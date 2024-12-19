11 Cute House Shoes For Maximum Coziness At Home
Why choose between comfort and practicality when you can have both with cozy house shoes that work just as well outside as they do inside? These 11 house shoes are perfect for lounging around at home, stepping out to grab the mail, or picking up a quick coffee – they’ll all definitely keep your feet warm and supported, no matter where the day takes you!
Get ready to upgrade your at-home footwear game with these comfy and chic house shoes. You’ll never want to take them off!
SeaVees
SeaVees Tiburon Trekkers
I have these slip-ons, and I truly wear them everywhere. From the climbing gym to coffee shops and grocery stores, they're so comfy, and they've only gotten comfier as I've worn them more.
Though I wear 'em out pretty frequently, I tend to reach for them the most as house shoes to protect my feet (and also keep them warm!) for walking my dog, household chores, and work-from-home days.
The suede upper material makes them the perfect elevated-yet-casual shoe for staying in or going out, plus they boast a durable Vibram sole that easily stands up to outside terrain.
Anthropologie
UGG Tazz Platform Slippers
One thing UGG truly nails in the way of house shoes is warmth. Their signature lining (in this case, made of upcycled wool) is perfectly dense and soft, so you never have to worry about your toesies getting too cold.
What seals the deal on this pair in particular for me is their trend-factor – all the cool girls are wearing UGGs at the moment. The platform soles give you a nice boost, too, so you're not stuck leaving the house for errands in a scuffed-up, worn-flat slipper.
Nordstrom
Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff Slippers
You'll also get so much warmth from these house shoes' 100% Australian sheepskin lining. It's designed to regulate temperatures, so your feet won't feel overly hot or cold – just right! I simply adore this cozy baby pink color, plus how easy the style is to slip on and off.
Amazon
Knuaka Happy Face House Shoes
These house shoes earn major style points in my book. The happy face just makes me happy! The faux fur material they're made of reminds me of boucle, which is oh-so bougie.
These are also fitted with a memory foam insole, so you can step and stand in them for hours on end without pesky foot pain. The outsoles are dense and durable so you can easily walk on pavement when it's time to leave the house.
Chacos
Chacos Ramble Rugged Canvas Clogs
Chacos describes these clogs as a "hoodie for your feet," and suddenly, I need them. The soft fleece lining undoubtedly make these feel like proper house shoes, though the water-resistant canvas upper and textured outsole come prepared for any terrain.
I would absolutely invest in these to wear outdoor rock climbing or camping, but let's be real – I would never take them off when I'm at home. I'm particularly obsessed with the adjustable strap that always ensures a snug, cozy fit.
Free People
Laidback London Jude Slippers
These moccasin-esque slippers are sturdy enough for indoor and outdoor wear, thanks to the high-quality rubber soles. The shearling lining looks insanely warm and cozy, whether you wear 'em with or without socks.
They're definitely stylish enough that you could easily style them with cuffed jeans and a vintage cable knit sweater for when you need to beat a case of cabin fever. Obsessed!
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Zermatt Shearling Slippers
Though your regular ol' Birkenstock Bostons could suffice as house shoes, these slippers are specifically designed to wear around your place. While the outer portion of these shoes is made from a low-pile wool, the insides are lined with genuine shearling for maximum warmth. Plus, how cute is this pop of red?!
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Daybreak Scuffs
L.L. Bean makes the cutest house shoes around – specifically these slides that come in multiple colorways with a variety of motifs. Shoppers have said that these make "a great slipper with a little whimsy," which already has me sold! Your cold feet will certainly fall in love with the super-soft fleece lining on these babies.
Anthropologie
UGG Tasman Crafted Regenerate Slippers
UGG strikes again! These almost remind me of boat shoes, so you could surely take them outside to run errands or attend a book club meeting. They're lined with 60% upcycled wool and 40% TENCEL Lyocell to keep your steps extremely warm and comfortable. I love the stitching and paneling on the outer part for added visual interest!
Teva
Teva ReEmber Terrain Slip-Ons
If you're not super into heavily-lined house shoes, these Teva slip-ons are perfect for you. They're beloved by outdoorsy people because they're an easy, comfy shoe to slip into after long backpacking trips or painstaking climbing sends.
The foam footbed is unbelievably cushy, so every step will feel like pure heaven. The outsole is quite the opposite – it's super durable and fitted with enough traction to grip outdoor terrain. If you are craving a bit more warmth at home, just layer 'em up with some cute socks!
Amazon
EverFoams Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers
These slippers balance warmth breathability perfectly, thanks to their open-toe design. I like that the double straps look a bit more polished than if they were to have just one. The faux fur material on the upper and memory foam insoles work together to deliver all-day comfort to your feet, while the non-slip rubber soles can truly handle any surface – inside or out.
