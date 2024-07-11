Move Over Dean, Christopher Is The True Villain Of 'Gilmore Girls'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Despite how many Gilmore Girls characters I love, there are definitely a few that get on my absolute last nerve. And for me, Christopher tops the list. He makes almost every situation all about himself, from the knitathon to Friday Night dinner to his marriage. Plus, he doesn't show up for Lorelai and Rory the way those two women deserve (and the way that Luke does. Tea!). So, naturally, here are five reasons Christopher is the true villain of Gilmore Girls.
Christopher Is Selfish
Warner Bros. Television/The CW
Everything Christopher does in the series is to serve his own agenda. He shows up when it's convenient for him, but never makes any commitments. He says he wants to be a part of Lorelai and Rory's life, but when something "better" comes along, poof, he's gone.
He Actively Chooses Not To Have A Real Relationship With Rory
Tyler Golden/Netflix
And that flighty personality is another reason he frustrates Gilmore Girls fans so much. He never actively pursues a relationship with his daughter, nor does he take the time to get to know her. He tries to buy Rory's affection with books (and also doesn't know how she takes her coffee, criminal offense).
"[He's] more concerned about getting in Lorelai's pants than having a relationship with Rory," one Reddit user explains. "He told his daughter the best day of his life was Lorelai kissing him. Its no coincidence that once he had no romantic prospect with Lorelai, him and Rory have barely a relationship."
He Waits Until Rory Is 16 To Visit Stars Hollow
Warner Bros. Television/The CW
Case in point, Christopher's first appearance in Gilmore Girls season 1 is actually the first time he's visited Stars Hollow. Come again?! There is nothing about waiting 16 years to visit your daughter that screams "dependable." Despite the fact he has somewhat of a relationship with Rory, the fact Lorelai is hesitant to allow Rory and Christopher to get close proves she doesn't trust him.
Plus, he rides into town on his motorcycle, gets Lorelai to agree to let him crash at their house, then doesn't care that Lorelai's uncomfortable with Rory riding the bike with him.
Christopher Also Just...Doesn't Show Up To Her Graduation?
Tyler Golden/Netflix
Luke, Lorelai, Emily, Richard, Sookie, and Jackson all show up for Rory's high school graduation (an episode that still makes me emotional!) but you know who's not there? Christopher. And honestly, I wasn't even surprised the first time I watched it.
Christopher Ruins Special Moments
Warner Bros. Television/The CW
When Christopher does randomly show up unannounced, he leaves a lot of damage in his wake, like during Rory's debutante ball. "He shows up as the man Lorelai has been waiting for him to be, flirts with her the entire time, dances with her, gets her to let her guard down, kisses her, and ONLY THEN does he tell her he has a girlfriend," another Reddit user says of the season 2 episode. "It was entirely about power and knowing that he could get Lorelai if he wanted, it was manipulative and disrespectful to Lorelai, Sherry, and Rory (who was once again used for him to get to her mother). Scum!"
How do you feel about Christopher on Gilmore Girls? Let us know on Facebook!
Lead image via Tyler Golden/Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!