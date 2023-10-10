You'll Never Believe How Much Rare Beauty Is Donating To World Mental Health Day
I know I'm not alone when I say that I am in awe of Selena Gomez. From acting to singing to makeup, what can't that woman do? What really makes her such an inspiration, though, isn't her incredible work ethic or her stacked resume. It's how she continues to utilize her platform to speak about mental healthand raise awareness for the struggles she and so many others have gone through.
Selena Gomez continues her work to de-stigmatize the subject and encourage others to take care of themselves, and in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10, here's what you need to know about her work. From co-founding a company designed to help people become mentally fit to using her successful makeup brand for good, here is the rundown on how Gomez continues to be an advocate and champion for the cause.
Rare Impact Fund
Image via Monica Schipper / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment
On October 4, Gomez hosted the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles, which raised money for the Rare Impact Fund's mission. More A-listers than we could count showed up to support Gomez as she advocated for mental health education and resource access — actions that will improve the lives of millions.
Selena Gomez founded The Rare Impact Fund in order to further her commitment to helping herself and others with their mental health. The goal of the organization is to raise $100M in funds to support mental health organizations over the next ten years. What makes this organization especially amazing is that consumers of her brand (that's us!) are contributing to this great cause.
1% of all sales from Rare Beauty products are given to the Rare Impact Fund. But on October 10, 2023, Sephora will also be donating 100% of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund for World Mental Health Day! Talk about a beautiful way to give back!
World's First Mental Fitness Ecosystem
Selena Gomez co-founded Wondermind with two other incredible women, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, to further her commitment to mental fitness. According to the site, that means you have access to "approachable, expert-backed mental health content you can actually use." Count us in! The company provides meaningful resources, tangible tools, and open conversations to help people all around the world improve their mental fitness.
Each one of these women has been open about their own mental struggles and their quest to create an inclusive space where others can be open as well. That's where Wondermind comes in. Its ultimate mission is to help de-stigmatize mental health and create an open dialogue about how we can support and uplift one another through difficult times.
Clothing For A Cause - "How Are You Really?" Hoodie
For World Mental Health Day, Wondermind collaborated with Self-Care For Everyone on the first-ever limited edition How Are You Really? Limited Edition Black Hoodie.This hoodie is designed to remind people how important it is to check in with yourself and your loved ones. While this sweatshirt is comfy and cute, what really makes it worth the buy is that 100% of the proceeds benefit the National Alliance of Mental Health NYC.
Our Editors' Favorite Rare Beauty Products
Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
Assistant Editor Chloe here!! The Tinted Moisturizer is my go-to base right now and it's definitely one of my favorites. Not only does it have SPF but the consistency is so smooth that after it's blended out, it looks just like your skin. I usually layer it over a glowy primer to add even more of a dewy finish.
Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks
TBH, I was nervous about using these bronzer sticks for the first time. It's so easy to use too much bronzer on accident (hello 2006...). But the great thing about the Warm Wishes sticks is how understated they are. I just add a little to my brush, instead of applying it directly to my skin, and that ensures I'll have more control over how much goes where.
Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
This cream lipstick is the latest addition to my makeup collection! It's long-lasting and feels so soft on your lips, you definitely won't regret grabbing a neutral shade, a bright cranberry, or all of them.
All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick
I just started using these eyeshadow sticks and I am already head over heels obsessed. They're *so* smooth, and they blend easily, regardless of whether you use your fingertips or an eyeshadow brush. Plus, all of the shades look so good with each other that there are endless combos! They also don't rub off the way other eyeshadows might.
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
This liquid highlighter (it also comes in a concentrated powder form) is so very beautiful, and it's the perfect finishing touch for a full face of makeup or a minimalist no makeup look. I recommend blending it out with your fingertips rather than a makeup sponge to fully diffuse it.
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
The Perfect Strokes mascara is easily buildable (I start out with a super thin layer, then add on until they're nice and full). Because the product isn't too heavy, I don't even need to curl my lashes — they look alert all day long!
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
This is the craziest eyeliner I've ever used. It's so precise that so far, it's been almost impossible to make a mistake. I've done both thinner strokes and thicker, glam eyeliner, and it's worked great for both! And when I decided to change up a stroke, the eyeliner came off my skin really easily.
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
You've probably seen the Soft Pinch blush on your TikTok at least once, if not many times, and it's for good reason. This product is really pigmented and goes such a long way. So, not only is it good quality, you'll save a little bit of product and money in the long run! This shade provides such a beautiful flush that I use it basically every day.
How are you honoring World Mental Health Day? Let us know in the comments!
