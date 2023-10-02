Last Night's Coldplay Show Turned Into A Selena Gomez Concert
Selena Gomez has always been a force for good. She has the kind of warmth, infectious smile, and hilarious TikToks that make her a celeb you feel like is your best friend. But she also champions conversations surrounding mental health, and her makeup brand Rare Beauty donates 1% of all its proceeds toward the Rare Impact Fund and its mental health resources.
After becoming a household name thanks toWizards of Waverly Place, she also became a pop sensation with hits like "A Year Without Rain," "Lose You To Love Me," and "My Mind & Me." It's been a few years since we've had a Selena Gomez concert or performance, but this weekend, we got to see her take the stage when she surprised Coldplay's crowd!
Selena Gomez and Coldplay released the single "Let Me Go" in 2021, and Selena surprised fans on October 1 when she came out to sing with lead singer Chris Martin and H.E.R. — the audience was so excited, you can barely hear the beginning of the song! For a few minutes, the concert essentially turned into a Selena Gomez show, and we love to see it.
The singer's last live performance was when she sang "Let Me Go" with Chris on The Late Late Show with James Corden in October of 2021, so fans were thrilled to see Selena onstage again.
"Love seeing her happy on stage again," one user commented.
"Beautiful Selena, she sounds like an angel," another agreed.
Selena Gomez has led a very public life in the last ten years, and that scrutiny unfortunately extends beyond her relationships into her performances. After she sang at the 2019 AMAs (a performance that also followed a 2-year break) led to a lot of backlash, US Weekly confirmed that it was because of a panic attack — and that BFF Taylor Swift still showed a ton of support.
“Taylor Swift knew what Selena was going through and offered her full support for her beforehand and during the performance,” US' source says. “She didn’t let it affect her for the rest of the night and she had a great time at the show.”
A performance we'd consider to be one of Selena's most fun also took place with Taylor Swift when Selena Gomez joined the global popstar onstage during her Reputation tour in 2018. The duo sang Selena's "Hands To Myself," and it's one of our favorite moments from the tour. We hope we get to see Selena onstage again very soon — maybe even for her own tour...she does have new music coming out!
Let us know how much you love Selena Gomez (and how much you want another Selena Gomez concert) in the comments!
Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
