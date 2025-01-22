OMG! Your January Horoscope is here...

"The only way to be truly safe is to be the only one left."

The 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Trailer Just Dropped & February 14 Can't Come Fast Enough

Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer
Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Haley Sprankle
Jan 22, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Yellowjackets season 3season 3 trailer is officially out, and I honestly can't believe what I just watched. This show honestly gets wilder and wilder with every episode, and each second of the trailer proves that even more. From the girls giving themselves over to the woods to their adult counterparts further unraveling this insane mystery to...Hilary Swank?! Needless to say, there's a lot to unpack here. Let's get into it!

Watch the Yellowjacketsseason 3 trailer here!

There's seriously so much going on in this trailer, so here's every unhinged, unfiltered thought I had while watching it.
  • "Bodies" is an interesting way to start the trailer...really, any trailer!!!!
  • "They hunted their friends" — okay, so not only do more people die in the wilderness, but more people are literally HUNTED for meals.
  • Poor Coach Scott...are they gonna hunt HIM?!
  • It seems like we're dealing with the girls v. Natalie situation.
  • Who would want the girls dead, if not someone who was out there in the wilderness with them and knew their secrets?
  • Misty is clearly going fully Misty this season.
  • "The only people that know about this are either us, or dead," furthers my thought that there's someone out there from the wilderness they forgot about, missed, etc.
  • "The only way to be safe is to be the only one left."
  • Jackie sighting!!!! Is it Ghost Jackie, or a flashback?
  • Lots and lots and lots of fighting this season...
  • No, seriously, who is Hilary Swank?!
  • Adult Taissa and Van kiss! Yay!
  • I wonder if this is a Lost"we have to go back" kind of situation...
  • "Secrets will be spilled," okay but can you spill them now?!
It's been almost two years since the second season of Yellowjackets came out, so needless to say I need these episodes to drop ASAP!
You can watch Yellowjackets season 3 starting February 14, 2025. Happy Valentine's Day?

