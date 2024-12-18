This Bougie Whole Foods Hot Chocolate Is Only $2 A Cup: "Such A Treat"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'd consider myself a hot chocolate connoisseur. I've sipped rich and decadent drinks at Colonial Williamsburg, whipped up a homemade recipe for Christmas parties, and sampled my fair share of instant hot cocoa packets. So I was shocked when the Whole Foods Hot Chocolate ended up being one of my favorite cocoa options of all time — for only $2 a cup! The hot chocolate offers a smoother, richer taste than other instant cocoas I've tried, and it really offers a bang for your buck.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the delicious Whole Foods Hot Chocolate.
The delicious Whole Foods hot chocolate is only $2 a cup.
Whole Foods
The Whole Foods hot chocolate (officially named Organic Milk Chocolate Flavor Mix Hot Cocoa Mix. Fancy!) is from the 365 by Whole Foods Market brand, and features 10 packets in a single box. Not only does that mean it's $2 a cup, but it's also easier than ever to whip up a late night beverage. My favorite thing ever is curling up with hot cocoa and a book or TV show in bed!
Instead of a pot or saucepan, all you need is a mug and a microwave. Just heat up your water or milk and mix a packet in! I'm pretty bougie when it comes to hot chocolate, and use equal parts water and soy milk, then add a splash of eggnog. Trust me, it makes the cocoa even richer and more flavorful than it was before.
The hot cocoa packets include organic cane sugar, organic nonfat dry milk, organic cocoa powder, and some sea salt among other ingredients.
Amazon
You can enter your zip code to find the Whole Foods hot chocolate near you, but you can also order it on Amazon for a quick delivery. And if you're not a fan of the packets, opt for a 12 oz container instead!
One Amazon reviewer says this product is "such a treat," and that it "dissolves without any issue," which is a huge challenge when talking about instant cocoa. "You can control how much of the flavor you want which we like since you just scoop it into your cup from the container," they continue. "Good size for the price. Container seems to last a while too."
"I'm a REALLY PICKY hot chocolate lover," another Amazon review says. "This is good stuff. It blends perfectly and tastes rich. I blend it 50/50 with 365 coffee and a hot cup of milk. Some reviews say it's expensive compared to Swiss Miss. I just checked and this is $6.79 for 12 servings - Swiss Miss Simply Cocoa's cheapest prices is $7.33 for 8 servings. This is a good buy."
"I like it because I can adjust the amount that I use, for myself I use less than is suggested because it is so rich and chocolatey," a third review says. "Price is on point. And product is consistent."
And if you mix it into your morning cup of coffee? Well, that's a mocha for way cheaper than you can find at Starbucks ;).
Check out the $4 Trader Joe’s Holiday Cookies With An Insane Cult Following so you have something to dip in your Whole Foods Hot Chocolate!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!