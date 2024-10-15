10 Amazing Advent Calendars That Are Literally Full Of Surprises For 2024
The countdown to the holidays will be here before you know it, which is why we're gearing up to treat ourselves all December long with the best advent calendars for 2024. Whether you're looking to unbox a lil' somethin'-somethin' for yourself or gift the goodness to a friend or family member, these 10 advent calendars span across food, beauty, and pop culture – ensuring you find the perfect fit.
Amazon
Gilmore Girls: The Official Advent Calendar
This Rory- and Lorelai-approved advent calendar is packed to the brim with 25 Stars Hollow-themed trinkets, from keychains, and buttons to magnets and stickers so you can flaunt your Gilmore Girlsfandom all year long.
Godiva
Godiva 2024 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar
Because chocolate always makes the best gift! This Godiva advent calendar comes complete with 24 assorted chocolates that range from milk, dark, and white. Kick off the most delicious time of year by gifting this indulgent set to your local chocolate lover, or yourself – just try not to sneak all the chocolates in one sitting!
Sephora
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
We'd gladly take a Sephora-themed advent calendar year-round, but this beauty-centric one makes the holidays feel a bit more special. Never say "no" to a treat-yourself moment! With this set, you'll unveil 24 different makeup, skincare, and bath goodies, accessories, plus an advent-exclusive inclusion.
Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics 24K Holiday Advent Calendar
Unwrap your glowiest glow with this luxurious MAC advent calendar! For 24 whole days (ideally leading up to Christmas, but we understand where you're coming from, early openers), you'll find only the best lip, base, eyes, and skin picks from the beloved brand. Sitting at an original value of $480, you can snag this baby for more than half-off for the holidays!
Typology
Typology Advent Calendar
Typology's 2023 advent calendar sold out in less than 48 hours last year, and it's already waitlisted for 2024 – but it's not to be missed, especially if you're gifting the design- and sustainability-forward beauty-lover in your life. This cal contains 15 full-size and 9 mini-size skincare products for the face, eyes, lips, and hands. It's super sleek yet unique, plus, it's constructed from FSC-certified paper to not only optimize space, but reduce its carbon footprint during transport. Get your name on the waitlist with the link here!
Nordstrom
Sugarfina 24 Tastes Of Christmas Candy Advent Calendar
The holidays are the time to assume the character of Buddy the Elf and go all in on all the Christmas candies. This 24-day advent calendar features everything from creamy chocolates to fruity gummies to satisfy that sweet tooth and bring some very sugary Christmas cheer to the season. P.S. Sharing is caring!
Craftspring
Craftspring Linen Ornaments Advent Calendar
Your Christmas tree will be left looking utterly lush once you've made it through this adorable advent calendar. It's loaded with a mini ornament for every day, each one made from sustainably-harvested merino-blended wool. The hand-embroidered calendar base will truly last a lifetime, so you can use it every year, loading it with candies, teas, and beauty goodies – whatever you please!
Nordstrom
L'Occitane 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
This treasure chest of goodies for your skin, body, hair, and hands is well-worth the investment (a $115 value for just $84) considering you can get some good year-round use out of it. The contents will come in particularly handy for all your dry skin woes once winter is, well, wintering. The best part about this cal is you can keep what you want, then gift more minis to the skincare-obsessed in your life!
Compartés
Compartés Winter Foxes Chocolate Advent Calendar
By far the coolest, most intricate chocolates we've tried, Compartés' offerings make the best holiday gifts. Opt for this 24 day-long advent calendar inspired by a mystical fox named Samson. Like Samson, you'll be able to cleverly venture out on a world of bite-sized chocolate treasures from the likes of Creme Brûlée, Campfire S'mores, and Blackberry Crumble. How yummy.
Lush
Lush Advent Calendar
Holiday prep can be stressful. Wind down and relax a bit each day with each of Lush's advent calendar surprises! From colorful bath bombs and home fragrances to beloved beauty picks from years past, this 24-day box is a total banger. Plus, if you don't see yourself using up each day's offering, you'll have some absolutely delightful gifts on-hand to give to your friends and fam.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more gift ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.