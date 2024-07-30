Stars Hollow Couldn't Survive Without Alexis Bledel's Favorite "Underrated" 'Gilmore Girls' Characters
When you watch Gilmore Girls enough times, you realize that Alexis Bledel is basically Rory GilmoreIRL. The actress and mother told People that when she first read the pilot script for the series, she immediately identified with the witty, coffee-drinking, bookish Rory.
Rory became MY favorite character when I first watched the series, but when I realized how many amazing people are in the show — Jess! Paris! Lane! — it became hard to pick just one fave (although I'm pretty sure right now, it's Kirk). And I'm not the only one who can't pick a favorite. Alexis Bledel gave Jimmy Fallon a list of her four favorite Gilmore Girls characters, and her picks are so Rory-coded.
While characters like Lorelai Gilmore, Luke Danes, and even Rory herself are beloved, Alexis Bledel wants to show some love to the people who really breathe life into Stars Hollow — and the small town wouldn't be the same without Babette and Miss Patty.
"[Actresses Sally Struthers and Liz Torres] were in All In The Family together," Alexis Bledel says. "And every time they would come to set, they would get together and sing show tunes and it was such a raucous day on set every day they were there so I have to appreciate them."
Saeed Adyani/NetflixSo what I'm hearing is not only is Alexis just like Rory, but Sally and Liz are just like Babette and Miss Patty, too! The iconic duo already runs around singing and dancing and gossiping every episode, I can only imagine how much magic the actresses brought to set.
Miss Patty's School of Ballet is a very important part of town, but if you ask me, the one place Stars Hollow can't survive without is Luke's Diner. And Luke's wouldn't be able to survive with Caesar (mainly played by Aris Alvarado), Luke's second-in-command.
"I think that Caesar is awesome," Alexis says of her other Gilmore Girls favorite. "He works at Luke's, I think he kinda runs the place, like if [Luke] has to be with Lorelai, he's like, 'I got it'...He's underrated, he's amazing."
Saeed Adyani/NetflixCaesar is the one person who can step into a leadership role at Luke's, even if a rush stresses him out, and he can make a mean cheeseburger. Needless to say, Caesar is a lovable, irreplaceable part of the Gilmore Girls family — just like Alexis Bledel's fourth and final favorite character: Kirk. Say no more! Now I'm wondering if we should make Kirk fan club tee shirts...
