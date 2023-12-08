A Wearable Guide To The Pantone 2024 Color Of The Year
ICYMI, Pantone just announced Peach Fuzz as the 2024 Color of the Year. Peach Fuzz looks exactly how it sounds, except a bit more subdued. While the Color of the Year is primarily focused on interior design, we think it translates beautifully to fashion. There are so many chic, peachy picks out there – these are our favorite COTY wearables!
Peach Fuzz Clothing
& Other Stories Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan
This ultra-soft cardi ushers in Peach Fuzz in the coziest way possible.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
For the fitness junkie, opt to shine bright in these neon peach-colored leggings.
A2Y Basic Zip Up Hoodie
This zippered hoodie will become your weekend wardrobe very quickly, thanks to its soft feel.
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder T-Shirt
Show off a lil' shoulder all while staying on-trend with the Color of the Year with this long-sleeved top.
JNINTH Seamless Yoga Set 2-Piece
This matching setis peachy-perfect for gym days and running errands.
American Eagle High Neck Plush Tank
A high neck tank top is the ultimate building block to an endless range of outfits – reach for peach when you style one this season.
Old Navy Mid-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
On the bottom, these orange-pink wide-leg pants provide a playful take on regular jeans.
Peach Fuzz Accessories
By Anthropologie Puff Sling Bag
This puffy bag reminds us of a croissant, which is all the reason to add it to your bag collection.
Privé Revaux Port Miami Sunglasses
You've heard of rose-colored glasses, now get ready for peach-colored glasses! This pair brings a pop of vibrancy into your looks.
Girlfriend Collective Misty Rose Please Recycle Quarter Crew Sock
These socks are on-trend with the Color of the Year, plus they post a very important reminder about caring for our planet!
Lululemon Close-Fit Cotton-Blend Ribbed Beanie
If you're still living it up somewhere cold, this beanie should be your #1 pick for embracing Peach Fuzz.
By Anthropologie Paillette Drop Earrings
Go bold with these statement earrings that also embrace Peach Fuzz for that feminine flair.
Urban Outfitters Snoopy Tennis Crew Sock
You cannot say 'no' to Snoopy! These socks give us the cutest excuse to wear the Color of the Year on our feet.
Woody's Eyewear Beth Sunglasses
These circular frames look so beach-ready. They're making us want to plan our next travel bucket list destination ASAP.
Peach Fuzz Footwear
Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning AF
Staying on-trend doesn't have to be uncomfortable. Take in the Peach Fuzz color with these subtly-pink Skechers that support your steps!
Adidas Samba OG Shoes
Surprise, surprise! The famed "It" girl sneakers have gotten the peachy treatment. The Adidas Sambas are unbelievably comfy, they'll definitely become a wardrobe staple.
Journee Collection Lorenna Mule
These bright mules slip into any outfit, whether it's one for the office or the bar.
Chinese Laundry Yita Strappy Heels
We adore a strappy heel, and this style is simply unmissable thanks to its resemblance to Peach Fuzz.
Veja Suede V-10 Sneakers
These sneakers are defined by more than just a peach color – they're color-blocked alongside shades of blue and purple for some truly attractive contrast.
