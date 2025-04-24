As chic as a lil’ black and white ensemble is, this summer’s fashion trends are all about bold pops of color – a concept that reigns especially true for footwear! Since I am a total sneaker fiend (you’d be crazy not to be one, too), I was quick to endorse one of this year’s hottest summer sneaker trends: pastel sneakers!

Supplying plenty of color without being distractingly bold, these sneaks with subdued hues are simply iconic, no matter what you wear ‘em with. I rounded up my 10 favorite pairs on the market right now to inspire your next comfy-casual look!

Below, shop 10 stunning pairs of pastel sneakers for any spring or summer outfit!

Anthropologie Gola Elan Sneakers Butter yellow isn't going anywhere, whether it's pasted onto dresses, tops, skirts, or shoes. These sporty sneakers stunt with a familiar, easy-wearing silhouette and luxe materials like leather and suede that elevate your every step. The sunny pastel yellow is also a direct reflection of that good, good summer energy – love.

SeaVees SeaVees Royal Runners The influence of '70s track footwear is evident in these pastel blue runners from SeaVees when you take the sporty side stripes and thick soles into account – but they're also modernized for more fashion-forward, everyday wear with mixed materials and an extremely cozy interior!

New Balance New Balance 9060 Sneakers Undeniably Y2K, these pastel pink steppers are just gorgeous. I particularly love that you can style them across a wide variety of looks! One day, you can sport 'em with a matching workout set for your daily hot girl walk. The next? Pair them with some wide-leg jeans and a cheeky tank top-cardi combo to hit the grocery store in sheer style.

Free People Coolway Kizuna Sneakers The pastel pink and green shades on these low-profile shoes are met with a bolder heel tab that's accented with a logo for added street cred. They have gum rubber soles for even more of a recognizable feel!

Vans Vans Super Lowpro Shoes Light and speedy, these sneakers from Vans are surprisingly cushy with each stride, so they're perfect for long city walks or running errands. I own a pair, and cannot get enough of them! These boast the best crossover between athletic-leaning designs and chic street styles, meaning they wear well with everything from jeans to flowy maxi skirts!

Saucony Saucony Shadow 6000 Sneakers These have a whole rainbow of pastels, which allows you to play with different color stories in your summer outfits! As a big walker, I also appreciate that they were designed with ample traction on the outsoles, plus a platformed height that's totally supportive.

Keen Keen Jasper Zionic Sneakers If your style leans outdoorsy (or 'gorpcore,' as the kids, AKA me, are saying), you'll definitely adore these pastel sneakers from Keen! Tailored to the trail with a touch of rock climbing aesthetic, they're also ideal for streetwear. The pastel green and bright orange combo is certainly eye-catching and just adds a sporty vibe that's fun to style with contrasting, dressier ensembles!

Merrell Merrell Moab 3 Shoes Same thing goes for these adorable Merrell shoes! Made more for hiking, I'm still a huge fan of styling them for the everyday with vintage jeans (or jorts!) a flattering tank top, and my go-to baseball cap. Casual looks FTW.

Anthropologie Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers These Puma sneakers are so freakin' good. Drawing inspiration from track shoes, this updated style is made with suede and leather for a durable wear every time. The sweet, feminine pink color on these babies works wonderfully with the more-technical, low-lying silhouette for a subtle ballet flat feel (another shoe style the fashion world's obsessed with)!

DSW Dolce Vita Notice Court Sneakers How sweet are these sneakers?! The purple shade combined with the satiny laces definitely feels femme, but you still get that sporty aesthetic from the overall shape of 'em. The bold orange racing stripe adds extra flair, whether you're wearing a colorful 'fit or not!

