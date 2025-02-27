Your March Horoscope is here...

Get your snack on.

13 Trader Joe’s Snacks That Are “Perfect” For A Road Trip

​Trader Joe's Road Trip Snacks
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 27, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Whether you have a long way to go or only a couple hour’s worth of a drive, no road trip is complete without the perfect lineup of snacks! Since Trader Joe’s snack selection is packed with amazing options, it should be your go-to destination to stock up for stuff to munch on while you travel. Their aisles have salty snacks and sweet snacks alike, but these 13 options are perfect for bringing with you just about anywhere!

These 13 Trader Joe’s road trip snacks will fuel your adventures in the most delicious way.

Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts & Cashews

Trader Joe's

Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts & Cashews

Slightly-sweet and slightly-salty, this nut mix gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to flavor. Plus, the can is lidded, so you can easily stow it away without worrying about spilling.

Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack

Trader Joe's

Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack

This pack of seaweed packs an umami-rich punch alongside some nice spice to keep you kickin'.

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe's

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Heralded as Trader Joe's #1 snack (voted by fans), these chips taste extremely similar to Takis, which your whole road trip crew will adore.

Organic Dark Chocolate Half-Coated Rice Cake Thins

Trader Joe's

Organic Dark Chocolate Half-Coated Rice Cake Thins

If you're on the hunt for a sweet-but-healthy snack, these thin rice cakes boast plenty of dark chocolate so you can get your fix. Plus, one serving is only 120 calories!

Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Trader Joe's

Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

The almond butter in these adorable pretzel pillows is rich in protein, so each snacking session will leave you feeling nice and full.

Chile Spiced Pineapple

Trader Joe's

Chile Spiced Pineapple

These pineapple rings are downright addictive. They're shelf-stable and the bag is resealable for easy on-the-go.

Teensy Candy Bars

Trader Joe's

Teensy Candy Bars

Perfectly snack-sized, these "teensy" candy bars are layered up with nougat, sticky caramel, and crunchy chopped peanuts. The texture is otherworldly – everyone in the car will want a taste!

Sweetened Green Mango

Trader Joe's

Sweetened Green Mango

Sometimes, dried fruit comes with absolutely zero flavor. Not these green mango slices! They're sweetened lightly, which balances out nicely with the sour effect of the fruit.

Ghost Pepper Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

Ghost Pepper Potato Chips

These waffle-cut chips will have you in a sweat, but your tastebuds will be delighted. The seasoning they're coated in is both noticeably spicy and salty to cure your sodium cravings while you're on the road.

Crunchy Curls

Trader Joe's

Crunchy Curls

These crunchy bites are secretly packed with healthy stuff, being made with a mix of lentil flour and potato starch. They definitely beat out any gas station chips health-wise, plus you might just prefer the lighter feel of them anyways.

Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers

Trader Joe's

Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers

These thin, crunchy chocolate chip cookie sticks are insanely easy to snack on. They come in a pretty big tub, too, so you can ensure everyone on your trip gets a taste of somethin' sweet.

Candy Coated Chocolate Peanuts

Trader Joe's

Candy Coated Chocolate Peanuts

Speaking of somethin' sweet, these M&M lookalikes not only spark joy with their bright coloring – the smooth milk chocolate coating is simply so satisfying.

A Handful Of Tiny Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Trader Joe's

A Handful Of Tiny Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

This bag of dark chocolate-covered pretzels comes in a convenient snack size, so you can easily portion out your snack time. Sweet and salty at the same time, they boast the perfect ratio of pretzel:chocolate.

