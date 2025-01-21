Brandon Sklenar Looks GOOD In New '1923' Season 2 Trailer

Some of the very best finds on Amazon aren't the most obvious. While there are some fantastic finds that you already know about, there are so many incredible, hidden gems that you have to dig for. Fortunately for you, we've done the hard work to dig around and find all of those fantastic gems, so you don't have to. We've looked in every category on Amazon to bring you the most interesting and exciting finds. Whether you're looking for some incredible kitchen essentials or on the hunt for fun decorative pieces, we've got you covered.

This Dinnerware Set Was One of Oprah's Favorite Things Amazon You can't go wrong with a pick from Oprah's Favorite Things. This dinnerware set has service for four, is dishwasher-safe, and comes in a handful of stunning, classic colors that age well. See it on Amazon

This Gadget Relieves Pain and Corrects Posture Amazon This egg-shaped gadget is designed to offer you targeted pain relief and posture correction. Using this tool can help you to relieve the hunch so many of us have developed after years of sitting behind computers. See it on Amazon

Stay Toasty In This Heated Camping Chair Amazon This camping chair is an exciting find for those of us who spend a lot of time on the sidelines at games. This chair has three different heating settings going all the way up to 131 degrees to keep you warm throughout the year. See it on Amazon

Learn More About Your Body With This Testing Kit Amazon The Everlywell Test helps you to learn all about your body and its sensitivities to foods of all kinds. The kit has step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow and results that are reviewed by a physician. See it on Amazon

This Pillow Was Made for Side Sleepers Amazon It can be hard to get comfortable sleeping on your side. Fortunately, this awesome pillow was created specifically with side sleepers in mind. The flexible pillow helps to hold you and support you in any position. See it on Amazon

A Heated Eye Massager for Ultimate Relaxation Amazon Whether you deal with migraines and headaches or you're just looking for some extra relaxation in your life, this heated eye massager is the answer! It helps to reduce eye strain, reduce the dark circles under your eyes, and help to generally relax your face. It's a great option for settling down and releasing tension after a long day. See it on Amazon

This Knife Set Will Be Used Every Day Amazon This is your sign to invest in a high-quality knife set that will help you tackle all of your cooking needs. The anti-slip design ensures comfort and safety, while the modern finish makes it easy to blend seamlessly into your home. See it on Amazon

This Shower Head Means Business With Multiple Spray Settings Amazon Get one of the most relaxing showers of your life with this shower head. The curved head and the extendable shower hose mean you can get a quality clean on your back and relaxing spray all over. See it on Amazon

Clean All Sorts of Fabric With This Vacuum Amazon If you're not vacuuming your bed regularly, you should be. This handheld vacuum allows you to get dead skin, shed hair, and even pet dander out of your mattress for a cleaner sleep. It's also great for your sofa. See it on Amazon

This Spiral Lamp Amazon This lamp is the most unique lamp I've ever seen. It's oddly meditative in my opinion. I always feel really relaxed sitting next to it and often journal by it at the end of the night. See it on Amazon

Use This Lamp to Help Elevate Your Mood Amazon This light therapy lamp is made with UV-free light that helps boost your mood and encourage better sleeping habits. If you work behind a desk, this lamp can be a total game-changer. See it on Amazon

This Gadget Makes Enough Ice Cream for One Amazon This DASH mug gadget allows you to create tasty, personalized ice cream flavors in the included mugs. Create delicious frozen yogurts, tasty sorbets, and creamy gelatos just for you. See it on Amazon

Make Your Home Smarter With Astro Amazon The Amazon Astro is Amazon's latest and greatest in smart technology. This adorable home monitor helps you monitor your entire house, no matter where you travel or what's going on in your home. See it on Amazon

Take the Work Out of Yard Work With This Mower Amazon This mowing machine automatically mows your lawn. The Bluetooth app monitors your mower's progress while you work through the rest of your long to-do list. See it on Amazon

A Lip Oil That Comes in Neutral and Deep Shades Amazon Keep your lips hydrated and glossy with this lip oil. This nourishing formula is packed with plant-based oils that deliver a high-shine finish while protecting your lips from the season’s chilly air. See it on Amazon

A Purse With Faux Leather Amazon Whether you're running errands or heading out to dinner, this purse is a vintage-inspired accessory that you won't want to miss out on. The large compartment space leaves plenty of room for your essentials, while the strong handles make it easy to carry around. See it on Amazon

Keep It Cool in Your Bed With This System Amazon This cooling fan fits easily under your bed and helps to cool you and your mattress. This gadget works to not only blow cool breeze into your bed but also to wick moisture and heat out of it. See it on Amazon

