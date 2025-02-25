My cart's already full!
24 "Adorable" Spring Finds From H&M — Starting At $10!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Each time I think there's no more room in my closet, I always make an exception for H&M's new arrivals. I think I should send a "cease and desist" letter to their corporate offices because I've already added 10+ pieces from their spring drop to my cart. It's like I can't get enough of their elevated denim and leopard pieces. Oh, and don't get me started on the cute cardigans they have! See? I can't stop myself!
Scroll to see the adorable H&M spring finds that have me ready to pack up my winter clothes!
H&M
Textured Knit Cardigan
I love cute or quirky cardigansfor two reasons: they're low-maintenance and add pops of color to an otherwise basic outfit. This striped piece is on my radar because it can be worn with the plainest white t-shirt and a pair of slightly oversized cargos for the cutest transitional outfit.
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist
What do you wear when you're having a "quiet luxury" day? This cream cardigan!
It has a defined waist that'll help it fit beautifully over a pair of wide-leg or skinny jeans, but that's not all! You can add a button-up shirt underneath it if you want to add a preppy element to your outfit.
H&M
Embroidered Blouse With Peter Pan Collar
Peter Pan's collar has nothing on H&M's embroidered blouse. It almost feels like it should belong in the Victorian age, but that's not a bad thing! Create a modern silhouette by wearing a pair of low-rise jeans and loafers.
H&M
Patterned Linen Shirt
The only reason I'm drawn to this linen shirt has everything to do with the blue floral pattern. It'll make you and I look like we're honoring our grandmother's expensive dining plates. Who knows, maybe your nana will want to have her own shirt so the two of you can match.
H&M
Textured Jersey Vest
Guess what's not outdated? Cute jersey vests that add a touch of elegance to whatever you're wearing. You could be wearing the most distressed pair of jeans you own, but wearing this textured piece over them along with a pair of mesh flats will make it seem like you're familiar with The White Lotus lifestyle.
H&M
Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top
No, it won't be weird if you wear H&M's red striped cardigan with this off-the-shoulder top! The more color, the merrier IMO! Then again, you don't have to wear anything with this because the bardot affect will show off your beautiful shoulders or the cute tattoo you just got on your collarbone.
H&M
Feather Soft Oversized Denim Shirt
I'm a firm believer that everyone needs at least one oversized denim shirt in their closet. They're an essential piece that can add a casual flair to your look because you can wear it over a thinner top or you can proudly wear a denim-on-denim OOTD!
H&M
Leopard V-Neck Blouse
Yes, I'm still drawn to leopard print even though winter's almost over. Depending on your preference, I think it can be worn as a neutral or statement piece. Since I'm heavy on wearing denim during spring and summer, I can personally see myself wearing this blouse with longline Bermuda shorts and cute mules.
H&M
Printed Sweatshirt
Everyone also needs a cute printed sweatshirt they reach for when their first errand of the day involves a doctor's or dentist's appointment. Being cozy doesn't have to be reserved for winter so don't be afraid to embrace that energy during other seasons!
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Ribbed T-Shirt
I don't have a fancy sound byte for this t-shirt aside from stating the obvious — it's pink and it's needed if neutral colors dominated your winter wardrobe. My goal is to embrace the cutesy and demure vibes of dressing even though life seems like it's on fire.
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
Linen-blend pants are the key to look put together without feeling like you're going to be held hostage by material that makes you sweat during spring. Nothing will derail your mood quicker than wearing a cute outfit that makes you uncomfortable.
H&M
Baggy High Jeans
If you're rebelling against the idea skinny jeans are trendy again, let's be friends! On a serious note, these baggy jeans look like they have the perfect fit for anyone's frame so they're in my cart.
H&M
High-Waist Knee-Length Denim Shorts
Did you know you can make denim shorts look stylish as opposed to your former middle school "skater" days? Picture yourself wearing these with a matching denim shirt and a pair of cute heels. No one will be able to resist your "it girl" factor when they see you out and about.
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts
Spice things up with these dark leopard print shorts for a spring look that'll get anyone's attention. Half of the stares you get will be from people who are wondering where you bought them from while the other probing eyes will want to know more about you.
That's the power of patterned shorts that aren't interested in being "mini."
H&M
Button-Front Dress
I haven't thought about where I'd wear this yet, but I know that I'd gladly button it up. Between the color and gold hardware, I can't get enough of the contrast on this gorgeous dress.
H&M
One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress
I think H&M just released the perfect solo datedress. Though I'd gladly wear this to dinner with my fiancé, you can wear it if you plan to stop by a bar you know your crush likes to visit. They won't be able to take their eyes off you once they see you in it.
H&M
Pintuck-Detail Dress With Flared Skirt
I automatically thought about summer when I first say this dress, but that doesn't mean it's inappropriate for spring! It has a little cut-out action in the back which makes it great for one of those subtle flirting moments.
H&M
Flounced Chiffon Dress
The '70s is having a moment again because this cute Woodstock-esque dress looks like something a flower child would gladly wear. Seriously, it's a great option if you plan to attend a couple of festivals soon!
H&M
Embellished Mules
Who wants embellished mules to dress up their worn sweatsuits and distressed jeans? I do because they're a great statement piece when you're keeping the rest of the your life as
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Flats
These Mary Janes are sitting in my cart as I type this because they're one of the highlights of H&M's spring arrivals! I mean, who doesn't want a pair of mesh flats that feel comfortable on your feet?
H&M
Fuzzy Leather Flats
Not a fan of mesh or braided flats? Go for a fuzzier leather option! These scream "I'm the rich auntie" and I personally love that for us!
P.S. Wear these with an oversized denim shirt and H&M's denim Bermuda shorts!
H&M
Snake Print Ballet Flats
Remember when ballet flats used to have the ruched option to make it easier to put them on? I know you're tired of the back of shoes rubbing against the back of foot, so I recommend adding these to your cart ASAP!
H&M
Sneakers
You don't have to spend over $50 to have a cute pair of sneakers that go with almost everything you own. All you need is this pair from H&M and you'll have the answer to your casual outfits' prayers.
H&M
Small Crossbody Bag
Small crossbody bags may not hold your entire life, but you'll be able to fit the important things that matter in this one. From your cellphone to your debit card, you'll have everything you need in something that works with the rest of H&M's spring arrivals!
Subscribe to our shopping newsletter for more spring style inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.