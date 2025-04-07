Whole Foods Just Launched A Latte Inspired By Their Most "Iconic" Dessert

Fans of Whole Foods’ iconic Berry Chantilly cake are going to want to run to their closest store, because there’s an all-new treat inspired by the famous dessert. Yep – the Whole Foods coffee bar just announced a Berry Chantilly Latte that pulls flavor inspiration from the beloved treat, and it looks extremely tasty.

Scroll on for everything to know about Whole Foods’ new Berry Chantilly Latte!

Whole Foods In case you haven't experienced the sheer magic that is the Whole Foods Berry Chantilly cake, it’s an item from their bakery counter that’s earned cult-favorite status since its launch 13 years ago. The cake features layers of vanilla cake slathered with Chantilly cream frosting and a fresh medley of berries like strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Per Whole Foods , it’s so iconic that customers have stood in line for it through power outages and natural disasters.

Greta Hoffman / PEXELS Seeing that the cake itself is so adored, it’s no surprise that Whole Foods’ coffee bar just dropped a latte inspired by each sweet, sweet bite. The new Berry Chantilly Latte highlights notes of "creamy vanilla sweetened with berries and a whisper of almond.”

@wholefoods Per Food Network , the development team behind the new sip desired a “not-too-sweet” effect, ultimately choosing a combo of strawberry and almond for the drink. Of course, it's loaded up with shots of espresso to round out the sweeter flavors.

Whole Foods Once Whole Foods introduced the Berry Chantilly Latte on Instagram , tons of coffee-loving shoppers sounded off with excitement. “Say no more. On our way!! 😍😍” one person commented. “My favorite latte of all time 10/10,” another said. “Got it this morning and it does not disappoint!!” one more user said. “Wish it was permanent!!”

Amazon Available to order hot or iced and with your choice of milk, the new Whole Foods Berry Chantilly Latte will be in participating locations through July 1.

