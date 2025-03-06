Your March Horoscope is here...

Dang, these are good.

The 10 Best Finds From The Whole Foods Hot Bar For An On-The-Go Meal

Best Foods From Whole Foods Hot Bar
Valeria Boltneva / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 06, 2025
The Whole Foods hot bar is a buffet of delicious possibilities. It’s truly packed with fresh, flavorful dishes that make grabbing a quick meal feel like a total treat! From perfectly-seasoned roasted veggies to indulgent comfort foods like meatloaf and cornbread, you’re never missing out on good eats when you stop by the Whole Foods hot bar. If you’re wondering which options are worth piling onto your plate, these 10 picks are the best of the best!

Scroll on to discover the 10 best finds at the Whole Foods hot bar for a tasty on-the-go meal!

Rotisserie Chicken

Kaboompics / PEXELS

1. Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Foods’ rotisserie chicken is a staple you simply need to try. It’s juicy, flavorful, and perfectly-seasoned every single time! Some Whole Foods locations even give you a choice between lemon herb or garlic variations that add delicious depth of flavor. Plus, rotisserie chicken is always versatile – you can eat it on its own, shred it into salads, or pair it with any of the hot bar sides for a balanced, high-protein meal.

Tomato Basil Soup

Foodie Factor / PEXELS

2. Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup is superior when it comes to comfort food, and Whole Foods’ recipe is no exception! It never fails to be rich, velvety, and packed with the perfect balance of sweetness from the tomatoes and freshness from the basil. It’s a fan-favorite because it pairs beautifully with everything from grilled cheese to pasta.

Brussels Sprouts

Public Domain Pictures / PEXELS

3. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

These aren’t the bland, mushy veggies you avoided as a kid. Whole Foods roasts their Brussels sprouts to crispy perfection, oftentimes serving them up with garlic, a balsamic glaze, or some Parmesan cheese! If you’re looking for nutritious, yet flavorful options from the Whole Foods hot bar, you’ve just gotta scoop up some of these sprouts and witness the magic for yourself.

Grilled Salmon

FOX / PEXELS

4. Grilled Salmon

Whole Foods’ grilled salmon is a standout item on the hot bar because of its buttery texture and slightly-smoky char. It pairs exceptionally well with the aforementioned Brussels sprouts or even a grain-based side like quinoa!

Mac & Cheese

Angela Khebou / PEXELS

5. Mac & Cheese

Whole Foods fans go nuts for their Mac & Cheese. It’s nothing but rich, creamy, and of course, loaded with cheese. It’s ooey and gooey, but typically, the top layer boasts a slight crispiness from baking. Yum. It makes the ultimate comfort food for picky kids and hungry adults alike!

Whole Foods

6. Classic Meatloaf

Don't knock meatloaf – especially Whole Foods’ meatloaf from the hot bar. This home-style dish is made with high-quality beef, flavorful seasonings, and a tangy tomato glaze that keeps you going back for more. And more! Shoppers love it so much because it brings back that nostalgia for a hearty, homemade dinner.

Whole Foods

7. Chicken Tikka Masala

This ready-to-eat Tikka Masala is so delicious. The chicken is always tender and absorbs the spicy sauce beautifully, making it a perfect dish when served over basmati rice. It’s a great way to enjoy Indian flavors without having to visit a restaurant (and pay restaurant prices).

Fried Rice

Nadja M / PEXELS

8. Fried Rice

Whole Foods’ fried rice can’t be beat. Often made with fresh vegetables, scrambled eggs, and a touch of soy sauce for umami depth, it's a great side to scoop up for lunch or dinner.

Baked Ziti

Nano Erdozain / PEXELS

9. Baked Ziti

This comforting mix of al dente pasta, rich tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella, and ricotta for extra creaminess is one of the best items on Whole Foods’ hot bar. Cheese lovers, make way!
Nashville Hot Chicken

Valeria Boltneva / PEXELS

10. Nashville Hot Chicken

For those who can’t resist a little heat, the Nashville hot chicken at Whole Foods delivers a perfect balance of spice and crunch. Each bite is also slightly-sweet, so you’re going to get a balanced meal every time you stop by.

whole foodsgrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

