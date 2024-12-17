These $4 Trader Joe’s Holiday Cookies Have An Insane Cult Following: “I look forward to these every year!”
If you’re into all things Trader Joe’s, you probably already know what Joe-Joe’s are. Even if you’ve never heard of ‘em, you do know ‘em: they’re essentially TJ’s very own dupe for Oreos. They feature a classic layer of sweet cream sandwiched between two crisp cookies. In years past, they’ve come in all sorts of flavors like Vanilla Creme, Peanut Butter, and Pumpkin Spice.
Right now, the Joe-Joe’s flavor of the moment is centered around the holiday season, and its return has Trader Joe’s shoppers going bonkers, whether they’ve been enjoying it for years or have only just discovered it.
Read on to learn more about this highly-coveted, must-try Trader Joe’s holiday item!
The Joe-Joe’s in question are none other than the Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s. They are currently sold in two iterations: regular and gluten-free. According to the Trader Joe’s website, a box of the gluten-free ones go for $4.49. The regular version isn’t currently listed online, but has been available in stores for $4 for a hot minute.The Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s feature two chocolate sandwich cookies and a peppermint-flavored creme that hosts tons of tiny candy cane pieces for a bit more crunch. Trader Joe’s calls them the “perfect seasonal variation” on classic sandwich cookies.
Seasoned Trader Joe’s shoppers truly don’t play around with their Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s. There are plenty of people who’ve truly granted this product cult status!
One super fan recently took to Reddit to share their love for the holiday cookies – they’ve been enjoying them for a whopping 16 years!
“My FB memories just showed me that 16 years ago today I fell in love with my favorite TJ's product, Candy Cane Joe Joe's,” they wrote in the thread. “Every year I buy at least 5 boxes, eat 1 during the holidays, and stash the rest for the rest of the year. I only have one box so far this year and I need to get more!”
“I've consumed at least 2 boxes of these every year since 2007,” another Reddit user wrote in a separate thread. I’m sold.
“I gain 3 lb every December because of these,” one more Redditor said.
The Candy Cane Joe Joe's are everything I love about the holidays. They have plenty of chocolate, but enough peppermint to balance out the bite. Plus, desserts are just huge in my household this time of year.
Whether I’m enjoying them solo with a cold glass of milk or adding them to my Christmas charcuterie board to share with the fam, I just know they’re going to be a hit.
As another Reddit user put it: ““They are so good. [It's] impossible to enjoy regular Oreos now.”
Cravings going crazy? Trader Joe’s most recent seasonal drop for the holidays includes so many more candy cane-themed items. Catch the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream (!), Candy Cane Green Tea,Candy Cane Baton Wafer Cookies, Dark Chocolate-Covered Peppermint Joe Joe’s, Dark Chocolate Dipped Candy Cane Marshmallows, and even the Candy Cane Body Scrub (and more!) in stores for a limited time.
