Spring is full of the absolute best flavors. From seasonal fruits and veggies like apricots and peas to herbaceous faves like dill , I’m already so excited to refresh my snack stash . Luckily, Whole Foods is packed with plenty of tasty options to choose from for springtime snacking. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, these unique finds are sure to liven up your snacking habits this season!

Scroll on for 11 delicious Whole Foods finds that are definitely worth adding to your cart for spring!

Whole Foods Rubicon Bakers Chocolate Delights Cupcakes You gotta love a nostalgic snack – especially once the season brightens up! These chocolate cupcakes will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth since they're filled with vanilla cream and covered in a thick coating of chocolatey goodness.

Whole Foods Ithaca Lemon Dill Hummus This oh-so creamy hummus makes the perfect dipping destination for chips and veggies alike. The combo of lemon and dill are simply perfect for springtime eating, too!

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market Thai Curry Cashews For a kick of spice, pick up these Thai-inspired cashews. They're zingy and super filling if you're seeking a unique way to get a bit of protein in during long spring days!

Whole Foods Duverger Raspberry French Macarons Want to elevate your spring snack rotation or have a fun party to attend? These beautiful macarons tinged with the flavors (and colors!) of raspberries are made for sharing and spreading the springtime spirit.

Whole Foods Smart Sweets Gummy Worms With just 3 grams of sugar for serving, these gummy worms make a great healthy snack to reach for when you just need something sweet.

Whole Foods Cava Crazy Spicy Feta Dip OMG – with this dip, you can finally have Cava at home! It has that cheesy, spicy kick you'd expect from a regular scoop from the restaurant, so you can easily use it for grain bowls or dips, too.

Whole Foods Clio Snacks Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bar This delicious chocolate-dipped bar makes getting your Greek yogurt fix on-the-go extremely easy, since you can eat it with your hands. It delivers 8 grams of protein, all in a tasty dessert format that feels like a total treat!

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market Mini Quiche Trio Ideal for snack time or setting out as an appetizer, this frozen box of pre-made, bite-sized quiches comes prepared with three different flavors to satisfy eaters of all kinds. With tastes of cheese, spinach, and mushroom, there's a spring vibe in every bite!

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market Organic Pea Crisps Peas are one of springtimes best veggies, and these crispy chips make snackin' on em super convenient. Dip each lightly-salted piece into some hummus, and you're set!

Whole Foods Wella Organic Cashew Matcha Protein Bar Matcha protein bar?! Okay Whole Foods, you officially have our full attention. This baby packs in 7 grams of protein to get your morning started or keep your energy sustained during the day!

Whole Foods GoodPop Orange N' Cream Bars Creamsicles are the epitome of spring and summer sweets – grab these dairy- and gluten-free bars that are only 90 calories a pop to get your fix with a healthy twist!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing snacks + stay updated on the latest food news!