Here's The Real Reason Keira Knightley Wore Her Iconic "Love Actually" Hat
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are some film fashion choices that stick with you forever. Whether it be Cher's Clueless costume or Amanda's turtleneck and coat combo in The Holiday, a good movie costume will be talked about for *years* to come. Case in point: Keira Knightley's baker boy hat she wears in the 2003 holiday classic Love Actually. But it turns out, Keira wasn't actually supposed to wear the hat — at least, not originally.
In an interview with BBC 1, Keira reveals that they chose the accessory because she had a massive zit on her forehead. “This is the problem with being 17 and being in films," she says. "I mean — It was humongous so there was no choice but we had to find a hat to cover it. Cause there was no lighting, there was no makeup that was going to cover it.”
“It’s funny how you just remember extreme embarrassment, isn't it?" Keira continues. "I remember coming in in the morning, being like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve got another head on my head. What are we going to do? There’s nothing we can do about this.' But there is, because you can always put a hat over it!”
Even without the heightened emotion surrounding the breakout, the scene in which Keira Knightley wears the hat is already a tough one. Her character Juliet comes to get her wedding video from Andrew Lincoln's Mark *and* make peace with him at the same time. While she believes he dislikes her, she quickly realizes he's actually in love with her when the entire wedding video is close-ups of her face. NBD!!
Image via Universal Pictures
It's a pretty vulnerable moment for any actress, let alone a 17-year-old. I totally remember the complex feelings surrounding my teenage acne (even if society *has* come a long way in embracing our natural skin texture, we still have leaps and bounds to go). I can't even imagine how much those feelings are intensified when you're starring in a feature film!
While the hat isn't exactly a timeless fashion choice, it is, without a doubt, iconic. And Keira Knightley remembers it very fondly: “I was actually very grateful for that hat. I have a lifetime of gratitude for that hat.”
Lead image via Universal Pictures
