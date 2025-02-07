Your Weekly Horoscope For February 9-16 Is Bringing Exciting "Breakthroughs"

Say what you mean and mean what you say. Our words and actions hold real power. Early this week, make every effort to communicate clearly, act with conviction, and think strategically and originally. Communication is highlighted when Mercury and the Sun are at the same degree in the same sign. Both are now in Aquarius, but Mercury will move into Pisces at the end of the week, with the Sun not far behind. If you have a creative project to present or need to make a pitch in your personal or professional life, act now. You will be able to articulate your vision effectively and others will understand, but this clarity may become murky in the second half of February. So seize the moment.

A full Moon occurs on February 12 in the courageous sign of Leo. This is an excellent time for creative self-expression. Step into leadership roles and take bold moves whenever possible. This is not a time to be shy; operate from your heart center. During the full Moon, the Moon and Sun will square Uranus, so expect the unexpected. There may be breakthroughs or disruptions in what we consider "normal."

Be mindful of your nervous system, as the pace of life will accelerate. Communication breakdown is likely, particularly in the technological realm, so make hard copies of important papers. The key is to remain flexible. While impulsivity may be tempting, a better use of this energy is to embrace out-of-the-box thinking and move forward with creative ideas.

When the Sun is in Aquarius, we can be inspired to solve problems in ways that initially seem unusual or strange to others. Don’t let that deter you. During this period, working in collaboration with others will be most effective. Expand your alliances with like-minded people to accomplish goals that benefit all. Projects that protect home and family will thrive while Mars is in Cancer and trine Saturn in Pisces. Remember to pace yourself and take time to recover from exertion — rest is just as important as action.

Warrior energy is in the air as Venus spends the next three and a half months in Aries. Venus, the ultimate feminine planet, doesn’t always feel at ease in Aries, a sign dominated by masculine energy. However, this combination is best utilized by acting fearlessly to protect what we love. Aries is known for standing up for the underdog and acting impulsively yet selflessly to correct injustices. At the same time, this archetype reminds us that self-care must come first.

Mercury will move into Pisces on February 15 and remain there until April 16. This shift may complicate communication, as misunderstandings can easily arise. It is crucial to express yourself clearly — your words will either inspire or confuse. Pay attention to your dreams and keep a journal handy.

​Horoscope for Sun and Rising Signs Brit + Co Aries (March 21 – April 20) Focus on your dreams, aspirations, and collective causes that connect you with kindred spirits. If your companions uplift and inspire you, you are in the right place. If they drain your energy, use this time to align with those who resonate more with your values. Keep an open mind and consider different viewpoints. Inclusivity in your groups will help refine and ensure success for your long-term goals. Word of the Week: Connection

Brit + Co Taurus (April 21 – May 21) Take a broad perspective when considering your next career moves. Seek guidance from a mentor or advisor to clarify how best to position yourself for growth. In your professional and personal lives, define your long-term goals and assess whether your current path aligns with them. Investing in yourself — through training or education — will pay off. Collaboration is beneficial, but only you truly understand your ambitions. This may be a time of realignment, so be prepared to simplify and adjust your material needs. Strategic actions will bring rewards soon. Word of the Week: Ambitious

Brit + Co Gemini (May 22 – June 21) Your naturally curious mind is drawn to complex matters. Your imagination is active, and you may crave new experiences and knowledge. Travel would be ideal, but if that’s not feasible, explore different cultures, cuisines, or philosophies. Commit to finishing a book or start a new one. Expanding your intellectual horizons will bring fulfillment. Word of the Week: Curiousity

Brit + Co Cancer (June 22 – July 22) This is a time for deep conversations with loved ones. If you have avoided addressing certain issues, planetary alignments support you in facing them now. Therapy or introspection may offer valuable insights. Expect intense interactions, but stay grounded. Keep a journal to clarify your thoughts and emotions. Word of the Week: Vulnerability

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) Seek mutual understanding and reciprocity in personal relationships. Open yourself to vulnerability and honesty, ensuring all communication is authentic. In professional matters, this is an excellent time to negotiate for what you want. Rely on intellect over emotion to achieve growth and success for yourself and others. Word of the Week: Thoughtfulness

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) This is an excellent time for planning and organization. Set practical goals and demonstrate your expertise. Acts of service and kindness will be rewarding and noticed. Avoid excessive self-criticism. Use your knowledge of health and well-being to help others. This is also a good time to break a bad habit or establish a healthy routine. Word of the Week: Balance

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Seek creative outlets and reconnect with people you haven't seen in a while. Embrace intellectual curiosity with an open mind. Allow yourself to be playful and lighthearted. Engage in artistic pursuits or social activities that bring joy. Express appreciation for loved ones — they will cherish your acknowledgment of their uniqueness. Word of the Week: Vibrance

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Withdraw from external distractions and focus on your home and personal sanctuary. Create a sacred space filled with meaningful objects. If conflicts arise, address them calmly and thoughtfully. Reflect on underlying issues and triggers to foster deeper connections. If resolutions prove difficult, protect your energy by retreating when necessary. Word of the Week: Peace

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21) Prepare for profound conversations and intellectual stimulation. Your mental faculties are heightened, making this a great time for deep discussions, philosophical debates, and learning. Stay open to unconventional ideas, as they may prove valuable in the future. Word of the Week: Open-Minded

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 21 – January 19) Financial matters take center stage. Assess your comfort with money and your values surrounding it. This is not just an intellectual exercise — pay attention to bodily cues when making financial decisions. Distinguish between caution and fear. Align financial risks with your moral code to ensure stability and growth. Word of the Week: Focus

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) Break free from routine and habitual patterns. Explore new and innovative ideas. Communicate as clearly as possible and exchange thoughts with those who think differently. Travel and intellectual exchanges will expand your mind and imagination. Word of the Week: Spontaneity

Brit + Co Pisces (February 20 – March 21) We all have both light and shadow within us. Are you hiding parts of yourself out of fear of judgment? Reflect on whether you are suppressing aspects of your personality. Honest introspection will lead to self-acceptance. Seek guidance, if needed, to help illuminate and dissolve internal barriers to your growth. Word of the Week: Bravery

