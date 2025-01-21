These new episodes can't come soon enough.
Brandon Sklenar Looks GOOD In New '1923' Season 2 Trailer
1923 fans are excited for season 2 for a variety of reasons. Not only does it promise to answer our biggest questions from the end of season 1, but I can't wait to see Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) totally kick Banner Creighton's butt. They're waiting for Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) to return to Montana to help them, and the new 1923 season 2 trailer proves there's literally nobody else who can do the job. Not that I had any doubt.
Here's what to expect from 1923 season 2 (aside from a super hot Brandon Sklenar).
The new '1923' season 2 trailer shows off Spencer's journey — and Alex's.
So far, Paramount's been teasing Spencer's journey across the country to reach his family, but this is the best look we've gotten at just how difficult his travels are. Not only is he making his way across state lines with no car and no horse, he's on his own AND he's racing against time as the Duttons fight off Banner and Whitfield at the ranch. I am STRESSED, y'all. (Although I have to admit, he looks dang good doing it.)
We finally get a glimpse of what Alex's next chapter looks like too, as she's left alone on the ship after Spencer gets kicked off. Storms are to be expected, but based on the figure who grabs her from behind, it looks like she could be in some serious danger from a fellow passenger. But even the sketchiest of situations isn't stopping this woman from finding Spencer again.
Every moment matters because in '1923,' "everything has meaning."
“Taylor [Sheridan] called us and said, ‘You have to look at every scene and imagine that it could be the most important scene of the episode, even if it’s just you walking from point A to point B,'” actress Julia Schlaepfer told The Hollywood Reporterin May 2023. “Everything has meaning.”
“I would love for Alex to make it to the ranch and meet the family,” she continued. “I hope we get to see some of her own strength come out now that she’s on her own. I want to meet the Dutton women. I think that that would be a lot of fun — and Teonna, we all want to meet Teonna.”
Every moment, and every relationship, makes 1923 stand out against this year's other TV shows, and Brandon Sklenar is "confident" that 1923 season 2 "is going to be absolutely incredible," he told Forbes. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful.”
1923 season 2 premieres on Paramount+ February 16 and stars Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May. Stay tuned for the latest news!
I can't wait to reunite with the Duttons — and for Spencer and Alex to reunite with each other. Duh! Check out Every Character Returning For 1923 Season 2 while you wait for the new episodes.