This Textured Duvet Cover Adds Elegance Amazon The best thing about this duvet set is that it has a zip closure. The zip closure means you don't have to worry about uncomfortable buttons or tangling with those annoying ties. Plus, the ruffles add some tasteful elegance. See it on Amazon

This Modern Lamp Is Exciting to Look At Amazon This gorgeous modern lamp is just plain exciting to look at. The circles themselves light up, adding some excitement and fun to any space you add it to. You'll love having a lamp and piece of decor all in one. See it on Amazon

This Countertop Dishwasher Is Great for Older Homes Amazon Whether you have an older home or you're just without the budget for a dishwasher, this countertop dishwasher is a must. The tool is compact, on the lighter side, and still fits plenty of dishes. See it on Amazon

This Vacuum Has a Powerful HEPA Filter Amazon The HEPA filter technology in this Shark vacuum pulls dust, dander, dirt, and more from the floor without spreading the allergens around in the air. Deattach the included tool to get those above-floor areas. See it on Amazon

Decompress With These Cold Therapy Socks Amazon These ice socks help you to decompress, relieving stress and tension for all sorts of foot pain and issues. If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, these socks can do wonders to help you get relief. See it on Amazon

These Egyptian Cotton Sheets Are Cozy and Lightweight Amazon Don't worry about overheating when you're wearing these super comfortable sheets. The 1000 thread count means the sheets aren't just incredibly soft but also durable and designed to hold up to years of washes. See it on Amazon

This Ceramic Mug Is Great for Drinks On-the-Go Amazon This gorgeous mug makes a great alternative to those single-use coffee cups. The ceramic is durable, dishwasher-safe, and protected in the beautiful terrazzo-style silicone sleeve for avoiding slips. See it on Amazon

A Collagen Mask That Works Overnight Amazon Apply this hydrating collagen mask before bed to wake up with beautiful, glass-like skin. It works to minimize the appearance of pores and boost elasticity as it absorbs overnight, and it even has a different color and texture in the morning. See it on Amazon

This Outlet Cover Makes the House Safer Amazon Protect pets and kiddos from open sockets with these outlet cover extenders. You're not just getting a safer outlet; you're also getting one extra outlet and three feet of extra length for more movement. See it on Amazon

Coffee Grinder for a Fresh Cup Every Day Amazon Get your morning java after the beans are freshly ground on the coffee grinder like in a café. The flavor and smell is lovely and this little device looks cute in the small corner. See it on Amazon

This Storage Rack for the Spice Collection Amazon If you enjoy cooking with spices, this storage rack is a go-to option for keeping your favorite spices organized. The metal design makes it easy to attach to your refrigerator or oven, providing a chic and convenient way to store your spices in the kitchen. See it on Amazon

These Shoe Storage Boxes if You Need More Closet Space Amazon It’s time to do some cleaning this season, so don’t overlook your crowded closet. For that, you might need this shoe storage. These extra-large, clear boxes are perfect for everything from your casual sneakers to stilettos and can be easily stacked to maximize space. The set includes 12 storage boxes, each big enough to fit shoes up to size 14. See it on Amazon

This Thermal Top Is Great for Layering Amazon The best thing about this thermal top is that you can wear it all on its own or layer it up when you need a little more warmth. It's comfortable, lightweight, and super breathable. See it on Amazon

Use This Tool to Clean Those Hard-to-Reach Windows Amazon This handy magnetic tool allows you to clean your windows no matter how challenging they are to reach. The adjustable force controls mean you don't have to worry about applying too much pressure. See it on Amazon

Prep a Whole Meal With This Kitchen Gadget Amazon This 3-in-1 breakfast station lets you quickly toast your favorite bread, make your favorite eggs, and even grill your favorite breakfast meat. This gadget makes it simple and fast to prep a quality breakfast. See it on Amazon

Go Old School With the JBL Boombox 2 Amazon This portable Bluetooth boombox comes equipped with speakers far more powerful than your standard option. This speaker offers 24 hours of playtime and a clean, crisp sound you can share with everyone. See it on Amazon

These Drawer Liners Will Elevate Your Furniture Amazon These beautiful scented drawer liners are an easy DIY way to refresh your home. These can transform those old dresser drawers and closet shelves you've been wanting to remodel. See it on Amazon

Stop with the many wax appointments and get this XSOUL IPL Hair Removal Tool instead Amazon This XSOUL IPL Hair Removal Tool works to give you permanent hair removal results, as it uses IPL technology to break the cycle or hair growth, so you stay hairless and smooth for a long time! You won’t have to spend as much money on waxing or razors, and it even gives you smoother results than say a razor, where you can often see the cut-off hair! See it on Amazon

