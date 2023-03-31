Boygenius Graces Us With A New Album That Tackles Friendships and Family
Powerhouse girl band boygenius graciously gifted us a full-length album today, and we can admit we’re fangirling...hard. The band's first-time record (literally named the record) floats ethereal performances from Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker. The group released a four song EP of the record in March, and this release bumps the track list up to 12. The trio has unquestionably matured since their self-titled 2018 project, so we’re extremely thrilled to hear new work from them – sonically and lyrically. Here's everything we know about the record.
What is the track list for 'the record' by boygenius?
- Without You Without Them
- $20
- Emily, I’m Sorry
- True Blue
- Cool About It
- Not Strong Enough
- Revolution 0
- Leonard Cohen
- Satanist
- We’re In Love
- Anti-Curse
- Letter To An Old Poet
The EP release included:
- Tracks Not Strong Enough
- $20
- Emily I’m Sorry
- True Blue were all part of the March single release.
The singer-songwriters take turns on lead vocals throughout the full length album, with Phoebe fronting most tracks. Their awaited collaboration is heartwarming and heartbreaking all at once. You know they have to do it for the sad girlies out there. 🥲
If anything, the new project is about love and friendship. “There’s just this magical force that is our friendship,” Phoebe told The Atlantic. The album is laced with heavenly harmonies and lyrics that reflect the band’s being raised with 90’s pop punk and rock music.
Watch the music video for 'Not Strong Enough' by boygenius
Alongside the EP, boygenius released a video for "Not Strong Enough." It's not a typical music video, trading in more polished aesthetics for a montage of the trio on little adventures together.
Watch boygenius - the film
Today's release of the record includes a short film. Much like their album name, this is appropriately titled the film. Their minds!
Listen to 'the record' by boygenius
