My packing list for a long summer hike is stacked – a trusty water pack, reliable SPFs (for both faceandbody), and yummy snacks are just the basics. Though this lineup supports my travels, I know I'm not truly prepared to venture out without a good pair of trail shoes. Comfort is key, of course, but I simply cannot sacrifice the look (even if I know I’m going to be sweating through my sun shirt the whole way). Luckily, these 6 comfy-and-cute trail shoes are undeniably fashion-forward to help you conquer your next adventure – look good, hike good!

Scroll on to shop my 6 favorite trail shoes that deliver on their promise of comfort, all while looking super stylish.

Merrell Merrell Antora 4 Shoes Suitable for moderate trails, these trail shoes weigh in just under 8 ounces each, so your steps won't be dragged down. They not only have a foamy footbed with energetic cushion feel, but a durable sole with rugged grips that balance everything out to reduce the chance of slips. The upper is super breathable, too, which is particularly desirable in the hot summer. Pastel sneakers are one of my absolute fave looks for summer, and these Merrell shoes truly help you bring trends to the trail!

Teva Teva Grandview Max Vent Hiking Boots While many hiking boot models are clunky and, in my opinion, unworthy of all-day wear, this new design from Teva shines in being streamlined and extremely soft. I got to try 'em out myself, and I was honestly blown away from first wear. The first thing I noticed about 'em was that they were super breathable – I could literally feel the airflow through the meshy upper material, which is something I haven't ever experienced with other trail shoes or hiking boots. While I was initially skeptical about the thick platformed soles (since similar designs can cause stability issues), my foot surprisingly feels really connected to the ground when I hike in these. The sole itself is springy and definitely inspired more energy from me during a recent hike. A few other features I adore are that the laces are durable and tucked away neatly so there's no chance of tripping on them, the neat heel lock reinforcement, and lest I forget the sweet color palette! It's the perfect blend of feminine and masculine – an energy I commonly and happily embrace in the outdoors.

Keen Keen Jasper Zionic Sneakers x Pilgrim Surf + Supply Tongue-to-toe laced shoes like these are already so popular in the fashion realm – but you can't deny that they're still expertly tailored for trail use! Though these are definitely a style you'd spot on the street (hello, sneaker bros!), you might overlook the fact that they boast practical high-traction soles and a resilient foam insole for immaculate comfort. Of course, the earthy color story and suede material elevate them enough to be worn off-trail, too. I need me a pair ASAP.

Salomon Salomon X Ultra 360 Edge Hiking Shoes Undeniably graphic (thanks to the sleek color blocking), these Salomon shoes are sure to turn heads on the trail, but you'll be satisfied alone knowing they're comfy AF. They have an especially soft midsole for added stability, which is typically a pain point for low-profile trail shoes like these. The reliable grippiness on the soles allows you to take them on trails with varied terrain, too – not even the tiniest of pebbles or biggest of boulders will be an obstacle! Plus, I adore the the lace-free design for easy on and off. Taking your trail shoes off after a long day is the best feeling, and you don't want it to be a slow process so you can make a beeline to your nearest burger and beer spot for a reward!

Free People Merrell Moab 3 Bliss Hike Sneakers I! love! pastels! They're my most-anticipated summer sneaker trend, and you can absolutely translate what's happening on the streets for the trail, whether it's for a day hike, backpacking trek, or cozy camping weekend. I think the contrasting laces are what really make these stand out as fashion-forward trail shoes. They're just so fun to look at! While these trail shoes do show the bottoms of your feet lots of love with cushy, contoured insoles, the padded collar and tongue up top ensure the flip side of your step is still secure and comfy as ever. They supply you with that classic Merrell look with playful side paneling that's sure to earn you style points among other hiking fiends!

Hikerkind Hikerkind x Keen Targhee IV Hiking Boots I fear 'obsessed' is an understatement when I'm talking about these hiking boots. More utilitarian in their look, the muted brown colorway of these shoes lets you have more fun with bolder pants, tops, and layers – the trail is your runway, TBH. These can also easily be taken to the street since they boast a nice balance between rugged (helpful for traversing the city sidewalks) and sleek (perfect for pairing with dressier 'fits)! I adore that these are crafted with the environment and sourcing materials responsibly in mind: they're waterproofed with PFAS-free materials and made with responsibly-sourced leather. Still, they're a shoe to last a lifetime since durability was also key in designing 'em.