Blend Practically Anything With Your Vitamix Amazon The Vitamix 750 is made with a busy, versatile kitchen in mind. The powerful machine makes quick work of soups, sauces, shakes, and more, finely blending, chopping, and pureeing all sorts of ingredients. See it on Amazon

This Mini Skirt Was Made for Fall Amazon The plaid print of this bodycon mini skirt is perfect for fall! It's got all the colors that make fall so dynamic and beautiful. Tug your favorite sweater over it and pair it with your favorite flats or boots for a quick and easy outfit. See it on Amazon

Prevent Thinning With Nutrafol Amazon Most people will experience hair loss and thinning at some point in their lives. Nutrafol is packed with biotin, vitamin C, and more, giving your scalp and hair the nutrients they need for thicker, healthier hair. See it on Amazon

Maximize Your Space With the Laundry Gaurd Amazon The Laundry Gaurd is a tool made to fit on top of your washer and dryer, giving you space to fold and stack your laundry. It is easy to install and makes a huge difference in your daily tasks. See it on Amazon

This Lamp Is All About the Monkey Business Amazon This adorable monkey lamp is an interesting way to add something interesting to your space. Bring some illumination and a whole lot of fun to any room with this funky, unexpected lamp. See it on Amazon

Get a Proper Posture for Number 2 with This Toilet Stool Amazon Rethink the way you use the bathroom with the Squatty Potty toilet stool. Research suggests that traditional sitting can hinder colon function and even cause pelvic floor injuries. This stool aligns your body into a natural squatting position, providing you a more natural relief. Crafted from bamboo, it also features a gentle slope for the ideal heel elevation. See it on Amazon

The Laser Hair Removal Device That You Can Use At Home Amazon Having your hair professionally lasered away can cost thousands of dollars, whereas this at-home version will set you back less than $155. An integrated safety system helps keep you safe from accidental burns when using — and each order even includes a pair of sunglasses to help shield your eyes from the strong UV rays it produces. See it on Amazon

The French Fry Cutter That Slices Them Into Even Pieces Amazon Potatoes, carrots, zucchini — this French fry cutter can slice all of them into delicious fries with a simple press on the handle. The best part? It's made from high-quality stainless steel that's unlikely to rust over time, and cuts the fries into even pieces so that they all cook at the same rate. See it on Amazon

Organize Your Books With a Set of Hugging Duck Bookends Amazon Organize your books and add a touch of personality to your workspace with these charming duck bookends. They’ll keep your favorite reads within reach while bringing a bit of fun to your office decor, making your space both functional and stylish. See it on Amazon

This Toaster Is Smarter Than Anything Else in Your Kitchen Amazon This toaster might just be the smartest thing in your home. Create perfectly toasted and delicious slices of toast with the touch of a button. This machine has presets for bagels, bread, English muffins, and more. See it on Amazon

This Steam Toaster Oven Gives You Precise Control Amazon Get precise heat control with this amazing oven. The steam feature allows you to lock in the moisture and flavor of your favorite meals. Toast, bake, or reheat in this beautiful, compact oven. See it on Amazon

Revolutionize Manscaping with The Ballber™: Precision, Comfort, and Power in One Waterproof Electric Trimmer Amazon The HAPPY NUTS The Ballber™ is a state-of-the-art electric body hair trimmer designed specifically for men, focusing on the grooming needs of private areas with unmatched precision and safety. Featuring a dual-sided ergonomic design, this trimmer offers dual cutting edges for efficient shaving in either direction, complemented by a slim shape that's perfect for navigating hard-to-reach spots such as the groin. Its nut-safe blade, with a 30-degree pivoting mechanism, promises a grooming experience free from cuts, nicks, and snags, ensuring a confident manscaping session. Furthermore, its waterproof rating makes it suitable for use in the shower, allowing for easy cleanup. See it on Amazon

Avoid Soggy Cereal With the Crunchcup Amazon This viral sensation is the perfect way to enjoy a bowl of cereal on the go. The Crunchcup lets you enjoy your favorite morning meal during your morning commute, giving you the perfect bite every time. See it on Amazon

These Jabra Headphones Give You 24 Hours of Playtime Amazon You might not have heard of these headphones before, but Amazon customers love them. The thousands of five-star reviews talk about how there are no audio dropouts, the active noise cancellation is incredible, and the audio is balanced. See it on Amazon

Mix 3 Pitchers at Once With This Machine Amazon This Margaritaville machine allows you to blend and mix up to three delicious, frosty pitchers of margaritas at once. Create all sorts of delicious, frosty drinks to share with your friends at your next gathering. See it on Amazon