5 Winter Fashion Trends For Women Over 50 That Are SO Easy To Style
You loved our fall trends for women over 50 story so much we just couldn't wait to share winter ideas with you! Though there's not a huge difference between what's popular during both seasons, there are small ways you can transition your wardrobe. From tailored denim to scarf coats (our favorite), here are five winter trends women over 50 can seamlessly wear!
1. Tailored Denim
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor The Denim Trouser
Denim is a timeless classic that's been around for as long as any of us can remember. It also comes in a variety of styles, making it easy to style no matter your age. What makes tailored denim so special — like this pair of Ann Taylor trousers — is it's ability to be appropriate for business casual work settings. The classic rinse wash is more ideal for cooler winter days while the flared hemlines give ankle books a nice peek-a-boo feature.
GAP
GAP Classic Button-Down Jean Shirt
A classic button-down shirt with non-stretch denim is another easy style to wear because it can go with almost anything you own. Bootcut jeans? Yep! A suede midi skirt? We love a western moment! However, the most important thing we appreciate about this shirt is that it's made of 95% cotton.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Pia Denim Midi Skirt
Denim skirtshave been been on the style scene for a while and we're sure they're here to stay. To avoid baring too much skin during winter, opt for a midi option like this piece from Banana Republic. It has a similar flared hemline like the Ann Taylor Denim Trousers, making it appropriate for 9 to 5 days, brunch with friends on Saturday, or church on Sundays!
2. Playful Textures
Mango
Mango Suede Leather Loafers
Loafers are an absolute staple during fall and winter, hence why we keep talking about them so much! They're a chic way to elevate even the most basic t-shirt and jeans outfit combinations, plus they work for everyone. Get a suede pair to add subtle texture to your outfit for a fun chic moment.
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
Corduroy pants are another winter staple that continue to be recycled throughout the years. No matter how hard we try, we keep coming back to them which is why we think they're a great style option for women over 50. Because of their texture, these pants can also add subtle texture to your overall look without creating a huge statement.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Joe's Jeans by Dani Michelle Mia Crop Leather Pants
If you want to wear something a little bolder, you can't go wrong with black leather pants. They're a must-have during colder months, especially if they're lined!
This pair gives you the option to wear them with calf or knee-high boots so that they elongate your frame. Ankle boots are always cute, but they'd slightly throw off the dimensions of these pants! Once you have your chosen footwear, add a cute cardigan or sweater to it for a cozy look that'll receive compliments!
3. Animal Print
Tecovas
Tecovas Sierra Tote Bag
Leopard print is always trending, but that doesn't mean that's the only animal pattern you have to wear. Cow print is another fun way to add a pop of texture to your outfit if you're wearing something monochromatic. Or, you can easily copy the outfit above and look equally as stylish.
P.S. Don't be surprised if you see someone from B+C's editorial team wearing this look!
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Oversized Snake Print Midi Dress
It's okay if wearing cow print feels weird to you because that's not your only option! Snake print is another pattern you can wear, especially if it looks like this Banana Republic midi dress. Instead of the typical depiction of snakes, this dress looks like someone zoomed in on scales and created something that feels more refined.
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Linnie Bit Mule
Add a touch of zebra print to your winter outfit with these calf hair mules by Sam Edelman. They still have a bold factor like the Tecovas tote bag or the Banana Republic snake print dress, but they're not as in-your-face.
4. Shades Of Green
J.Crew
J.Crew Daphne Topcoat
Everyone needs a nice topcoat in their life, preferably in the shade green! We're 100% biased about that because green brings out a person's inner glow and helps ground them based on color psychology. Also, the fact you could wear a sweatsuit with this coat and still look put together makes us excited to share it with you.
Target
Target Bucket Crossbody Bag
Add a pop of color to your outfit with this cute crossbody bag found at Target, everyone's favorite place to shop. The minimal gold hardware gives it such a sleek appearance that we're personally fighting the urge to buy it in black too!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Funnel Neck Sweater
You can always rely on a sweater to be easy to style! Abercrombie & Fitch's funnel neck version is amazing for anyone who wants to wear a turtleneck without feeling like they're struggling to breathe. We understand they're not always comfortable, but you won't get that with this cute style!
5. Cardigan & Coats
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Brushed Cardigan Sweater Coat
Are you ready to give up cardigans? We figured you'd say no so we're giving the best of both worlds — a cardigan coat. Anthropologie always has the cutest winter styles so this brushed texture was too cozy-looking to ignore. You know what's even more exciting about it? Anthropologie is literally giving you an OOTD idea you can easily recreate at home!
NA-KD
NA-KD Wool Scarf Detail Coat
Protect your neck from the brutal winter winds with NA-KD's scarf coat that'll keep you warm and chic. It's slightly oversized so you're able to wrap yourself up and not have to worry about looking like you didn't put any effort into your look.
Quince
Quince Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Coat
Go for a shorter option for the days where it's not as cold. You'll still get the same effect from a longer scarf coat without feeling like you'll trip over the hemline. Since Quince's design is wool, you'll still be nice and toasty! Just add a pair of gloves so that your hands don't freeze!
Which winter fashion trends do you love the most? Let us know and subscribe to our newsletter for more winter style inspo!
