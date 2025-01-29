It's no secret that I'm an absolute fiend for a good pair of sneakers. Plus, my shoe collection is constantly growing, thanks to fashion's ever-changing sneaker trends. Last year, the Adidas Sambas ran rampant. Seriously – it seemed like I couldn't go anywhere without seeing someone sporting that classic trio of stripes.

But, it's 2025 – the new year undeniably brings in a whole new set of sneaker trends, and TBH, I'm glad we're collectively moving past the Samba-fication of fashion. This year's most prominent sneaker trends are, of course, still sporty, but a lot of up-and-coming styles are more experimental when it comes to their features.

I truly want to wear all of these sneaker trends in 2025 in one way or another. Shoes will always make (or break) an outfit, so hopping on the trend bandwagon will instantly make your looks that much more iconic.

Scroll on to discover the biggest sneaker trends of 2025!

1. Old School Track-Inspired Sneakers Puma Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers In 2025, we're reimagining the ever-popular three-striped sneaker, especially with designs like this that recall popular retro track and field sneakers. The single-stripe Puma Speedcats have been spotted on numerous celebs already, so they're bound to explode into the fashion canon quite soon. Snag your suede- and leather-covered pair in this simple black + white combo for endless outfit possibilities!

SeaVees SeaVees Acorn Trainers If you prefer your sneaks to provide a nice pop of color, opt for these trainers from SeaVees. This bright yellow colorway is truly living in my mind rent-free, but they also come in many more playful hues like red, green, and blue. Oh, they're also extremely comfy on the feet – they'll be perfect for you if you're on your feet frequently.

Onitsuka Tiger Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers The Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66's hit the scene hard around the same time as the Adidas Sambas did, growing popular for their sporty, streamlined silhouette. You can snag 'em in plenty of different colors – I personally love this yellow + green + red combo since it sets you up nicely for pairing with pants, skirts, sweaters, and the like.

2. Velcro Sneakers Steve Madden Steve Madden Momentum Sneakers I'm fully on-board with this next 2025 sneaker trend – AKA ditching pesky laces for some simpler velcro bands. Not only do these velcro-ed sneaks expedite the getting-ready process, they also add some cool visual intrigue to the bottom half of your 'fits.

Veja Veja Recife Sneakers These black Vejas boast a contrasting gum sole that really channels skater style – and I love it.

Charlotte Stone Charlotte Stone Conway Sneakers Take the colorful route with this insanely cute mismatched pair. The plethora of colors and easy velcro bands on 'em are making my inner child sohappy.

3. Stark White Sneakers Nordstrom Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers Now onto the very opposite of the fun color spectrum. Stark white sneakers will be huge in 2025, especially cult-classic styles like these Converse kicks. They're easy to wear and pair, but the tricky part is just keeping them clean.

Nordstrom Madewell Sidewalk Low Top Sneakers When it comes to this sneaker trend, low-profile sneaks are the way to go. I think they'd be even more fun to wear with some colorful socks!

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Pippy Platform Sneakers For a lil' boost in height, opt for some punchy platforms. When it comes to low-top sneakers like this, cropped pants or jeans work wonderfully.

4. Technical Sneakers Salomon Salomon XT-6 Sneakers This sneaker trend is by far my favorite for 2025 – likely because it speaks to the hiker in me – but technical sneakers aren't necessarily limited to outdoor adventure wear anymore! Technical sneakers still offer you all the benefits meant for athletic use, but people are wearing them way more casually these days. Sneaks like the Salomon XT-6's (deemed 'sportstyle' shoes) have definitely earned their streetwear title, even though they were originally developed for long-distance runs in harsh conditions. Sandy Liang's (now sold-out, but so cute) collaborative designs with Salomon showcase that these sneakers tap more into 'style' rather than 'sport', boasting ribbon laces and pristine baby pink colorways.

Keen Keen Jasper Zionic Sneakers Keen is another big brand when it comes to stylish technical sneaks. Their Jasper sneaker design is clearly climbing-inspired, functioning as an approach shoe if you were to hit the crag. Though they speak strongly to my love for climbing, I'd also say that they're just as cool when worn on the streets. They've jazzed up the classic Jasper in this Jasper Zionic silhouette with more traction on the soles and 3 equally iconic colorways.

Merrell Merrell Moab 3 Camo Waterproof Sneakers Finally, these hiking sneakers are an undeniable fit for everyday fashion – the more-femme color palette is too cute. You could easily style them with the right skirt or mini dress. Plus, when it comes to trending colors, this brown + pink (I call it Neapolitan, like the ice cream flavor) pairing will be everywhere in 2025.

5. Ballet Sneakers Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Athletic Sneakers Ballet sneakers are slowly becoming more and more popular. I love that they offer the cuteness of a ballet flat, but the comfort of a well-constructed sneaker. The best of both worlds awaits you with these adorable Jeffrey Campbell shoes!

Free People Ash Rolls Sneakers These sneaks from Ash Rolls boast a very New Balance-esuqe colorway with a combo of metallic silver and white. The key to ballet sneakers is the classic top strap!

Anthropologie Jeffrey Campbell Regimen Ballet Sneakers But you can also find fun lace-up styles like this, which also get right to the heart of ballet style. I'm obsessed with how far up the ankle these laces reach.

