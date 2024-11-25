18 Beauty Buys We're Loving This Holiday Season
'Tis the season to look your glowiest. We’re diving into our favorite beauty picks for the season to moisturize and refresh. It’s the perfect time to embrace self-care with the impending festive hustle and winter chill. Friday night facials, anyone? From hydrating cleansers to rich body butters and everything in between, here are 18 beauty essentials bringing us a boost of joy this holiday season. They make great BFF gifts and stocking stuffers too!
City Lips Plumping Lip Gloss
This festive Holly-colored lip gloss gives you an instant plumping look while it also moisturizes, and it comes in a slew of gorgeous colors. Plus, the lip gloss keeps plumping over time! City Beauty products are Leaping Bunny-certified (AKA cruelty-free), and made without irritants or harsh chemicals. Win-win.
Steve Madden Goldie Fragrance
Feminine and sweet, this fragrance is a mix of fruit and floral scents like pear, jasmine, gardenia, and sandalwood. It's a lovely reminder of summer mid-winter and perfect way to feel officially dressed up.
Dieux’s Baptism Gel Cleanser
Reset your winter skincare routine with this gentle cleanser that moisturizes, protects, and deep cleans. It has a rich, creamy foam that actually removes makeup and sunscreen so you feel so very refreshed!
Sweet Relief Overnight Barrier Balm
Your bedtime routine just got better with this moisturizing mask and balm. It features nutrient-dense seed butters and antioxidant-rich apricot kernel oil to protect your skin barrier so you wake up all glowy and pretty.
City Lips Night Oil
City Beauty's City Lips Night Oil is another essential for your bedtime routine. You can feel the deep hydration that helps your lips look naturally radiant and it works to add volume while you sleep. Sweet!
LOOPS Clean Slate Detoxifying Mask
Spend your Friday night in with this 10-minute detox mask that feels so refreshing and really soothes your skin. It has a mix of mineral-rich volcanic ash to help remove dirt, while aloe vera and bamboo water add all the vitamins, electrolytes, and nutrients your skin craves. Try it a few times a week for fresh-looking skin!
Glossier You Fragrance Discovery Kit
Traveling for the holidays? Pick up this limited edition travel spray trio of Glossier You (our fave), a creamy, clean scent; Doux, a woody blend; and Rêve, a lush, dreamy fragrance. Bon voyage!
Wild Refillable Deodorant
These planet-friendly refillable deodorants come in fun seasonal cases and scents, like this Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt, inspired by freshly washed linen drying by the seaside. And they actually work!
Davines OI Hair Oil
Before you head out to the holiday party, run this multipurpose hair oil through your 'do. It detangles, reduces frizz, and leaves all hair types so soft and shiny.
City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment
This lid-lifting cream makes you look awake even when you've been tossing and turning all night. It lifts and firms the appearance of saggy eyelids and feels like an instant lift!
Liquid Panacea Centella & Kombucha Firming Recovery Booster
Skin looking a bit dull and tired, or red and dehydrated? Try this firming serum with anti-inflammatory kombucha. If you suffer from really dry winter skin, THE MOST Hyaluronic Super Nutrient Hydration Serum is your winter superpower with hyaluronic acid, kombucha and organic safflower oil to relieve stressed and dehydrated skin.
Lush Lemony Flutter Cuticle Balm
Upgrade your mani and give dry, cracked cuticles a little love this season with this lemony butter made with beeswax, shea butter, avocado oil and lemon! You can also use it on feet, elbows or knees.
Rinna Beauty The Perfect Party Eye Kit
Party season has begun so you can go all out on the eyes with this shimmering eye shadow and complementary mascara and lip makeup.
Ogee Complexion Perfecting Tinted Serum
This tinted moisturizer is organic and cruelty-free and glides on smooth. It's the perfect blend of plumping gooseberry fruit, refining daisy flower, and brightening vitamin C Concentrate to give your winter complexion a healthy boost!
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
This seaweed-infused body oil is a staff favorite (I keep it on my desk) because it never feels greasy but instantly makes your skin look soft and nourished. It also smells amazing.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This award-winning concealer is super light and gives you that no-makeup makeup look. It helps soften dark circles and keeps your skin hydrated and glowy. It's also vegan and cruelty free.
Yaman Medi Lift 3D Microfiller Micro-Tip Patches
Need a little skin boost for the holidays? Fit in a micro-beauty-moment with an at-home facial using these beauty patches that hydrate and help firm up skin with collagen.
Mutha Body Butter
This whipped butter made with shea, cocoa, and mango butters smells citrusy and hydrates skin for up to 48 hours. It's great for after the shower and helps improve the look of stretch marks. Indulge and treat yourself!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more beauty inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- The Darkest Shade: How Beauty Brands Can Be More Inclusive *And* Which Actually Are ›
- This Whipped Face Cream Is Like an IRL Beauty Instagram Filter ›
- This $17 Glittery Liquid Eyeshadow Gets Me So Many Compliments ›
- Beauty Confession: I Ditched My Face Cream for THIS ›
- Beauty Mythbuster: Does DIY Dry Shampoo for Brunettes REALLY Work? ›
- Beauty Confessions: My Dry Shampoo Hack Is Weird but It Works ›
- This Clean Beauty Line Saved Me From Breakouts — Here's My Full Review ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.