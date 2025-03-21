Yum to the max!
The 10 Best Frozen Meals At Aldi, According To Shoppers
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Aldi’s frozen food aisle is a true goldmine of easy, delicious meals that shoppers cannot stop raving about. Whether you’re craving quick comfort foods or protein-packed options for busy nights, these 10 best frozen meals from Aldi simply don’t miss! Plus, most of ‘em are shoppable at unbeatable prices – score! We dove deep into ther/Aldi Reddit thread to uncover which frozen meals Aldi fans love the most, and they had plenty of favorites to share.
Scroll on for the 10 best Aldi frozen meals that shoppers simply adore!
Aldi
Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings
You can never go wrong with frozen chicken wings – they can be way easier to prepare than raw ones, plus this bag in particular comes complete with a buffalo flavoring that truly knocks it out of the park!
"I get their boneless buffalo wings in the orange bag," one Redditor offered. "I hit them with a bit of extra sauce and cook on a greased pan at 400 degrees for 30 min (I like mine well done). I like them 2 ways: over rice with cheddar cheese, or over salad with bleu cheese dressing. Fairly easy."
Aldi
Casa Mamita Frozen Burritos
This 8-pack box of frozen burritos makes a convenient mid-day snack option or a quick dinner.
One Aldi fan shared a yummy way to spice them up:
"I use a baking pan, put salsa on the bottom, then the burritos, then top with salsa and bake," they wrote. "The salsa keeps them from drying out and becoming rock hard. You can also add canned beans (I like black beans) before baking. Hit with some cheese at the end, add in rice if you want at the end."
Aldi
Kirkwood Garlic & Herb Seasoned Chicken Breasts
These pre-seasoned chicken breasts take the heavy lifting out of prepping raw chicken and offer an easy way to incorporate flavorful protein into veggie-based dishes, pastas, or salads.
"I keep the Garlic Chicken around," one Redditor noted. "I can't say it tastes amazing, but it's good enough, fast and easy to make."
Aldi
Priano Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, this fan-fave frozen iteration of ravioli is stunning if you're craving carbs that can cook quickly. We suggest adding some sauce, veggies, protein, and Parmesan for extra oomph.
Aldi
Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets
Aldi's frozen seafood selection is surprisingly vast, and it's beloved for being packed with easy and quick options that still taste dang good. Take these beer-battered cod fillets for example – they turn out just like your fave fish and chips joint in around 22 minutes.
Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
Same thing goes for this pack of jumbo coconut-breaded butterfly shrimp – they're all plump and perfectly crusted for dipping!
"I’m not a big fan of coconut but this is soooo good," one Redditor said. "It comes with a packet of dipping sauce which is sweet."
"I’ve bought both these and the regular butterfly shrimp and we love these for a random night of appetizers for dinner," another person commented.
"Just had these for dinner tonight with some salad," one more user wrote. "Can confirm they are delicious!"
Priano Frozen Stuffed Shells
Aldi's frozen pasta is simply too good to pass up, per shoppers. These hand-filled shells are packed with a blend of three cheeses, alongside some good old Italian seasonings for a quick meal.
"My husband and I actually love these!" one Redditor said. "I oven bake them with sauce and cheese and they’re a hit in our house."
"These are my favorite," one more person added. "I add marinara, garlic powder, onion powder, crushed red pepper flakes, and Parmesan and cook them about an hour. I actually wish they weren’t just seasonal."
Aldi
Specially Selected Macadamia Nut Flounder
This crusted flounder is another stunning hit from Aldi. Soft and tender on the inside, but nice and crunchy on the outside, it makes a yummy addition to salads, roasted veggies, or pasta!
Aldi
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Aldi fans adore their frozen pizzas because they're so "easy to cook." Pizza is always a reliable frozen meal to pick when you don't know exactly what you're craving!
"Their rising crust pizzas by Mama Cozzi are really good," one Redditor said. "We prefer them to the brand name and they are a lot cheaper. We also like the French Bread pizza."
Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets
These frozen eggplant cutlets are the perfect shortcut to making Eggplant Parmesan right at home, or just serving up as an easy side dish.
"These cutlets work perfect and made for a quick, low calorie lunch," one Redditor wrote. "I was honestly surprised how well I liked these, definitely worth it."
"I love these, especially since it is so time consuming to bread and fry eggplant by hand," another said. "If I had to nitpick, I do wish they were peeled, but I'll happily take these any night for a quick eggplant parm. Nom nom nom."
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Aldi products!