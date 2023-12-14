30 Easy Homemade Gifts To Make For Everyone On Your Christmas List
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Homemade gifts can be something as simple as a handwritten cookie recipe, or as intricate as a handmade air dry clay project. Whatever route you take for gifting your friends and fam this year, it's certain that they're going to appreciate the time and effort that you put in. This list of homemade gifts is meant to inspire your next DIY project that you'll share with others. These homemade gifts make perfect items for holiday giftingand beyond. Let's dive in!
Food Homemade Gifts
Puppy Chow
Puppy chow is the tastiest (and most addictive) Christmas dessert. Make a big batch, then package some up in a themed plastic bag or mason jar to make it gift-ready!
Brownie Cake Pops
Prepare these pops with some Christmas sprinkles, and prepare to impress.
Peppermint Bark
Peppermint bark is another signature homemade gift to give every season. It'll be complete once you've loaded up a cute Christmas tin with this sweet snack!
Hot Chocolate Cookies
These bite-sized treats take some time to assemble, and your giftee will recognize that the moment they lay their eyes on these chocolatey guys!
Taylor Swift's Chai Cookies
Miss Taylor really did something with her chai sugar cookie recipe – it's the best one we've made all year! Place these in some sturdy bags or boxes for a tasty homemade gift.
Chocolate-Covered Cheese
Your foodie friend will be obsessed with this unique flavor combination. Gift these homemade cheese bites alongside a bottle of wine!
Decorated Sugar Cookies
Of course, we had to include Christmas cookies in our best homemade gifts. Decorate them however you please and share the love once they're done!
Cherry Almond Scones
This homemade food gift is gonna go great with coffee, so make sure to gift this pick with a bag of beans for the java-lover!
Mini Gingerbread Cheesecakes
Showing up to the gifting sesh with these treats in hand will make you the most popular person at the holiday party.
Chili Oil
Chili oils and other infused items like alcohol or salt make great homemade gifts because they're relatively shelf-stable. That way, your gift recipient can enjoy the flavors all year long.
Chai Latte Cupcakes
Go all-in on this intricate cupcake decoration for some serious bonus points for effort.
Copycat Crumbl Cookies
Making your own Crumbl cookies is so much easier than you'd think, and a lot cheaper, too. The sweet tooth-haver in your life will geek out over these stuffed cookies as a gift!
Homemade Jam
Any kind of homemade jam is a great gift, but try to do some digging on their favorite fruit before you whip up a batch to give. To complete this idea, package up your jam in some cute mason jars, tying them off with ribbons and handwritten labels!
Seasoning Mix
Making seasoning mixes means you can control the amount of spice and flavor on your own terms! It's a nifty way to create a bespoke homemade gift, especially for the home chef or BBQ master in your life.
Beauty Homemade Gifts
Body Scrubs
Body scrubs are not only crucial for buffing away dry winter skin, but they make any self-care routine feel luxurious. Try your hand at making your own to gift instead of buying it new!
Bath Salts
Whether you infuse your homemade bath salts with lavender or citrus, they'll surely appreciate the bespoke batch you made for their self-care gift.
DIY Lip Balm
Lip balms can be so personal... DIY one for them with their name on the label!
Lip Scrub
This lip scrub recipe would be an ideal partner for gifting alongside the aforementioned DIY lip balm. 👀
Hair Mask
If you know they like to look after their locks, a thick, homemade hair mask will be received with rich appreciation.
Scalp Scrub
Again, the hair care lovers will admire how much work you put into your DIY beauty product. Take this homemade gift a step further by packing it into small jars with ribbons tied around the perimeter.
DIY Face Mask
Skincare products can run your tab up real quick, so making your own face mask (either for yourself or as a gift) is a cost-effective way to incorporate a weekly skincare ritual.
Decor Homemade Gifts
Orange Garland
Dried orange garlands are the epitome of holiday coziness, and super easy to make. You can either thread your slices as a garland, or as individual ornaments!
DIY Ornaments
Decorate some ornaments with your favorite memories with your gift recipient, write down quotes from your friendship, or get creative with some doodles. Any route you take will produce a darling homemade gift!
Floral Arrangement
We can always count on fresh flowers to liven up any situation. Arranging them yourself for a homemade gift shows that you gladly put in the time and effort for your floral-loving friend!
Homemade Candles
Candles are extremely easy to DIY. Check out our tutorial, and you'll want to make these ASAP.
Upcycled Wall Art
Any form of homemade wall art will give your giftee a fun, unique conversation starter to display in their home or office space. This example draws from old magazines to create something completely new!
Pillows
Pillows are one of the simplest sewing projects, plus they're so easy to customize for someone else based on the fabric and tassels you choose.
Hanging Planter
If they're got a green thumb, their plant collection is likely growing and overflowing. Help them make room for more roots by making them a hanging planter! You could even go crazy and add colorful beads to these.
Candle Holders
These DIY candle holders could become their next dinner party centerpiece!
Homemade Pottery
Homemade pottery kits open up a whole world of crafting possibilities. You could make a plant pot, a jewelry dish, a coaster, or something else entirely – let your creativity take the reins!
Sign up for our weekend scroll for more creative DIYs, gift ideas, and home decor inspo!
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.