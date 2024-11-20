Yikes, These Are The Worst TV Shows of 2024 (So Far)
As 2024 slowly comes to a close, it’s safe to say that this year has given us some pretty entertaining TV shows. While there were some shows that made us laugh, cry, and want to date a hot rabbi (I’m looking at you, Nobody Wants This, which is getting a season two, btw), the internet can't stop talking about other Emmy-award winning shows like Shōgunand Baby Reindeer, plus Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
However, there are some shows that just weren't well reserved by audiences and critics (*coughs* Echo *coughs*). Whether you loved watching every second of these shows or hated them with a burning passion, these shows just didn't make the cut.
Keep reading to see if you agree with the worst TV shows of 2024 (so far), according to viewers and critics.
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Roku
Based on the best-selling children’s book series written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, this modern retelling follows the Grace family as they move from their longtime home in New York to their ancestral home in Michigan, where they discover an enchanted secret about the Spiderwick Estate.
Despite its whimsical premise and talented young cast (in addition to a cameo by longtime Hollywood actor Christian Slater), the first season of this Roku Channel series received an IMDb rating of 5.3 out of 10 and a 42 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Yikes.
A Good Girl's Guide To Murder
Netflix
Another book adaptation that let some fans down came this summer when A Good Girl's Guide To Murder dropped on Netflix. The series follows Pip, who's determined to prove Sal Singh isn't responsible for his girlfriend Andie's death — and that the real murderer is still out there. Eek!
Even though BookTok couldn't get enough of the novel, the show received a 6.8 out of 10 IMDb rating and a 69 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But don't worry, Holly Jackson fans! The show just got renewed for season 2.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Netflix
As she's confronted with a secret from her past, Lara Croft puts herself in danger once again to retrieve a historical artifact that's been stolen. Although some critics commend the Netflix series for its animation style and its ability to be a solid continuation of the beloved game series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft didn’t quite hit the mark for viewers, earning an audience rating of 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.4 out of 10 score on IMDb.
But it appears that Netflix has decided to give Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft one more shot to impress audiences because the streaming service announced back in October that a second season has been officially greenlit.
Chicken Nugget
Garage Lab/Netflix
As someone who loves watching a cute K-drama every now and then, I’ll be honest: When I first read the premise for Netflix’s Chicken Nugget, I thought it was a little strange. Here’s the SparkNotes version: Inspired by the popular webtoon of the same name, the ten-episode comedy series follows a young woman who enters a mysterious machine and—get this—turns into a chicken nugget. Her father and a secret admirer ban together to turn her back to normal.
Despite receiving a perfect score from Tomatometer-approved critics, Chicken Nugget was only fairly received by audiences, receiving a 73 percent audience score on RT and a 5.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Oh boy…
Megamind Rules!
Peacock
Unfortunately, when it comes to the worst TV shows of 2024, kids' series took a hit too. Megamind is a beloved movie for lots of Gen Z, but its TV adaptation only received a shocking 2.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb. It recovered a bit with a 77 percent audience rating on RT.
Echo
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Just when we thought nothing could top Sony's Madame Web and its poorly-received execution on all fronts, Echo surely takes the cake for worst show of 2024 for some longtime fans of the comic book universe. The series follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who's pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) nefarious operation. This causes her to return home, where she's confronted with her family history and past.
Though the show has a bad—ss titular character and an exciting premise, it was just a hard “no” for some Marvel fans. In addition to its 6 out of 10 rating on IMDb, one fan on Reddit shared their thoughts on the series, writing, “There was no flow at all and it was seemingly set up more like a movie than a TV series. I didn’t feel excited at all and everything felt incredibly anti-climactic.” As they go on to note that this is their honest opinion, the Redditor emphasized that they “truly did not like that show at all.” So much for Echo season two.
The Acolyte
Disney+/Lucasfilm
Serving as a prequel to the Star Wars franchise, The Acolyte follows a Jedi Master investigating a string of murders that leads him to encounter a sinister foe from his past.
Despite its inclusion of characters from diverse backgrounds and exploration of LGBTQ+ themes, the show was not only canceled after one season due to low viewership, it was also rated poorly by viewers, with a 4.2 out of 10 rating on IMDB and a 18 percent audience score on RT. Either way, I will always be an Osha + Qimir shipper 4LIFE!
Good Times
Netflix
Netflix's animated series Good Times might have geniuses like Steph Curry and Seth McFarlane behind the scenes (and Marsai Martin!!) but it still only raked in a 4.1 on IMDb — and a 10 percent RT critics' score alongside a 25 percent audience score.
What do you think about these shows? Are there any other series you think were the worst TV shows of 2024?