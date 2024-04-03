10 Cowboy-Style Denim Shirts We're Loving With The Rise Of Western Wear
With Beyonce's newest albumreinforcing the rise of country, I think it's safe to say that western wear is IN right now. Coastal cowgirl had its moment last year, but I'm loving the full out fringe jackets, cowboy hats, and cowboy boots making a return for the warmer weather. One of my favorite western-style trends is denim shirts because of their versatility and wearability, pairing with so many different outfits, from white jeans to a cute mini skirt.
I picked out my favorite denim shirts in different variations like fitted denim, oversized, or even bedazzled so you don't have to. So dig out your boots (or get some new ones), turn on Cowboy Carter, and get to shopping!
Court & Row Ruffle Denim Shirt
I love this fun take on a simple denim shirt. This one is right up your alley if you're wanting to test the waters on the new country-style trend without taking it too cowboy. This can be styled like a Canadian tuxedo (like above) or with some simple, white jeans and black boots. Love this one!
Vici Collection Ralstron Sweater Denim Shirt
This one looks straight out of Pinterest (also if you're not following us on Pinterest, what are you doing?) with its adorable sweater sleeves and raw hemming on the bottom of the shirt. It's an adorable take on western-wear, while keeping it nice and cozy with the sweater sleeves. I love this style for spring, especially if you're in a place where the weather hasn't warmed up just yet. Plus, it can also help keep you cozy on any chilly summer nights!
Free People Tricia Fix Piece Shirt
Talk about mismatched magic! If you're into a more fun and quirky style, then this one is perfectly unique and just for you! I picture this Free People top styled with denim shorts and some brown, beat up cowboy boots. This one is perfect for really owning the western style and making it unique.
River Island Crystal Embellished Denim Shirt
Anything with embellishments is an immediate yes for me! This dark denim shirt is a perfect way to incorporate western into your own personal style, and the rhinestone embellishments make it even more fun to accessorize with. We say add even more glam with some jewelry, and you're golden!
Another Girl Lori Denim Shirt Dress
What else says western like a denim shirt-dress? This is styled to perfection above with the knee-high boots and matching bag. I think it looks very high fashion while also staying on-trend with the denim aspect.
Brixton Embroidered Boyfriend Shirt
A casual take on the western-wear trend that I absolutely love! Embroidery is a great way to make an outfit feel personalized and your own while remain on trend. It has beautiful embroidery patches all over and is super cute! Plus it's at a great price point as well!
Free People Daisy Denim Shirt
Looking for your dream spring top? Well we found it for you!! It's got daisy all over it and it's safe to say that we are obsessed!! Spring has sprung and this top shows! We love the embroidered detailing and I think it would be so cute styled over a white midi dress and sandals for spring!
Brixton Boyfriend Shirt Cream
This shirt is a great way to make the western trend work in an elevated minimalism type of way. I think it's super classy and a way to stay simple but still on trend with this style. The cream also work with so many different outfit combinations. Black pants and heels, dark denim and boots, or shorts like above! So many options with this one!
Free People Tricia Fix Bandana Shirt
Bandanas? On denim? Yes please! This laced, bandana top is sure to be unique. I love that it has multiple shades of denim so you can style it with so many different pant or short options. Although it would look absolutely adorable with denim shorts and some white sneakers.
Free People Tate Crop Vest
This cropped denim vest looks like it's straight out of Footloose with its sexy take on western. I love how it's styled above for a more fun, sexy twist. This will definitely go great for your next girls night out dancing, or even line dancing. Talk about the perfect occasion!
