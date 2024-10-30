Luke Wasn’t The Best Stepfather For Rory — Max Was
If you love Gilmore Girls, then there's a very good chance you really love Luke Danes. Not only is he handsome, but his snarky realism is the perfect balance for Lorelai's chaotic, emotional idealism. But even though Luke is Lorelai's perfect match, one Reddit user thinks that there's another GG character who would make the ultimate stepdad for Rory: Max Medina.
Do Lorelai and Max get married on Gilmore Girls?
Lorelai and Max are engaged during Gilmore Girls season 1, but Lorelai ends up calling off the wedding. But while we're over the moon when Lorelai and Luke finally get together, some GG fans wish Max had stayed in Rory's life.
"I’m just going go say it — if Lorelai had ended up with Max, Rory would have been a much more successful adult," Reddit user @StregaCagna says. While Max wasn't Lorelai's perfect match, his particular mix of honesty and kindness would have been so good for Rory. "Those traits, combined with his background as an English teacher, would have meant he absolutely would have been straight with Rory on so many things. Like, can you just imagine how he would have reacted to Jess? Logan? Her dropping out of Yale? Her floating around in her 30s?"
Honestly, if the Gilmores (Richard and Emily included) didn't tiptoe around so many issues, and felt comfortable being vulnerable and honest with each other about the hard stuff, I think a lot of the characters' problems would have been solved. And Max's ability to tell the truth in love would have been a breath of fresh air! He wouldn't have let Rory get away with anything (remember how he doesn't let her take the Shakespeare test when she's late to school?), but that also means she'd develop an insane sense of trust with him.
"I think she would have written her book when she did, but instead of being the Editor of the Stars Hollow Gazette, she would have been, like, the most popular English professor at Wesleyan who had a strong professional network and also wrote for The Atlantic and The New Yorker," @StregaCagna continues.
Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with small town papers — I love my small town paper! The root of Rory's issue is that she just completely stopped chasing her dreams, which seems to lead her to an unhappy adulthood. She's dating Paul (whom she can never remember), she's having an affair with Logan (who's engaged to someone else, ick), and she's become the kind of journalist who falls asleep on the job and doesn't have pitches prepared. I can't help but wonder if some structure during her teenage years would have set her up on a different path.
"I will never forget the scene where she’s interviewing [Max] and says she really wanted him to be her step father," user @StruggleDesigner8307 says. "She wanted that father figure and Max was so great."
I do think Rory's friendship with Paris (one of the greatest TV choices of all time) gives her some of that structure and drive, but it doesn't really balance out the way that Richard, Emily, and even Lorelai spoil her. And when you're not used to loving constructive criticism, unloving criticism hurts all the worse. Yes, I'm talking about Mitchum Huntzberger.
"I’ll always be sad that Rory lost out on yet another great father figure when she was saddled with Chris," user @wrenhawkeye says of Max's exit from the show. "A lot of people don’t understand that her spiral to Mitchum’s words wasn’t just because Rory’s 'weak' or whatever misogynistic BS. It’s because Rory has real problems with male validation since her father abandoned her. It also doesn’t hurt that Mitchum was a titan in his field."
GG fans know about THAT Gilmore Girls season 5 arc like the back of their hand, but this whole discussion is giving me more compassion for Rory than I've felt before. Because to be 20 and to hear you're supposedly not good enough for your life's one dream is hard — and to spiral to that degree after a man who has no stake in your life criticizes you just proves Rory put her entire identity into being a journalist. But you know who would have given Rory encouragement while reminding her she's more than just a writer? Max.
I can totally see a Gilmore Girls where Max stayed in Rory's life and offered her guidance on basically everything: boys, college applications, her career aspirations, and even drama with Paris. And I'm not the only one.
"I think they would have stayed in touch past high-school and college," @synalgo_12 says, "and he would be one of the people she'd thank in her work or would be part of her list of mentors or 'influenced by' had she ever gotten her own Wikipedia page or biography."
Somebody call Amy Sherman-Palladino because this is the Gilmore Girls spinoff we need!
Why did Max Medina leave?
Max ends up leaving Gilmore Girls after Lorelai calls off their wedding. While he sticks around through seasons 2 and 3, and still has an insane amount of chemistry with Lorelai, the last time we see him is in season 3 episode 19 (coincidentally, right before Rory's life really goes off the rails in my opinion).
While we're talking about THAT GG season 5 arc, read why This Gilmore Girls Season 1 Moment Proves Rory Really DIDN'T Have What It Takes To Be A Journalist.
