Lumi Pelinku

Lumi Pelinku is an Astrologer, Beauty Expert, and Holistic Synergy Coach based in New York City. Her distinctive approach weaves intuitive astrology, transformative beauty practices, and self-love coaching to guide clients toward deep inner and outer transformation.

Drawing on her expertise in cosmic energies, Lumi delves into her clients' psyches through astrology, helping them untangle stagnant patterns and outdated narratives. Her holistic approach enhances self-love, acceptance, and empowerment, aligning inner beauty with outer experiences for a more fulfilling life.

Lumi's astrological insights impact more than individual sessions. She is a resident astrologer for Brit+Co and has been featured in prominent press and publications such as DailyOM, Seventeen, Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and more.