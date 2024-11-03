5 Shows That Are (Almost) As Good As ‘Nobody Wants This’
How many times am I going to mention Nobody Wants Thisbefore this year ends? The world may never know — but I'm doing my best to move on from it...at least until we finally get season 2! Instead, I'm here to talk about all the shows you can watch right now that feel similar to Kristin Bell and Adam Brodyin the best rom-com I've ever seen. I'm not pretending that they're going to give you everything Nobody Wants This did, but they hold their own weight as standalone shows worth watching.
Amazon Studios
Fleabag
Looking for the much spicier version of Nobody Wants This? Well, Fleabag has just what the doctor ordered. As Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) haphazardly grapples with grief, she boldly speaks her mind and refuses the support of others. She's known for her, uh, colorful language and is seen juggling an awkward love life.
Both seasons are available to watch on Amazon Prime!
John Medland/Hulu
How To Die Alone
How To Die Aloneis the one of the closest TV series that feels like Nobody Wants This because it follows a similar formula. But instead of centering around two people whose lives intersect, viewers are introduced to Melissa (Natasha Rothwell). She's taken a laissez-faire approach to life because she's basically given up on it and doesn't see the point in try to hope for more. It isn't until a rude awakening knocks her off her feet that she decides to start making more intentional choices. The more Melissa truly starts living, the more she's able to find a spark of magic in everyday living.
Stream it on Hulu today!
Apple TV+
Platonic
I , for one, love when pop culture champions genuine platonic friendships between men and women. So often we hear that it's impossible for the opposite sex to keep things friendly, but Platonic exists as the best counterargument. Viewers get to watch two former best friends — Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen) reconnect after something soured in their friendship. They quickly find themselves in hilarious scenarios that make their everyday lives a little more stressful than they'd like and it doesn't take long for the cracks in their foundation to start showing again. Overall, there is love in this show but it normalizes the way it shows up in friendships.
Be sure to watch it on Apple TV+!
CW
Sullivan's Crossing
If you haven't watched Sullivan's Crossing yet, what are you waiting for? Before I watched Nobody Wants This, this TV series was #1 on my list — and I hardly ever binge watch new shows anymore. It could have something to do with the fact Chad Michael Murray makes us wish he were Cal Jones in real life.
Anyway, the series is all about neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) and her return to her hometown. She slowly starts reconnecting with the people she left behind — including her dad (Scott Patterson) — and a potential romantic interest that adds color to her life.
Barbara Nitke/Netflix
Based on a True Story
Although there are elements of love in Based on a True Story, it's something true crime fans will thoroughly enjoy because it revolves around everyday people who set out to make money based on the popularity of the genre. Ironically, Ava Bartlett (Kaley Cuoco) has the same obsession as other people who can't stop listening to podcasts or watching documentaries about serial killers or unsolved mysteries. Not only does it put a strain on her personal relationships, but she and her husband Nathan realize there's a serial killer in their inner circle that has to be stopped before they hurt more people.
Trust me — these are the TV shows that will keep your group chat buzzing until Thanksgiving. Follow us on Facebook for more recs!
