October is quickly winding to a close — but it's not over yet! While we may want November and all its cheery Holiday goodness, we have to welcome Scorpio season first. This mysterious (and often misunderstood) sign is coming in hot to continue all those transformational vibes October Theory has everyone musing on. So, here's what you can expect in your weekly horoscope for October 20-26. Be sure to read for both your sun and rising sign!
Astrology Breakdown For Your Weekly Horoscope
The main event this week is the Sun’s move into the sensual, deep, and intense sign of Scorpio on October 22. This shift offers us all the opportunity to live life on a more profound level. We are reminded to delve deep into our psyches to confront any issues lurking in the recesses of our minds and hearts. Scorpio loves to uncover hidden secrets and is eager to excavate our challenges and bring them to light. Let’s embrace this potential for transformation by scheduling an appointment with a therapist, committing to deep conversations, and exploring any issues that may be veiled from clear sight. Scorpio thrives on mysteries and seeks to clarify anything obscured. Take advantage of this time for genuine transformation.
Support for these transformations comes from Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, which is forming a beneficial trine with Saturn, the planet of responsibility and hard work. Saturn provides structure, enabling us to establish routines and commitments. Any endeavors requiring communication and diligence are well-supported by this alignment between Mercury and Saturn.
On a lighter note, Venus is in Sagittarius until November 12. Regardless of Venus's placement in your chart, we can all feel the expansive love energy this combination brings. You might notice an increase in flirtation and a renewed sense of being in love with life. Use this time to channel your enthusiasm into seeking new experiences and learning new things. Explore with your partner and friends how you can combine your dreams to support each other’s growth. Be open to adventures, but remember that the need for freedom might be prominent, so avoid smothering each other. Ensure everyone feels free to pursue their own adventures and interests.
On October 24, Mars forms a sextile with Uranus, enhancing the Venus in Sagittarius energy, encouraging us to embark on adventures outside our usual routines. Trust your instincts before taking radical actions, as this combination can lead to risk-taking. Our drive for spontaneity might create discomfort for those of us who are more cautious. Tread lightly, but this powerful alignment could spur us to experience life in a more exciting way.
Key Dates For Your Weekly Horoscope
- Sun moves into Scorpio on October 22
- Mars forms a sextile with Uranus on October 24
- Venus is still in Sagittarius until November 12
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Signs
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
You are poised to explore your subconscious this week, Aries. Take advantage of the ease with which you can access your inner psychology. The challenge may arise from an unwillingness to be open and vulnerable with others. Let go of your bravado and defenses. If you don’t already have a therapist, muster your courage to find one who complements your personality—someone who challenges you and encourages you to break through your barriers.
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
While you're usually the steady one in the group, Taurus, this week you might feel an impulse to step out of that staid role. Though you’re not typically a risk-taker, trust your instincts if you feel compelled to do something unconventional. Allowing yourself some freedom can alleviate the restlessness you feel. Bold actions may awaken important parts of yourself that you usually hide or don’t acknowledge. Be bold and courageous.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
Your love life could receive a boost this week, Gemini. You may meet someone very different from your usual crowd, perhaps even someone from another country. Be open to the exotic on all levels, whether it’s trying a new restaurant or visiting a museum showcasing another culture. You might also find yourself drawn to stores specializing in imported goods to beautify your home. Whatever happens this week, exposure to something or someone foreign will add excitement to your life.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
As always, your emotions are in focus right now, Cancer. You will feel compelled to act on your emotional experiences, but your challenge will be to moderate them and learn from the depths without drowning in them. Get creative as you explore these emotions. Talking might not be the best way to sort through your profound awareness. However, you cannot keep everything inside; it must be expressed. Do you have an artistic outlet? If not, perhaps you will feel inspired to explore that part of yourself. Join an art class or singing group—it’s best to process this with the support of others.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
If you’ve been avoiding therapy, this week presents an opportunity to excavate issues buried in your psyche, Leo. Matters related to family or your origins may surface, allowing you to safely explore your experiences. Therapy will be especially fruitful. If you don’t have a therapist, confide in someone close who knows you well and can listen with an open heart. Use your innate courage to break through anything blocking your development.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Virgo, you're gonna wanna get your journal out! What you reveal through writing will be nothing short of brilliant. Establish a routine by writing daily and incorporating healthy activities. Your relationships may require dedication similar to work, but if you attend to your self-care, that work will be rewarding. This week, your superpower is your ability to express yourself clearly. Use it to your full advantage in all areas of your life.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Write in your journal whatever comes to mind, Libra. This week is about expressing yourself with sensitivity and compassion. Your feelings are rich, full, and accurate. Writing will help clarify the messages your emotions convey. However, in your professional realm, keep your feelings out of your communications. Maintain an objective view and double-check your emails for accuracy. Edit and revise everything you share with the world. Writing requires effort, but with focus and attention to detail, you will benefit from sharing your thoughts.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
This is your time of year, Scorpio! Of all the signs in the zodiac, you're the most complex. What traits do you value most in yourself? Now is a good time to evaluate your expressions and amplify the parts of you that promote healing for yourself and others. Dig deep into your reservoir of strength and pull out the tools you’ve honed. You are not one to settle for anything superficial or mundane. Perfect your creative expression and work towards tangible goals. Use your words wisely to achieve your aspirations and inspire others to pursue theirs.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Get creative with how you express your love, Sagittarius — don’t confine yourself to what you’ve always done. Reach beyond your imagination, keeping your beloved’s love language in mind. Be aware that you may be prone to exaggerated actions and words. While I’m not suggesting you hold back your brilliance, be sensitive to those around you; not everyone shares your exuberance or desire for freedom. There are many ways to express love and that adventurous spirit you embody. Strive to inspire others while maintaining awareness of their experiences.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
This is an excellent time for creativity, Capricorn. Allow yourself to become immersed in the creative process, as it will help you understand the interconnectedness of all things—seen and unseen. Write down your dreams and pay attention to flashes of insight that arise during your creative endeavors. Open yourself to new ideas; this is a time of inspiration akin to a spiritual awakening. Be mindful that it may come to you in unique and unusual ways.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
You're at the beginning of a pivotal time, Aquarius. This is not the moment to disengage from your everyday reality but rather to fully engage with it. Keep your eyes wide open; your perceptions are keen, and what you observe changing within yourself and around you will inform how you respond. Consider your values and what is important. Realize that what is required may involve routine, discipline, and structure—though it might not look like traditional routines. Stay focused on your goals. If you don’t yet know what your goals are, you still have time, but don’t check out. Remain present.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
You're a magnet for uplifting those around you and serve as an inspiration, Pisces. Your intuition is accurate and can guide you this week. Do what you love, spend time with those you cherish, and surround yourself with beautiful things. Buy flowers, wear jewelry that makes you feel good, and carry crystals in your pocket for extra protection and connection to uplifting energies. Listen to music that resonates with your higher self. Conversely, avoid negativity, steer clear of dark people and places. You are in a receptive state, so ensure you are both receiving and emanating light and positivity.
