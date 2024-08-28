10 Breezy Amazon Dresses To Grab For Labor Day Before It's Too Late
Labor Day is such a fun holiday (who doesn't love a three day weekend?!), but it also signifies the end of summer. That means our time with our fun, bright, floral summer dresses is sadly coming to an end. But, you want to make sure you're dressed the part for those Labor Day get togethers that are sure to take place either at the beach, the pool, or simply a friend's backyard. So, I combed through some of my favorite dresses from Amazon that are sure to get to you right in time for Labor Day, and will still have you looking cute while you beat your partner in corn hole. You're not ready for these cute, end-of-summer picks!
ZESICA A Line Midi Dress
I had to start off strong with my favorite dress on this list. A-Line dresses are my favorite for dinner parties, because they're snug at the waist, but flare out at the hips so if you struggle with bloating (I know I do), then you don't have to worry about this dress showing a thing. It will be comfortable, chic, and fun! Love this one!
ZESICA Blue Gingam Midi Dress
Because Labor Day usually signals the change in seasons from summer to fall, this might be one of your last chances to wear those summer outfits! So, I know I will be certainly wearing allll the summer aesthetics I can, before the fall season begins to start and it's out with the light, breezy blues and in with the orange!
PRETTYGARDEN Flowy V-Neck Maxi Dress
This dress could not be more Sofia Richie old-money vibes if it tried. It's the ultimate casual, yet chic look that I will be going for this entire end-of-summer-early-fall season! It's effortless without trying too hard, but still looks extremely elevated and minimalist. I love this find, and think it would be great for a more elevated Labor Day get together!
chouyatou Maxi Puff Sleeve Gingham Dress
Gingham is a year-round trend, you can not convince me otherwise. So what better time to wear it then that weird transition from summer to fall? It's hard to know exactly what to wear for Labor Day, but this dress has got you covered with its summery and fall vibe wrapped into one! I also love the oversized fit, because it gives you space to beat your significant other in corn hole (I'm looking at my husband here). You'll need this one to play all those popular Labor Day games while still looking cute while you do it.
Wenrine Midi Spaghetti Strap Smocked Dress
This smocked summer dress is so cottagecore inspired with its ties and ruching! One thing I love about it is that it could seamlessly transition into the fall as well with its simple color palette and mid style. It's the perfect transitional item! And for only $35 on sale, it's definitely a steal.
Shy Velvet Linen Spagetti Strap Maxi Dress
You can truly never go wrong with a simple tank maxi dress. I have countless versions of them in my closet, because they are a serious go to for me when I don't know what to wear. I throw it on with a plain pair of black flip flops, and boom! Instant chic outfit combo. I might be grabbing this dress in multiple colors to stock up for fall...
ZESICA One Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
I love a simple beige dress, because it can be worn for so many different occasions — even beyond Labor Day. You can even show a little skin with this sexy off the shoulder midi dress! This would look so good with a denim jacket thrown over the shoulders at night time when it gets a little bit more chilly!
VIUTIL Mini Blue Backless Dress
Can you say "Free People dupe"?! This seriously looks so similar to something straight out of a Free People ad. I love this style of mini dress for fun, casual plans this Labor Day. It's especially great for those of us that are living in hotter climates this Labor Day (like me in LA). I will be immediately adding this cute dress to my cart. Bonus points for it coming in so many different color ways as well!
PRETTYGARDEN Knit Two Piece Maxi Set
A knit two pice isn't necessarily a dress, but it is a fun way to wear something a bit more casual. You can wear the knit set as is, or opt for a white t-shirt to pair with the skirt, as I often do when buying sets. My favorite part about sets are the versatility! Throw on some sandals, and you're good to go!
Fiseow Mini Crochet Sundress
This ruffle-y mini dress is the perfect outfit for any Labor Day BBQs you might be attending. And it might be one of the last times you can wear a fun, mini dress before that fall season chill hits! I know I will be taking every advantage of this holiday to wear some fun summer clothes before I put them away for next year!
