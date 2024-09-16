17 Stylish And Comfortable Leather Jackets To Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe
Out of all the fall coats I own, It's dawned on me that I have zeroleather jackets at the moment. I used to wear them constantly — to the point where they were literally falling apart — and I just haven't picked up a new jacket since my mom uh, strongly encouraged I get rid of their ratty remains. If that sounds familiar, let's bow our heads for what we've lost so we can make room for the new styles we're about to embrace!
I'm teasing, but I really have found 17 leather jackets that are equally edgy and chic — a perfect combination for fall. I even spy a couple to match some of the H&M fall fashion I can't stop thinking about! So what are you waiting for? Scroll on to find your new sleek outerwear!
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Enola Leather Moto Jacket
One of the first leather jackets I owned was a moto, and I just love this style! Their classic design reminds me of scenes from movies like Grease and Cry-Baby — the ultimate bada-- rom-com movies IMO.
This version is more relaxed and cropped than usual, but that's only half the fun! It has a light inner lining that makes it easy for you to layer when it starts becoming clear summer is on it's way out.
Dynamite Clothing
Dynamite Clothing Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
This elevated jacket works great for those who aren't into the edgier 'biker' look. The relaxed fit is there, but it looks like a mature version of most leather jackets we've seen. With it's concealed zipper and elasticized cuffs, your 9-5 work outfits will get a much needed fall boost.
Pistola Denim
Pistola Denim Nicolette Mod Moto Jacket
There's no rule that says leather jackets have to be black, but they do need to have a few signature staples. The silver hardware and wide lapels on this design give an edge to what seems like more of a cutesy jacket. I like to think of it as "the one you never saw coming" in terms of how it'll gradually command attention.
Target
Wild Fable Faux Leather Oversized Moto Jacket
Some of us just want to drape our bodies in oversized jackets — like this piece by Wild Fable — as soon as a chill hits the air. It's on the heavier side and it has a soft lining that'll keep your bones warm on chilly days.
This option also has zippered pockets to keep your cold weather essentials in place when you're briskly walking from one place to another. Love it!
Amazon
The Drop Heather Faux Leather Moto Jacket
I've always wanted a cognac leather jacket that reminds me of a nice, smooth glass of whiskey. This one is designed to be a perfect fit that doesn't overpower or cling to your body, so you'll be super comfortable in it. And just like whiskey, it'll keep you nice and warm whenever you leave home.
Urban Outfitters
Silence + Noise Fallon Snake Embossed Faux Leather Jacket
Give me anything animal print, and I'll show you how it can become a neutral fall staple. Technically this embossed faux leather jacket is a statement piece, but you can easily build an outfit around it. Actually, it's a great option to wear with a monochromatic black or white outfit.
Levi's
Levi's Lelou Shrunken Moto Jacket
Or you can skip the embossed snake print pattern and go for this shrunken moto jacket instead! This asymmetrical zip design will still add a pop of color to your wardrobe, while giving you the option to play it safe if you're afraid of too much texture with your look.
Though Levi's is known for having the most amazing jeans, don't sleep on their outerwear or else you'll miss out on fun pieces like this leather jacket!
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Oversized Real Leather Boyfriend Jacket
This has 'popular girl who wears her boyfriend's jacket' written all over it — and that's intentional. Designed to be oversized, this leather jacket has dropped shoulders and a large notched collar to add to the overall 'boyfriend' look. If you want to go for a cinched waist look, you can utilize the belt on the hemline!
Revolve
Nakedvice The Vince Jacket
Give it up for all the cute cropped jackets in the world. I know some can come across as immature, but not this one! Between the cream color and the sleek frontline zipper, it brings the energy of brat summer into fall!
Land's End
Land's End Leather Jacket
This semi-fitted leather jacket is made of a lamb leather shell and features a snap collar along with shoulder snaps. You'll be snapping your way into fall in no time, but that's not all! It also comes with zippered chest, hand pockets, and cuffs!
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Petite Faux Leather Jacket
This faux leather jacket almost looks like a peacoat, and IMO that's a huge part of its appeal. Instead of zippers, you'll find three buttons on each side and wide lapels that make it look office wear-friendly.
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Leather Trucker Jacket
Doesn't this look like a leather denim jacket? It's literally one of the most unique designs — it's super sleek and works so well with everything from jeans to sweater dresses. You can even find a cute pair of tall boots to match the cognac color!
Amazon
Levi's Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket
This belted faux leather moto jacket will become a new wardrobe staple, especially if you want to deviate from your tried and true basic colors. It has silver hardware, a belted hemline, and it's machine-washable!
Bershka
Bershka Leather Jacket
This sheep leather jacket is the true definition of cool with its relaxed fit and and 100% polyester lining. The lapels aren't as defined as other options, which may be a preference for anyone who prefers a sleeker look.
But unlike other leather jackets, you'll have to take special care of it because you can't wash, bleach, iron, dry clean, or tumble dry it! You'll have to take it to someone who specializes in caring for real leather in order to maintain it's appearance so keep that in mind if you decide to buy it!
Wilson's Leather
Wilson's Leather Quilted Moto Jacket
I usually don't like quilted jackets, but this design is an exception. It's 100% genuine leather that has ample pockets and a snap collar that'll give you the 'effortlessly cool' look.
It's an investment piece, but I think it's worth every penny!
Coach
Coach Outlet Leather Racer Jacket
This lamb leather piece is another smooth option for anyone who doesn't want a traditional looking jacket. The more I stare at it, the more I wonder how it's possible for even the zippers to look sexy.
It's currently 50% off, so don't miss out on this gorgeous jacket that's surprisingly not considered a cognac color.
MANGO
Mango 100% Leather Fur Jacket
I shouldn't be looking at this leather fur jacket, but it's truly a work of art. From the placement of the cow print pattern to the overall fit, it's the perfect option if you're still in your cowgirl era á la Bella Hadid.
It's still lined, even if the straight fit suggests otherwise, and that's my favorite part about it! Unassuming fashion is so much, especially during fall!
