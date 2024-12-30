10 Epic Stores From The '90s We Can't Believe Are Gone
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The '90s were a great time, according to millennials. It was a time of rollerblading, listening to cassette players, playing Super Mario Bros. on Nintendos, having birthday parties at Chuck E. Cheese, and more. Besides this and other pop culture moments that went viral before social media existed, the '90s gave us classic stores we used to frequent as kids.
Despite meeting their demise as the Y2K age took over, we'll never forget the fun memories (and maximalist vibes) these stores gave us!
Take a walk down memory lane by revisiting our favorite '90s stores that will take you back in time (and make you feel old):
Getty Images
1. Party City
Our hearts are hurting because we don't understand why one of the most popular decor stores is closing. The brand was apparently facing "financial challenges," according to it's CEO Barry Litwin (via CNN). There were other issues behind the scenes, but everything trickled down to money, or a lack thereof.
It's so shocking because some of us just picked up a few holiday items from Party City this month! It was one of the stores that seemed to have everything we needed before Amazon became the mega wholesaler that it is today.
I guess this means we should've cherished Party City a little more because it's officially gone.
Getty Images
2. Blockbuster
Long before streaming platforms like Netflix and Peacock existed, people used to spend Friday nights looking at rows of VHS movies to rent. If you were lucky, your parents would stop by Blockbuster before picking up pizza for dinner. It was the ultimate '90s treat…until it wasn’t.
When we want to remember what it felt like visiting Blockbuster, we fast forward to that one scene in I Am Legend where Dr. Robert Neville is going to 'rent' movies. It's a little cringe now that we think about it, but it's the closet memory we have of spending at least 30 minutes picking out the VHS or DVD to watch.
Getty Images
3. Circuit City
Raise your hand if you remember getting your first CD player or computer from Circuit City. The name alone conjures fun memories of running up and down the aisles pretending we could afford all the fun electronics. We watched desktop computers slowly morph into laptops, which seemed like an exciting time. Also, some of us watched our parents lament the cost of the required Texas Instrument calculators we needed for math class.
Although Circuit City isn't around like it used to be, we'll never forget watching the world change through its eyes.
Getty Images
4. Virgin Music Store
If you wanted to be a part of the cool crowd, you visited the Virgin music store. We aptly remember the neon sign and memorable displays that beckoned to us. Although we could find some of the same CDs at Circuit City, the store’s design didn’t feel stuffy.
Getty Images
5. Radio Shack
This one’s personal because we stood in lines with our parents when they bought their first cell phones and DVD players. Also, one of our parents may or may not have purchased a very coveted Bratz convertible that played music from Radio Shack.
Even though it wasn’t the biggest store, it gave us a taste of what the future had for us. Little did we know we’d lose this sweet store though.
6. Border's
As much as we love recommending books from Amazon and local bookshops, we miss when Border’s was around. There’s not much to say about this store besides how grown-up we felt when our parents would let us spend time there while they shopped at their favorite stores in the mall.
Getty Images
7. KB Toys
Aside from Toys ‘R’ Us, we also remember when K.B. Toys was popular. Not unlike today, there wasn’t such a thing as having too many toy stores. Sometimes we found things at K.B.s that felt like a treat. The cluttered aisles probably annoyed our parents, but we were always happy when we were allowed to pick something out.
Getty Images
8. Wet Seal
Yes, Wet Seal made the list of stores we loved in the '90s. Unlike Goody’s, it was specifically geared towards pre-teens and teens who wanted to wear the latest fashions. It was one of the the places to discover your style at the time even if it meant leaving piles of clothes for weary store associates to put back (sorry!)
Though we miss it, we hope no one tries to revive it because we’re sure we’d see a few outdated fashion trends.
Getty Images
9. Esprit
This was another store that screamed 'All American Teen Store.' Unlike Wet Seal, the store's layout and clothing were a little more 'sophisticated.' It spoke to teens who are now adults with a sleeker preppy style. It sounds like a reach, but it's not if you think about it. This store could give you logomania, tenniscore, or something that resembled the outfits from Saved By the Bell at the same time.
10. Goody's
Were you really a '90s kid if your mom didn’t drag you to Goody’s? Shockingly enough, we hardly ever complained because it felt like a huge store we could play in. Plus, it had clothes for everyone.
And if there were a sale during BTS season? You could always count on our moms to leave the store with stuffed shopping bags.
Which '90s stores do you wish were still open? Let us know on Facebook!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.