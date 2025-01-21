Oh, this looks too good.
Whole Foods Fans Are Going Crazy For New S’mores Latte: “Omg need to try this.”
You’ve heard of Whole Foods’ Cookie Butter Latte. Now, let me introduce you to the S’mores Latte, the all-new bev from none other than the Whole Foods coffee bar. Just like the name suggests, this latte features flavors from the classic campfire snack. Whole Foods fans are already so excited about it – and you’ll want to get a taste quite quickly because it’s a limited-time item.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new Whole Foods S’mores Latte!
Whole Foods
According to a Whole Foods team member, the new S’mores Latte is made with 4 pumps of smoked vanilla syrup and 3 tablespoons of mocha sauce for a 16-ounce drink. Some fellow Whole Foods workers noted that this concoction makes the S’mores Latte “overly sweet” and that it has a noticeable “smoke taste,” likely due to the unique smoked vanilla flavoring. But hey, if anything’s meant to taste like a s’more, I’m 100% in.
The S’mores Latte, per Whole Foods, is available to order hot or iced. You can easily customize the type of milk (WF says “there are non-dairy options provided”) and the amount of syrup that goes into your sip if you like things a little less sweet.
Whole Foods gave their Instagram followers the scoop on the new, limited-time S’mores Latte, and plenty of shoppers were quick to share their thoughts:
“A dream!” one person commented.
“Now I want this immediately 😍😍,” another said.
While some users were clearly in love, an equal amount seemed not so excited.
“I tried it and was… not a fan 😢,” one person wrote.
“Haven’t had one good review about it yet,” another said. “Don’t recommend.”
“I really wanted to like this because I love the brown butter latte but I was disappointed ☹️,” one more commenter wrote.
“It seems to be 50/50 on whether someone will like it,” this Reddit user concluded.
The Whole Foods S’mores Latte is available at participating coffee bar locations for a limited time until February 4, 2025. According to a Whole Foods coffee bar menu posted online, a regular latte can cost anywhere from $4-$4.50. The price for the S’mores Latte might be a bit higher than that, and of course, pricing will likely depend on where you live.
If you want to try making it at home, here’s what you’ll need for your very own S’mores Latte:
- Smoked vanilla syrup
- Mocha sauce
- Espresso shots
- Milk of choice
You can adjust the measurements, number of espresso shots, and amount of milk based on your personal preferences. I think this drink would also taste amazing with a cold foam topping and graham cracker crumbles, a la Dunkin’s popular (and very tasty) S’mores Cold Brew.
