July 22) You’re feeling energetic and ready to shake things up. While your drive to forge your own path is strong, remember to consider the people around you. You may be so focused on your mission that you overlook the importance of collaboration. Take this opportunity to lead with sensitivity and a shared vision. Your determination can lead to major progress, especially in your career, but don’t forget to support and uplift those who help you along the way. Word of the Week: Determination



Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) Prioritize quality time alone. Pay attention to whether you’re using solitude for meaningful reflection or as an escape. Focus on your dreams and creative aspirations. Music, art, and poetry can be sources of deep inspiration. Develop a practical plan to bring your ideas to life. While others may admire your bold artistic expression, your true motivation should be personal fulfillment rather than external validation. Word of the Week: Recharge

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Both introspection and collaboration play key roles this week. Reflect on your goals and ensure they align with your values. Spending time in quiet contemplation will help you operate from a place of strength and clarity. By working cooperatively, your unique skills will be recognized and appreciated. Stay open to new approaches, and make sure to keep your body active — movement will keep your ideas flowing. Word of the Week: Reflection



Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Keep your long-term goals in focus. Now is a great time to take steps toward professional growth. Your ambition is strong, and others may recognize your boldness. However, don’t let external validation be your only measure of success. Your contributions are valuable, and steady effort will bring lasting results. Trust in your ability to make a meaningful impact. Word of the Week: Focus

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Your creative energy is running high, pushing you to engage deeply in a passion project. However, if your ego takes over, you might miss out on fresh perspectives. Stay open to new ideas, and don’t be afraid to collaborate. You have the stamina to see your vision through, but avoid reckless decisions — double-check details before taking big risks. Word of the Week: Thoughtful

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21) It’s time to let go of outdated beliefs. Spend time in self-reflection to determine what needs to shift for you to move forward with honesty. Are you clinging to values that no longer serve your highest good? Internal transformation will lead to healthier relationships and personal growth. Open yourself to authentic, heartfelt conversations with those closest to you. Word of the Week: Expanding

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 21 – January 19) Deep, meaningful connections take center stage. Collaborate with others to create harmony in your relationships. You may feel extra sensitive, which can foster greater self-awareness. Practice vulnerability and express appreciation for the people in your life. Offer compromises when needed, recognizing that balance is key to sustaining healthy relationships. Word of the Week: Emotional

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) Direct your energy toward practical, productive tasks. You thrive in environments that allow you to exercise independence. Minimize distractions so you can focus on your goals. Listen to your body — if you’re pushing yourself too hard, take time to rest and recharge. Being physically active will help keep your creative energy flowing. Word of the Week: Productive

Brit + Co Pisces (February 20 – March 21) This is a profoundly creative period for you. Your intuition is heightened, and inspiration flows easily. Your dreams hold valuable insights, helping you unlock new aspects of yourself. If motivation feels elusive, make your projects more playful. Surround yourself with music, color, and uplifting people to stay energized. Be mindful that your sensitivity is at its peak — seek out environments that nurture and inspire you. Word of the Week: Nurturing



