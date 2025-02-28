Don’t get caught wearing these.
6 “Weird” Outfit Combos That Are Killing Your Style
Avoid throwing off your whole look by taking note of these 6 “weird” outfit combos that just look wrong.
1. Flare Jeans + Sneakers
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
This is one outfit combo I wholeheartedly believe should be worn separately: flare jeans + sneakers.
New Balance
New Balance 530 Sneakers
Pairing flare jeans with sneakers (especially more technical or athletic styles) truly ruins the whole ‘fit. While flare jeans are definitely more retro, sneakers have a modern feel that easily clashes. Plus, you don’t want to add more bulkiness at your ankles and make your look, well, look sloppy.
Free People
We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Instead, save your flare jeans to wear with heels or tall boots, and rock your fave walking sneaks with trendier jean styles like mom jeans or barrel jeans.
2. Socks + Sandals
Doublesoul
Doublesoul Bekah High Socks
If you know, you know. Socks and sandals can be super cool, but only really when you’re kickin’ it at the campsite. Otherwise, it can make your outfit look conflicting, because while sandals are meant to be breathable, socks add an unnecessary layer of bulk that fully defeats their purpose.
3. Denim + Denim
Anthropologie
Mother The Loop De Loop Denim Jacket
Hear me out: denim on denim can definitely be done in a very stylish way. I love rocking a Canadian tux every once in a while, but only when I know for sure that the washes of denim I’m wearing are matching!
Urban Outfitters
BDG Shelly Boxy Denim Chore Jacket
If the shades of denim you’re wearing don’t match or complement each other, your ‘fit can really lack balance, and people won't be able to tell whether you’re wearing it confidently or ironically.
4. Turtlenecks + Shorts
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
This “weird” outfit combo is weather confusion at its finest. While turtlenecks give off a cozy, cold-weather vibe, shorts scream summertime. This extreme contrast can make your look very bare-bones and generally odd.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Shorts
If you really want to wear these pieces together, opt for a lightweight turtleneck top to wear with tailored shorts for warmer weather – the less-bulky layers will make more sense together. Plus, you’ll be more polished.
5. Tights + Jorts
Target
A New Day Viney Floral Tights
This throwback look has not aged well – though we used to see a ton of people wearing tights or leggings underneath their jean shorts in the early 2010s, it just looks tacky nowadays.
Free People
We The Free Tippi Denim Shorts
The combo can often look outdated and overly layered, as if you couldn't commit to wearing just shorts or just tights. It’s just confusing – opt to wear one or the other!
6. Flip Flops + Cargo Pants
Target
Shade & Shore Palmer Square Toe Flip Flops
It’s giving Justice and Limited Too vibes… but those stores are in our past for a reason! Flip flops and cargo pants also boast a sense of confusion because while flip flops are inherently laidback and beachy, cargo pants are bulky and often made to be more functional (something flip flops are totally not).
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Cargo Pull-On Pants
Since cargo pants take up more room on your silhouette, they can also highlight an obvious imbalance if you’re wearing low-profile flip flops.
