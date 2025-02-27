13 Trader Joe’s Snacks That Are “Perfect” For A Road Trip

Whether you have a long way to go or only a couple hour’s worth of a drive, no road trip is complete without the perfect lineup of snacks! Since Trader Joe’s snack selection is packed with amazing options, it should be your go-to destination to stock up for stuff to munch on while you travel. Their aisles have salty snacks and sweet snacks alike, but these 13 options are perfect for bringing with you just about anywhere!

These 13 Trader Joe’s road trip snacks will fuel your adventures in the most delicious way.

Trader Joe's Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts & Cashews Slightly-sweet and slightly-salty, this nut mix gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to flavor. Plus, the can is lidded, so you can easily stow it away without worrying about spilling.

Trader Joe's Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack This pack of seaweed packs an umami-rich punch alongside some nice spice to keep you kickin'.

Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Heralded as Trader Joe's #1 snack (voted by fans), these chips taste extremely similar to Takis, which your whole road trip crew will adore.

Trader Joe's Organic Dark Chocolate Half-Coated Rice Cake Thins If you're on the hunt for a sweet-but-healthy snack, these thin rice cakes boast plenty of dark chocolate so you can get your fix. Plus, one serving is only 120 calories!

Trader Joe's Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets The almond butter in these adorable pretzel pillows is rich in protein, so each snacking session will leave you feeling nice and full.

Trader Joe's Chile Spiced Pineapple These pineapple rings are downright addictive. They're shelf-stable and the bag is resealable for easy on-the-go.

Trader Joe's Teensy Candy Bars Perfectly snack-sized, these "teensy" candy bars are layered up with nougat, sticky caramel, and crunchy chopped peanuts. The texture is otherworldly – everyone in the car will want a taste!

Trader Joe's Sweetened Green Mango Sometimes, dried fruit comes with absolutely zero flavor. Not these green mango slices! They're sweetened lightly, which balances out nicely with the sour effect of the fruit.

Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips These waffle-cut chips will have you in a sweat, but your tastebuds will be delighted. The seasoning they're coated in is both noticeably spicy and salty to cure your sodium cravings while you're on the road.

Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls These crunchy bites are secretly packed with healthy stuff, being made with a mix of lentil flour and potato starch. They definitely beat out any gas station chips health-wise, plus you might just prefer the lighter feel of them anyways.

Trader Joe's Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers These thin, crunchy chocolate chip cookie sticks are insanely easy to snack on. They come in a pretty big tub, too, so you can ensure everyone on your trip gets a taste of somethin' sweet.

Trader Joe's Candy Coated Chocolate Peanuts Speaking of somethin' sweet, these M&M lookalikes not only spark joy with their bright coloring – the smooth milk chocolate coating is simply so satisfying.

Trader Joe's A Handful Of Tiny Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels This bag of dark chocolate-covered pretzels comes in a convenient snack size, so you can easily portion out your snack time. Sweet and salty at the same time, they boast the perfect ratio of pretzel:chocolate.

