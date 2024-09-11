The 'Gilmore Girls' Advent Calendar Is Here, Just In Time For Your Rewatch
Adding our favorite Gilmore Girls quotes into everyday conversations might be our favorite pastime, but there's nothing like having a piece of the show with you, whether you're wearing a Luke's Diner tee or cuddling some ADORABLE Rory and Lorelai plushies. And thanks to all the goodies in the new Gilmore Girls advent calendar, Stars Hollow can touch every single part of our lives. (Well, even more than it already does).
This new holiday item, from Insight Editions, is the perfect gift to surprise any GG fan with, or to grab for yourself in the "treat yourself" spirit. (Lorelai would definitely approve!). The best part about having an advent calendar is that a lot of the items are small enough to fit right in your purse or pocket, meaning you can carry a piece of Stars Hollow with you wherever you go!
The new Gilmore Girls advent calendar features 25 treats total, including patches, keychains, buttons, magnets, stickers, washi tape, and ornaments. Your bullet journal, denim jackets, key ring, and fridge are all about to get a dose of Gilmore magic ;).
Not only does the cover of the calendar feature the Gilmore girls themselves (plus Luke and Sookie), but the inside has 25 Easter eggs from the show — from beloved business signs to the gazebo to daisies and dragonflies, this is the perfect gift for anyone who knows this show like the back of their hand.
You can buy the Gilmore Girls advent calendar for under $40 on retailers like Amazon and Books a Million.
Will you be trying out this new Gilmore Girls advent calendar? I'm hoping it includes a Dragonfly Inn keychain 👀. Tag us with all the goodies on Instagram!
