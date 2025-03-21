The 10 Best Frozen Meals At Aldi, According To Shoppers

Aldi ’s frozen food aisle is a true goldmine of easy, delicious meals that shoppers cannot stop raving about. Whether you’re craving quick comfort foods or protein-packed options for busy nights, these 10 best frozen meals from Aldi simply don’t miss! Plus, most of ‘em are shoppable at unbeatable prices – score! We dove deep into ther/Aldi Reddit thread to uncover which frozen meals Aldi fans love the most, and they had plenty of favorites to share.

Scroll on for the 10 best Aldi frozen meals that shoppers simply adore!

Aldi Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings You can never go wrong with frozen chicken wings – they can be way easier to prepare than raw ones, plus this bag in particular comes complete with a buffalo flavoring that truly knocks it out of the park! "I get their boneless buffalo wings in the orange bag," one Redditor offered. "I hit them with a bit of extra sauce and cook on a greased pan at 400 degrees for 30 min (I like mine well done). I like them 2 ways: over rice with cheddar cheese, or over salad with bleu cheese dressing. Fairly easy."

Aldi Casa Mamita Frozen Burritos This 8-pack box of frozen burritos makes a convenient mid-day snack option or a quick dinner. One Aldi fan shared a yummy way to spice them up: "I use a baking pan, put salsa on the bottom, then the burritos, then top with salsa and bake," they wrote. "The salsa keeps them from drying out and becoming rock hard. You can also add canned beans (I like black beans) before baking. Hit with some cheese at the end, add in rice if you want at the end."

Aldi Kirkwood Garlic & Herb Seasoned Chicken Breasts These pre-seasoned chicken breasts take the heavy lifting out of prepping raw chicken and offer an easy way to incorporate flavorful protein into veggie-based dishes, pastas, or salads. "I keep the Garlic Chicken around," one Redditor noted. "I can't say it tastes amazing, but it's good enough, fast and easy to make."

Aldi Priano Cheese Ravioli Stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, this fan-fave frozen iteration of ravioli is stunning if you're craving carbs that can cook quickly. We suggest adding some sauce, veggies, protein, and Parmesan for extra oomph.

Aldi Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets Aldi's frozen seafood selection is surprisingly vast, and it's beloved for being packed with easy and quick options that still taste dang good. Take these beer-battered cod fillets for example – they turn out just like your fave fish and chips joint in around 22 minutes.

Reddit Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Same thing goes for this pack of jumbo coconut-breaded butterfly shrimp – they're all plump and perfectly crusted for dipping! "I’m not a big fan of coconut but this is soooo good," one Redditor said. "It comes with a packet of dipping sauce which is sweet." "I’ve bought both these and the regular butterfly shrimp and we love these for a random night of appetizers for dinner," another person commented. "Just had these for dinner tonight with some salad," one more user wrote. "Can confirm they are delicious!"

Reddit Priano Frozen Stuffed Shells Aldi's frozen pasta is simply too good to pass up, per shoppers. These hand-filled shells are packed with a blend of three cheeses, alongside some good old Italian seasonings for a quick meal. "My husband and I actually love these!" one Redditor said. "I oven bake them with sauce and cheese and they’re a hit in our house." "These are my favorite," one more person added. "I add marinara, garlic powder, onion powder, crushed red pepper flakes, and Parmesan and cook them about an hour. I actually wish they weren’t just seasonal."

Aldi Specially Selected Macadamia Nut Flounder This crusted flounder is another stunning hit from Aldi. Soft and tender on the inside, but nice and crunchy on the outside, it makes a yummy addition to salads, roasted veggies, or pasta!

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza Aldi fans adore their frozen pizzas because they're so "easy to cook." Pizza is always a reliable frozen meal to pick when you don't know exactly what you're craving! "Their rising crust pizzas by Mama Cozzi are really good," one Redditor said. "We prefer them to the brand name and they are a lot cheaper. We also like the French Bread pizza."

Reddit Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets These frozen eggplant cutlets are the perfect shortcut to making Eggplant Parmesan right at home, or just serving up as an easy side dish. "These cutlets work perfect and made for a quick, low calorie lunch," one Redditor wrote. "I was honestly surprised how well I liked these, definitely worth it." "I love these, especially since it is so time consuming to bread and fry eggplant by hand," another said. "If I had to nitpick, I do wish they were peeled, but I'll happily take these any night for a quick eggplant parm. Nom nom nom."

