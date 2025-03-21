Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Yum to the max!

The 10 Best Frozen Meals At Aldi, According To Shoppers

Best Aldi Frozen Meals
Reddit
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 21, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Aldi’s frozen food aisle is a true goldmine of easy, delicious meals that shoppers cannot stop raving about. Whether you’re craving quick comfort foods or protein-packed options for busy nights, these 10 best frozen meals from Aldi simply don’t miss! Plus, most of ‘em are shoppable at unbeatable prices – score! We dove deep into ther/Aldi Reddit thread to uncover which frozen meals Aldi fans love the most, and they had plenty of favorites to share.

Scroll on for the 10 best Aldi frozen meals that shoppers simply adore!

Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings

Aldi

Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings

You can never go wrong with frozen chicken wings – they can be way easier to prepare than raw ones, plus this bag in particular comes complete with a buffalo flavoring that truly knocks it out of the park!

"I get their boneless buffalo wings in the orange bag," one Redditor offered. "I hit them with a bit of extra sauce and cook on a greased pan at 400 degrees for 30 min (I like mine well done). I like them 2 ways: over rice with cheddar cheese, or over salad with bleu cheese dressing. Fairly easy."

Casa Mamita Frozen Burritos

Aldi

Casa Mamita Frozen Burritos

This 8-pack box of frozen burritos makes a convenient mid-day snack option or a quick dinner.

One Aldi fan shared a yummy way to spice them up:

"I use a baking pan, put salsa on the bottom, then the burritos, then top with salsa and bake," they wrote. "The salsa keeps them from drying out and becoming rock hard. You can also add canned beans (I like black beans) before baking. Hit with some cheese at the end, add in rice if you want at the end."

Kirkwood Garlic & Herb Seasoned Chicken Breasts

Aldi

Kirkwood Garlic & Herb Seasoned Chicken Breasts

These pre-seasoned chicken breasts take the heavy lifting out of prepping raw chicken and offer an easy way to incorporate flavorful protein into veggie-based dishes, pastas, or salads.

"I keep the Garlic Chicken around," one Redditor noted. "I can't say it tastes amazing, but it's good enough, fast and easy to make."

Priano Cheese Ravioli

Aldi

Priano Cheese Ravioli

Stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, this fan-fave frozen iteration of ravioli is stunning if you're craving carbs that can cook quickly. We suggest adding some sauce, veggies, protein, and Parmesan for extra oomph.

Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Aldi

Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Aldi's frozen seafood selection is surprisingly vast, and it's beloved for being packed with easy and quick options that still taste dang good. Take these beer-battered cod fillets for example – they turn out just like your fave fish and chips joint in around 22 minutes.

Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

Reddit

Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

Same thing goes for this pack of jumbo coconut-breaded butterfly shrimp – they're all plump and perfectly crusted for dipping!

"I’m not a big fan of coconut but this is soooo good," one Redditor said. "It comes with a packet of dipping sauce which is sweet."

"I’ve bought both these and the regular butterfly shrimp and we love these for a random night of appetizers for dinner," another person commented.

"Just had these for dinner tonight with some salad," one more user wrote. "Can confirm they are delicious!"

Priano Frozen Stuffed Shells

Reddit

Priano Frozen Stuffed Shells

Aldi's frozen pasta is simply too good to pass up, per shoppers. These hand-filled shells are packed with a blend of three cheeses, alongside some good old Italian seasonings for a quick meal.

"My husband and I actually love these!" one Redditor said. "I oven bake them with sauce and cheese and they’re a hit in our house."

"These are my favorite," one more person added. "I add marinara, garlic powder, onion powder, crushed red pepper flakes, and Parmesan and cook them about an hour. I actually wish they weren’t just seasonal."

Specially Selected Macadamia Nut Flounder

Aldi

Specially Selected Macadamia Nut Flounder

This crusted flounder is another stunning hit from Aldi. Soft and tender on the inside, but nice and crunchy on the outside, it makes a yummy addition to salads, roasted veggies, or pasta!

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Aldi

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Aldi fans adore their frozen pizzas because they're so "easy to cook." Pizza is always a reliable frozen meal to pick when you don't know exactly what you're craving!

"Their rising crust pizzas by Mama Cozzi are really good," one Redditor said. "We prefer them to the brand name and they are a lot cheaper. We also like the French Bread pizza."

Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets

Reddit

Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets

These frozen eggplant cutlets are the perfect shortcut to making Eggplant Parmesan right at home, or just serving up as an easy side dish.

"These cutlets work perfect and made for a quick, low calorie lunch," one Redditor wrote. "I was honestly surprised how well I liked these, definitely worth it."

"I love these, especially since it is so time consuming to bread and fry eggplant by hand," another said. "If I had to nitpick, I do wish they were peeled, but I'll happily take these any night for a quick eggplant parm. Nom nom nom."

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Aldi products!

aldigrocery shoppingfrozen mealsfrozen foodfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

severance season 3
Entertainment

'Severance' Season 3 Is Coming — & It "Definitely" Won't Take 3 Years

snow white controversy rachel zegler drama yap city podcast
Entertainment

The Full 'Snow White' Controversy & Rachel Zegler Drama, Explained

severance season 2 ending explained
Entertainment

The "Devastating" 'Severance' Season 2 Ending, Explained

natalia grace documentary
TV

Can't Get Enough of 'Good American Family' On Hulu? Watch The Real Life Documentary

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit