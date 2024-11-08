42 Perfectly Unique Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life
Foodies – you know 'em, and you love 'em. They're the ones that always bring food to the function, making sure everyone's well-fed. They're constantly breaking a sweat in the kitchen when they're whipping up those elaborate dinner recipes that you just can't stop craving. This season, return the favor of those curated dinner parties and lively happy hours by giving your favorite foodie one of these unique foodie gifts. From kitchen accessories to home goods, apparel to cookbooks, your food-loving pal is going to love these tasteful picks.
Our favorite foodie gift ideas for 2024:
- Pon the Store Cocktail Napkins
- Hedley & Bennett Smock
- Brainstream Al Dente Singing Floating Pasta Timer
- Boy Smells Banana Pudding Candle
- Uncommon Goods Stoneware Microwave Veggie Steamer
- Dusen Dusen Everybody Grinders
- Compartés 20-Piece Signature Truffles Gift Box
- Dusen Dusen Oven Mitt
- Material Kitchen The Coated Pan
- Hot Pepper Crewneck Sweatshirt
- What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People: A Baking Book by Claire Saffitz
- Taiyaki Maker
- Brightland The Mini Artist Series
- Great Jones Little Hottie Baking Dish
- Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
- Heraclea The Aegean Flavors Gift Box
- Bread Vase
- Kola Goodies Lilly's Maple Chai Book
- Ravioli Stained Glass Hanging Window Art
- Bonne Maman Sampler Gift Tin
- Fruit Wall Hooks
- Anastasia Inciardi Prints Sticker Sheet
- Salted Butter Sweatshirt
- Little Puzzle Thing Rainbow Jelly Puzzle
- Areaware x Graza The "Drizz & Dip" Bowl Set
- More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen: A Cookbook by Molly Baz
- The Pasta Tarot: A 78-Card Deck for Delicious Divination
- Cooking Gift Set Co. Hand-Pulled Noodles Kit
- Uncommon Goods Hand-Carved Heart Serving Spoon
- The OG Tinned Fish Candle
- Flamingo Estate Spicy Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Ravioli Spoon Rest
- Jellycat Amuseable Happy Boiled Egg
- Lisa Says Gah! Foodie Nail Art Stickers
- Brightland Pizza Oil
- Match South Waffle House Candle
- Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat
- Marianna Fierro Olives Print
- Sabina Fenn Illustration Bon Appétit Art Print
- Staub Ceramic Stoneware Petite Tomato Cocotte
- Uncommon Goods Handblown Glass Olive Oil Pourer
- Material Kitchen The Salt Sphere
Lisa Says Gah!
Lisa Says Gah! Holiday Nail Art Stickers
Winter nails will never be the same after they get a tasty treatment from these food-themed nail stickers. We're obsessing over the martini glasses!
Amazon
More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen: A Cookbook by Molly Baz
This bold book by cool cookin' girl, Molly Baz, encourages risk-taking in the kitchen and a pure "cooking for fun" mentality, which we could all use a heaping serving of, no?
Amazon
The Pasta Tarot: A 78-Card Deck for Delicious Divination
Your local astrology-loving foodie will instantly want to noodle with this super fun deck. The cards' themes are rooted in the authors' queer Italian American identities, offering an insightful and unique take on tarot.
Marianna Fierro
Marianna Fierro Olives Print
For the big brine fan, behold this bold olive art print. Bonus points for gifting this pick with a frame for them to hang in the kitchen!
Areaware
Little Puzzle Thing Rainbow Jelly Puzzle
Though you could snag this 12x12-inch puzzle in French fry form, we just can't get enough of this vintage-esque rainbow jelly!
Amazon
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat
Salt, fat, acid, and heat are the four main building blocks of creating an excellent dish. If your foodie friend is seeking more guidance, Samin Nosrat lays out the process simply and deliciously.
Dusen Dusen
Dusen Dusen Oven Mitt
Bet they've never had a standout oven mitt like this one! It's 100% cotton and 100% eye-catching. When kitchen gear gifts can double as decor like this, you've nailed gift-giving.
Boy Smells
Boy Smells Banana Pudding Candle
This dessert-inspired home scent is so good, you may just wanna eat it. Seriously – it smells like something's baking, even though all you did was strike a match.
Amazon
Jellycat Amuseable Happy Boiled Egg
We owe a lot to eggs – omelets, deviled eggs, cakes, cookies – the list goes on and on. This soft, palm-sized plush is an adorable tribute to the great egg!
Amazon
Brainstream Al Dente Singing Floating Pasta Timer
This pasta timer (AKA Mr. Al Dente) sings whenever your pot of pasta's done cooking. It may be a more gimmicky foodie gift, but it can really spare you from throwing noodles at the wall.
Anastasia Inciardi
Anastasia Inciardi Prints Sticker Sheet
These snacky stickers are the ultimate water bottle or laptop decoration for the famed foodie in your life.
Amazon
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Maldon salt has unknowingly become the top salt choice for the Cool Kids™️ in the kitchen. The chunky flakes are perfectly balanced in flavor. Sprinkle some on a batch of chocolate chip cookies, and you'll never go back.
Amazon
What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People: A Baking Book by Claire Saffitz
Take it from baking queen Claire Saffitz for tips on creating a sweet little treat.
Hedley & Bennett
Hedley & Bennett Smock
If they practically live in the kitchen, an apron or smock is a must for eliminating stains and messes. This one comes in a ton of different colors to suit any chef in your life!
Pon the Store
Pon the Store Cocktail Napkins
For the foodie who can't resist a good cocktail, these printed napkins make for the perfect complement to a drink – plus, they set the tone for a night full of sippin'.
Material Kitchen
Material Kitchen The Salt Sphere
This super sleek sphere serves to store salt and other essential seasonings.
Williams Sonoma
Staub Ceramic Stoneware Petite Tomato Cocotte
Tomato confit will get even tastier once it's made inside this tomato-y piece of cookware.
Match South
Match South Waffle House Candle
This double-wicked candle emits the smells of warm spices and syrup, eliciting nothing other than the sweet nostalgia of going to Waffle House. Burns well with freshly-cooked waffles, of course!
Uncommon Goods
Taiyaki Maker
With this iron mold, they can bring the iconic Japanese street food, taiyaki, to brunches and breakfasts.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.